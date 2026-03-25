New Franchise Malwa Stallions Launched By Megha Rajak And Suraj Rajak To Elevate MP Cricket

Indore,(Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25:The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is set to strengthen its growing presence with the addition of Malwa Stallions, a new franchise representing the culturally rich and cricket-loving Malwa region. The team’s entry marks a significant step in the evolution of franchise cricket in Madhya Pradesh, aimed at promoting local talent and elevating the standard of the game across the state.

Backed by entrepreneur Megha Rajak and led by Managing Director Suraj Rajak, Malwa Stallions is focused on building a competitive cricket franchise with a long-term vision for player development. The franchise aims to create a structured pathway for aspiring cricketers in Madhya Pradesh by combining grassroots talent scouting, professional coaching, and modern team management.

As the MPL continues to emerge as a key platform for domestic and regional cricket in India, Malwa Stallions will look to leverage the league’s growing visibility to identify and nurture young cricketers from across cities and smaller towns in MP. The franchise is committed to strengthening the cricket ecosystem in the state while building a squad capable of competing at the highest level from its debut season.

The Madhya Pradesh League has been designed to provide a professional and competitive environment for local players, offering exposure, development opportunities, and a pathway to higher levels of the game. With increasing interest in franchise-based regional leagues, MPL is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of cricket in Madhya Pradesh.

Suraj Rajak, Managing Director – Malwa Stallions, said:

“Malwa Stallions marks the beginning of an exciting journey for cricket in the Malwa region. Madhya Pradesh has consistently produced outstanding talent, and the MPL provides a powerful platform to nurture future stars. Our goal is to build a team culture defined by pride, resilience, and excellence.”

Megha Rajak, Team Owner, added:

“Malwa Stallions is not just a franchise—it is a commitment to the sporting spirit of Madhya Pradesh. We want to inspire young cricketers from small towns and cities to believe in their potential. Through this initiative, we aim to create meaningful opportunities, celebrate local talent, and build a strong connection with fans across the state.”

With rising anticipation around the upcoming MPL season, Malwa Stallions aims to quickly establish itself as a strong contender while building a loyal fan base across the Malwa region. The franchise is expected to play a key role in promoting cricket in MP and contributing to the league’s long-term growth.

Further updates on player signings, team composition, partnerships, and franchise initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Malwa Stallions

Malwa Stallions is a professional cricket franchise competing in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL). Representing the Malwa region, the team is focused on promoting grassroots cricket, developing emerging talent, and contributing to the growth of franchise cricket in Madhya Pradesh.

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