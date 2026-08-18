Netizens Choice Magazine has published its Mid-Year 2026 Edition, the beauty issue of its editorial year, and with it confers the two titles the publication is best known for: Lingling Sirilak is named the Most Beautiful Woman Alive 2026, and Jeon Jungkook is named the Most Handsome Man Alive 2026.

They are joined by nine national titleholders drawn from Korea, China, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan, the widest slate of honours the magazine has awarded in a single edition. Each titleholder is presented in the issue with a dedicated feature, and the complete finalist rosters for every category are published in full.

The Mid-Year Edition is the magazine's principal statement on beauty and presence in global entertainment, and its titles have become fixtures of the industry calendar, with recognitions that follow their holders through the rest of their careers. This year's edition carries two covers, and the winners were honoured, as they are every year, in public.

THE GLOBAL TITLES

Two names above all others

MOST HANDSOME MAN ALIVE 2026

Jeon Jungkook

Second global title

Jungkook holds this title for the second time. He was first named Most Handsome Man Alive in 2023, under the magazine's former banner, The Netizens Report, an honour marked that year with a Times Square billboard and was named Most Handsome Man in Korea in 2024. In 2026, he reclaims the global title from Sho Hirano, who held it in 2025. Known within BTS as the golden maknae for excelling at whatever he turns his hand to, he has grown from prodigy into one of the defining performers of his generation, and a face recognised on every continent.

MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ALIVE 2026

Lingling Sirilak

First global title · Double crown

Lingling takes the global title for the first time, and she does not take it alone: in the same edition she is named the inaugural Most Beautiful Thai Actress, a double crown no other figure achieved this year. She succeeds Sıla Türkoğlu, the 2025 titleholder, who is named runner-up. Her elevation is a landmark for Thai entertainment, which places more names in this year's global ranking than in any previous edition.

The Mid-Year Edition is where the magazine says, on the record, who defined the year in beauty.

THE OFFICIAL RANKINGS

The 2026 global finalists

Both global titles are drawn from a shortlist of twenty. The leading ten in each are published here; the complete rosters appear in the Mid-Year 2026 Edition.

MOST HANDSOME MEN ALIVE 2026

01 Jeon Jungkook — Titleholder

02 Zhang Zhehan

03 Kim Taehyung

04 Josh Cullen Santos

05 Stell Ajero

06 Pablo

07 Lee Min Ho

08 Felip Suson

09 Emin Günenç

10 Sho Hirano — 2025 titleholder

MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMEN ALIVE 2026

01 Lingling Sirilak — Titleholder

02 Sıla Türkoğlu — 2025 titleholder

03 Yağmur Yüksel — 2024 titleholder

04 Orm Kornnaphat

05 Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun

06 Bai Lu

07 Dilraba Dilmurat

08 Ilsu Demirci

09 Scarlett Johansson

10 Cemre Arda

14 AUGUST 2026 · NEW YORK

Honoured in Times Square

Netizens Choice Magazine presents its titleholders publicly each year, and for 2026 that presentation took to the streets of Manhattan. On 14 August, a fleet of illuminated LED trucks carried full-height portraits of the winners and finalists through the busiest corridors in New York past Radio City Music Hall in the golden hour, along Sixth Avenue and Bryant Park through the afternoon, into Times Square at dusk, and on to Herald Square beneath the Empire State Building after dark.

The effect was deliberate. Rather than a static placement, the titles were carried through the city and met by its ordinary Friday traffic: commuters, tourists and passers-by who stopped on the pavement, looked up, and photographed the winners as they moved past.

IN PRINT

Two covers, one edition

The Mid-Year 2026 Edition is published in two covers. The Beauty Edition carries Jeon Jungkook and Lingling Sirilak together on a split cover beneath the line "The People Have Spoken". The General Edition leads with the national titleholders Lee Min Ho, Zhang Zhehan, Lingling Sirilak, Emin Günenç and Ilsu Demirci alongside the issue's travel and culture features.

General Edition — the national titleholders and the issue's features.

NINE NATIONAL TITLES

The titleholders by country

Each national title is awarded independently of the global categories. Every titleholder is featured in the Mid-Year 2026 Edition, and the complete Top 10 is published for each.

REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Most Handsome Korean Actor 2026

Lee Min Ho · Retains the title

Lee Min Ho holds the Korean title for a second consecutive edition, confirming a standing in the category that has outlasted a generation of newcomers. Two decades into a career that helped carry Korean drama to a worldwide audience, he remains the name international viewers reach for first a durability underlined by his presence in this year's global ranking alongside performers half his years in the industry.

01 Lee Min Ho — Titleholder

02 Kim Soo Hyun

03 Cha Eun Woo

04 Ji Chang Wook

05 Lee Seung Gi

06 Jung Hae In

07 Lee Joon Gi

08 Kim Woo Bin

09 Kim Bum

10 Seo In Guk

REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Most Beautiful Korean Actress 2026

Chae Soo-bin · 2026 titleholder

Chae Soo-bin takes the Korean actresses title at the head of one of the strongest fields in the edition, a roster spanning Korean film, television and music. Admired for a warmth that reads as effortless on screen and for a career built on roles rather than spectacle, she emerges from a category where recognition has rarely settled on the same name twice.

