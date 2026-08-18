Most Beautiful Woman, Most Handsome Man Alive: Lingling, Jungkook, And Others Showcased By Netizens Choice Magazine Mid-Year Release
Netizens Choice Magazine names Lingling Sirilak and Jungkook its 2026 global beauty titleholders, alongside nine national winners from Korea, China, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan.
Netizens Choice Magazine has published its Mid-Year 2026 Edition, the beauty issue of its editorial year, and with it confers the two titles the publication is best known for: Lingling Sirilak is named the Most Beautiful Woman Alive 2026, and Jeon Jungkook is named the Most Handsome Man Alive 2026.
They are joined by nine national titleholders drawn from Korea, China, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan, the widest slate of honours the magazine has awarded in a single edition. Each titleholder is presented in the issue with a dedicated feature, and the complete finalist rosters for every category are published in full.
The Mid-Year Edition is the magazine's principal statement on beauty and presence in global entertainment, and its titles have become fixtures of the industry calendar, with recognitions that follow their holders through the rest of their careers. This year's edition carries two covers, and the winners were honoured, as they are every year, in public.
THE GLOBAL TITLES
Two names above all others
MOST HANDSOME MAN ALIVE 2026
Jeon Jungkook
Second global title
Jungkook holds this title for the second time. He was first named Most Handsome Man Alive in 2023, under the magazine's former banner, The Netizens Report, an honour marked that year with a Times Square billboard and was named Most Handsome Man in Korea in 2024. In 2026, he reclaims the global title from Sho Hirano, who held it in 2025. Known within BTS as the golden maknae for excelling at whatever he turns his hand to, he has grown from prodigy into one of the defining performers of his generation, and a face recognised on every continent.
MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ALIVE 2026
Lingling Sirilak
First global title · Double crown
Lingling takes the global title for the first time, and she does not take it alone: in the same edition she is named the inaugural Most Beautiful Thai Actress, a double crown no other figure achieved this year. She succeeds Sıla Türkoğlu, the 2025 titleholder, who is named runner-up. Her elevation is a landmark for Thai entertainment, which places more names in this year's global ranking than in any previous edition.
The Mid-Year Edition is where the magazine says, on the record, who defined the year in beauty.
THE OFFICIAL RANKINGS
The 2026 global finalists
Both global titles are drawn from a shortlist of twenty. The leading ten in each are published here; the complete rosters appear in the Mid-Year 2026 Edition.
MOST HANDSOME MEN ALIVE 2026
01 Jeon Jungkook — Titleholder
02 Zhang Zhehan
03 Kim Taehyung
04 Josh Cullen Santos
05 Stell Ajero
06 Pablo
07 Lee Min Ho
08 Felip Suson
09 Emin Günenç
10 Sho Hirano — 2025 titleholder
MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMEN ALIVE 2026
01 Lingling Sirilak — Titleholder
02 Sıla Türkoğlu — 2025 titleholder
03 Yağmur Yüksel — 2024 titleholder
04 Orm Kornnaphat
05 Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun
06 Bai Lu
07 Dilraba Dilmurat
08 Ilsu Demirci
09 Scarlett Johansson
10 Cemre Arda
14 AUGUST 2026 · NEW YORK
Honoured in Times Square
Netizens Choice Magazine presents its titleholders publicly each year, and for 2026 that presentation took to the streets of Manhattan. On 14 August, a fleet of illuminated LED trucks carried full-height portraits of the winners and finalists through the busiest corridors in New York past Radio City Music Hall in the golden hour, along Sixth Avenue and Bryant Park through the afternoon, into Times Square at dusk, and on to Herald Square beneath the Empire State Building after dark.
The effect was deliberate. Rather than a static placement, the titles were carried through the city and met by its ordinary Friday traffic: commuters, tourists and passers-by who stopped on the pavement, looked up, and photographed the winners as they moved past.
IN PRINT
Two covers, one edition
The Mid-Year 2026 Edition is published in two covers. The Beauty Edition carries Jeon Jungkook and Lingling Sirilak together on a split cover beneath the line "The People Have Spoken". The General Edition leads with the national titleholders Lee Min Ho, Zhang Zhehan, Lingling Sirilak, Emin Günenç and Ilsu Demirci alongside the issue's travel and culture features.
General Edition — the national titleholders and the issue's features.
NINE NATIONAL TITLES
The titleholders by country
Each national title is awarded independently of the global categories. Every titleholder is featured in the Mid-Year 2026 Edition, and the complete Top 10 is published for each.
REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Most Handsome Korean Actor 2026
Lee Min Ho · Retains the title
Lee Min Ho holds the Korean title for a second consecutive edition, confirming a standing in the category that has outlasted a generation of newcomers. Two decades into a career that helped carry Korean drama to a worldwide audience, he remains the name international viewers reach for first a durability underlined by his presence in this year's global ranking alongside performers half his years in the industry.
