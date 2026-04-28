New Delhi [India], April 27: The preventive healthcare segment in India is witnessing steady growth, and global nutraceutical brands are increasingly looking at the country as a key market. Tapping into this momentum, Nature’s Way Alive, a widely recognised US-based nutraceutical brand, has officially entered the Indian market.

The brand is being introduced in India by Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., a part of the globally established Schwabe Group. With a strong legacy in herbal and natural medicine, the group aims to strengthen its presence in the country’s expanding wellness and dietary supplement category through this launch.

The Schwabe Group traces its origins to 1866, when German pharmacist Dr. Willmar Schwabe established pharmaceutical quality standards in homoeopathy and herbal medicine. Over the decades, the company has grown into a global name in phytopharmaceuticals and homoeopathy, recognised for its focus on research, quality control and herbal extract expertise.

The India launch of Nature’s Way Alive comes at a time when concerns around nutrient deficiencies are becoming more visible in urban populations. Several studies indicate that a significant proportion of adults in urban India experience deficiencies in essential nutrients. Besides deficiencies in Vitamin B12 and Iron, Vitamin D deficiency affects 40%1 of urban youth, and 60%1 of the overall urban population suffers from Calcium deficiency.

Lifestyle changes are a key contributing factor: long working hours, irregular meal patterns, increasing reliance on processed foods, and rising stress levels. However, consumer awareness around preventive health has also grown alongside. This has prompted the demand for plant-based, food-derived supplements to balance diets and support long-term wellness. Nature’s Way Alive aims to address this demand by offering food-based nutritional supplements derived from fruits, vegetables and herbal extracts, for which it is also known globally.

Their initial product portfolio for India includes a range of wellness supplements for adults and kids alike:

Men’s Multivitamin – Supports energy, immunity, and overall vitality.

– Supports energy, immunity, and overall vitality. Women’s Multivitamin – Designed for energy, bone health, and daily nutritional balance.

– Designed for energy, bone health, and daily nutritional balance. Omega-3 – Supports heart, brain, and joint health.

– Supports heart, brain, and joint health. Calcium Bone Support – Promotes bone strength and density.

– Promotes bone strength and density. Single Herb Supplements – Targeted herbal wellness solutions.

– Targeted herbal wellness solutions. CoQ10 – Daily essential for heart health to combat cellular fatigue.

– Daily essential for heart health to combat cellular fatigue. Kids Tummy Soothe – Child-friendly digestive support against nausea, indigestion, and gas.

According to Mr. Ashish Kumar, EVP - APAC, Schwabe Group, the launch reflects the company’s commitment to making trusted natural healthcare solutions more widely available.

“Consumers today are increasingly conscious about maintaining their health through preventive measures. There is a clear shift towards natural, plant-based supplements that can support everyday nutrition,” he said. “With Nature’s Way Alive, we are bringing globally recognised, food-based nutrition supported by US ideology and German quality standards to Indian consumers, complying with local regulations. Our focus is to bridge the daily nutrient gaps while also encouraging individuals to have a proactive approach to overall well-being.”

Industry observers note that India’s nutraceutical market has been expanding rapidly, driven by rising health awareness, lifestyle changes and growing interest in preventive healthcare solutions. To summarise, Indian consumers want reliable nutritional options for everyday health. This positions the Nature’s Way Alive launch as a major step forward in aiding Schwabe Group’s growth in the evolving Indian wellness landscape in 2026 and beyond.

To learn more about Nature's Way Alive, its mission, and products, visit https://www.natureswayalive.com/

*This is only a trademark and does not represent its true nature.

Nature’s Way Alive! combines the power of nature and advanced nutrition to create premium multivitamins and supplements for modern lifestyles with nutrient-dense formulas. With vibrant blends of fruits and vegetables, herbs, and extracts, the brand is committed to supporting energy, immunity, and overall vitality, helping people feel alive every day.

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