01 Chae Soo-bin — Titleholder

02 Seo Yea-ji

03 Kim Ji-won

04 IU

05 Kim So-hyun

06 Jeon Yeo-been

07 Kim Yoo-jung

08 Bae Suzy

09 Kim Ji-soo

10 Cho Yi-hyun

CHINA

Most Handsome Chinese Actor 2026

Zhang Zhehan · Retains the title

Zhang Zhehan holds the Chinese title once more, extending a run that has made him the most decorated figure in the category's history. His 2026 standing reaches further still: he is named runner-up for Most Handsome Man Alive, the highest global placement any Chinese performer has achieved in the magazine's rankings, and a mark of a following whose devotion has become a story in its own right.

01 Zhang Zhehan — Titleholder

02 Xiao Zhan

03 Chenle

04 Yang Yang

05 Hou Minghao

06 Wong Yuk-hei

07 Song Weilong

08 Wen Junhui

09 Deng Lun

10 Dylan Wang

CHINA

Most Beautiful Chinese Actress 2026

Dilraba Dilmurat · Inaugural titleholder

Dilraba Dilmurat is named the first holder of this title, taking it at the close of the narrowest contest in the edition. One of the most photographed faces in Chinese entertainment and a fixture of its most ambitious costume dramas, she also appears in the global ranking, carrying a brand-new category onto the world stage in its opening year.

01 Dilraba Dilmurat — Titleholder

02 Zhao Lusi

03 Bai Lu

04 Esther Yu

05 Tian Xiwei

06 Zhou Ye

07 Shen Yue

08 Yang Zi

09 Wan Peng

10 Wang Churan

THAILAND

Most Handsome Thai Actor 2026

Build Jakapan · Third consecutive title

Build Jakapan makes history with a third consecutive Thai title, a run no other figure in the category has managed. His hold has become the fixed point around which Thailand's most fiercely contested ranking turns and it comes in an edition where Thai entertainment is more widely represented across the magazine's global categories than ever before.

01 Build Jakapan — Titleholder

02 Pawat Chittsawangdee

03 Nanon Korapat

04 Joong Archen

05 Barcode Tinnasit

06 Ton Saran

07 Fourth Nattawat

08 Win Metawin

09 War Wanarat

10 Noeul Nuttarat

THAILAND

Most Beautiful Thai Actress 2026

Lingling Sirilak · Inaugural titleholder · Double crown

Lingling Sirilak heads the first Thai actresses ranking the magazine has published, in the same edition that names her Most Beautiful Woman Alive the double crown of the 2026 awards, matched by no one else in any category. The national title was no formality: Orm Kornnaphat pressed her throughout, and both women appear in the global ranking, a first for Thai entertainment.

01 Lingling Sirilak — Titleholder

02 Orm Kornnaphat

03 Lookmhee Punyapat

04 Charlotte Austin

05 Chanikarn Tangkabodee

06 Eisaya Hosuwan

07 Yoko Apasra

08 Faye Peraya

09 Tontawan Tantivejakul

10 Becky Armstrong

TÜRKIYE

Most Handsome Turkish Actor 2026

Emin Günenç · 2026 titleholder

Emin Günenç is named Türkiye's most handsome actor and carries that standing into the global ranking, where he appears among the ten most handsome men alive. His elevation marks a changing of the guard: Barış Baktaş, who held the title in 2025, places eighth in a category that has grown markedly deeper as Turkish drama has widened its international audience.

01 Emin Günenç — Titleholder

02 Şükrü Özyıldız

03 Cenk Torun

04 Gökberk Yıldırım

05 Halil İbrahim Ceyhan

06 Kerem Bürsin

07 Mert Ramazan Demir

08 Barış Baktaş — 2025 titleholder

09 Can Yaman

10 Alp Navruz

TÜRKIYE

Most Beautiful Turkish Actress 2026

Ilsu Demirci · Inaugural titleholder

Ilsu Demirci is named the first holder of the Turkish actresses title, at the head of what proved the deepest field in the edition. The category also produced the global runner-up and the global third place, making Türkiye the most heavily represented nation in this year's Most Beautiful Woman Alive ranking a reflection of how far Turkish drama's reach now extends.

01 Ilsu Demirci — Titleholder

02 Cemre Arda

03 Yağmur Yüksel

04 Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun

05 Cemre Gümeli

06 Özge Törer

07 Sıla Türkoğlu

08 Hazal Subaşı

09 Demet Özdemir

10 Özge Yağız

JAPAN

Most Handsome Man In Japan 2026

Sho Hirano · Inaugural titleholder

Sho Hirano takes Japan's first title, a homecoming for the performer who held the global crown in 2025 and who remains among the ten most handsome men alive this year. The result doubles as a statement about Number_i: three of the group's members occupy the top four places of the inaugural ranking, with Yuta Kishi second and Yuta Jinguji fourth.

01 Sho Hirano — Titleholder

02 Yuta Kishi

03 Kento Yamazaki

04 Yuta Jinguji

05 Takeru Satoh

06 Ren Meguro

07 Riku

08 Kyoya Honda

09 Yushi

10 Mackenyu Arata

Netizens Choice Magazine publishes editorial rankings in entertainment and culture, decided by the votes of its readers and audiences worldwide, and presents its titleholders publicly each year most visibly through its annual New York promotion. Global and national titles are awarded as separate honours. The awards were previously published under the title The Netizens Report, and results from that era remain part of the magazine's official record.

The Mid-Year 2026 Edition is available in print in two covers, the Beauty Edition and the General Edition. Full titleholder features, complete rankings and the Times Square gallery are published at netizenschoice.com.

Media contact:



Netizens Choice Magazine

info@netizenschoice.com

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