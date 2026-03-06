National Civilian Awards 2026: India’s Most Influential Super Woman And Super Hero Achievers

Nationwide Icons Recognised for Leadership, Talent and Impact

In a heartfelt nod to India's vast pool of talent and dedication, the Forever Star India Awards (FSIA) organisation has announced its National Civilian Awards 2026, spotlighting 29 remarkable individuals under the Super Women and Super Heroes categories. These distinguished personalities, representing different cities and diverse professional backgrounds, have demonstrated excellence, leadership, innovation, and strong social commitment in their respective fields, earning recognition through the prestigious Super Woman Award platform.

This recognition honours individuals who are not only excelling professionally but are also making meaningful contributions to society. The Super Woman Award celebrates leaders and changemakers who set powerful examples and inspire future generations across the nation.

Celebrating Diverse Achievements Across India

This prestigious recognition features remarkable personalities, including Neetu Rudrakshi Jharotia, a fiction writer from Ajmer; Shirin Zakiuddin Gorakhpurwala, a home professional chef from Udaipur; Meghana Tarawade, a numerologist and Healer from Pune; Kunjal Vira, an astrologer from Mumbai; and Vishakha Mule, a model from Mumbai.

Also honoured are Rohit Pitambar Wallujwar, Astrologer from Chandrapur; Sanwar Singh Rawat, Tour and Travel expert from Pushkar; Sabitha Sriram, AI Expert in Risk Department from Chennai; Sudeepthi Somireddy, Artist from Rajahmundry; and Dr. Mehulsinh Thakore, Founder of the No.1 EPC Solar Company from Vadodara.

The list further includes Deepti Anand, Event Manager from Amritsar; Adv. Veebha Singh, Advocate & Legal Advisor from Pune; Pandit Sandeep Kumar Shastry, Astrologer from Noida; Anamika Gupta, Writer from Satna; and Amrita Singh, Social Activist from Indore.

Among the celebrated achievers are Ishwari Gopal Shah, Tarot Card Reader from Bharuch; Dr. Sona Valecha, Akashic Record Reader from Ahmedabad; Rajni Jain, Businesswoman from Siliguri; Usha Malviya, Fashion Designer from Pali; and Maj (Dr) Priti Sharma, Global Visionary in AI Defence Logistics from Jabalpur.

The December honorees also include Annisha D Poria, an entrepreneur from Hyderabad; Adv. Uma Anil Bhattad, Advocate from Nagpur; Shailja Sharma, Assistant GST Commissioner from Mandi; Dr. Parmod Mann, Physical Education Expert & Sexual Harassment Committee Member in Kho-Kho from Delhi; Pushpa Kukreti, Financial Consultant from Raipur; Hiral Mane, Life Coach from Vadodara; Preeti Chauhan, Best Automobile Service Provider from Raipur; Farzana Sajid, Chef from Mumbai; Gaurav Agarwal Social Worker from Hojai, and Dr. Sampati Mishra, Social Worker from Sikar, Dr Radha Rani Srivastava, Educationalist from Jalaun.

A Platform Honouring Leadership and Social Contribution

Forever Star India Awards (FSIA) positions these recognitions as more than ceremonial—they highlight measurable contributions in education, law, finance, wellness, entrepreneurship, arts, defense technology, renewable energy, and activism. Recipients embody resilience and innovation, proving that impact knows no single path or postcode.

Each awardee represents resilience, innovation, and dedication. From government officers and advocates to entrepreneurs, chefs, artists, and healers, this diverse lineup reflects India’s dynamic talent landscape.

Inspiration for the Next Generation

These distinguished honorees stand as role models for aspiring professionals and emerging leaders across the nation. Their journeys reflect that success is not confined to a single industry; it can arise from creativity, service, innovation, leadership, or entrepreneurship. Their achievements have been recognised through the prestigious Super Hero Award, celebrating individuals who create meaningful change.

As India continues to grow as a global powerhouse, such national recognitions-especially the Super Hero Award-play a vital role in encouraging excellence and honouring individuals who are shaping society with courage, vision, and unwavering commitment.

The Forever Star India Awards (FSIA) continue to build a community that celebrates such journeys, encouraging more voices to step forward. The Super Women and Super Heroes truly embody leadership, purpose, and transformative impact across the country, setting new benchmarks of inspiration and achievement.