01 Lee Min Ho — Titleholder
02 Kim Soo Hyun
03 Cha Eun Woo
04 Ji Chang Wook
05 Lee Seung Gi
06 Jung Hae In
07 Lee Joon Gi
08 Kim Woo Bin
09 Kim Bum
10 Seo In Guk
REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Most Beautiful Korean Actress 2026
Chae Soo-bin · 2026 titleholder
Chae Soo-bin takes the Korean actresses title at the head of one of the strongest fields in the edition, a roster spanning Korean film, television and music. Admired for a warmth that reads as effortless on screen and for a career built on roles rather than spectacle, she emerges from a category where recognition has rarely settled on the same name twice.
01 Chae Soo-bin — Titleholder
02 Seo Yea-ji
03 Kim Ji-won
04 IU
05 Kim So-hyun
06 Jeon Yeo-been
07 Kim Yoo-jung
08 Bae Suzy
09 Kim Ji-soo
10 Cho Yi-hyun
CHINA
Most Handsome Chinese Actor 2026
Zhang Zhehan · Retains the title
Zhang Zhehan holds the Chinese title once more, extending a run that has made him the most decorated figure in the category's history. His 2026 standing reaches further still: he is named runner-up for Most Handsome Man Alive, the highest global placement any Chinese performer has achieved in the magazine's rankings, and a mark of a following whose devotion has become a story in its own right.
01 Zhang Zhehan — Titleholder
02 Xiao Zhan
03 Chenle
04 Yang Yang
05 Hou Minghao
06 Wong Yuk-hei
07 Song Weilong
08 Wen Junhui
09 Deng Lun
10 Dylan Wang
CHINA
Most Beautiful Chinese Actress 2026
Dilraba Dilmurat · Inaugural titleholder
Dilraba Dilmurat is named the first holder of this title, taking it at the close of the narrowest contest in the edition. One of the most photographed faces in Chinese entertainment and a fixture of its most ambitious costume dramas, she also appears in the global ranking, carrying a brand-new category onto the world stage in its opening year.
01 Dilraba Dilmurat — Titleholder
02 Zhao Lusi
03 Bai Lu
04 Esther Yu
05 Tian Xiwei
06 Zhou Ye
07 Shen Yue
08 Yang Zi
09 Wan Peng
10 Wang Churan
THAILAND
Most Handsome Thai Actor 2026
Build Jakapan · Third consecutive title
Build Jakapan makes history with a third consecutive Thai title, a run no other figure in the category has managed. His hold has become the fixed point around which Thailand's most fiercely contested ranking turns and it comes in an edition where Thai entertainment is more widely represented across the magazine's global categories than ever before.
01 Build Jakapan — Titleholder
02 Pawat Chittsawangdee
03 Nanon Korapat
04 Joong Archen
05 Barcode Tinnasit
06 Ton Saran
07 Fourth Nattawat
08 Win Metawin
09 War Wanarat
10 Noeul Nuttarat
THAILAND
Most Beautiful Thai Actress 2026
Lingling Sirilak · Inaugural titleholder · Double crown
Lingling Sirilak heads the first Thai actresses ranking the magazine has published, in the same edition that names her Most Beautiful Woman Alive the double crown of the 2026 awards, matched by no one else in any category. The national title was no formality: Orm Kornnaphat pressed her throughout, and both women appear in the global ranking, a first for Thai entertainment.
01 Lingling Sirilak — Titleholder
02 Orm Kornnaphat
03 Lookmhee Punyapat
04 Charlotte Austin
05 Chanikarn Tangkabodee
06 Eisaya Hosuwan
07 Yoko Apasra
08 Faye Peraya
09 Tontawan Tantivejakul
10 Becky Armstrong
TÜRKIYE
Most Handsome Turkish Actor 2026
Emin Günenç · 2026 titleholder
Emin Günenç is named Türkiye's most handsome actor and carries that standing into the global ranking, where he appears among the ten most handsome men alive. His elevation marks a changing of the guard: Barış Baktaş, who held the title in 2025, places eighth in a category that has grown markedly deeper as Turkish drama has widened its international audience.
01 Emin Günenç — Titleholder
02 Şükrü Özyıldız
03 Cenk Torun
04 Gökberk Yıldırım
05 Halil İbrahim Ceyhan
06 Kerem Bürsin
07 Mert Ramazan Demir
08 Barış Baktaş — 2025 titleholder
09 Can Yaman
10 Alp Navruz
TÜRKIYE
Most Beautiful Turkish Actress 2026
Ilsu Demirci · Inaugural titleholder
Ilsu Demirci is named the first holder of the Turkish actresses title, at the head of what proved the deepest field in the edition. The category also produced the global runner-up and the global third place, making Türkiye the most heavily represented nation in this year's Most Beautiful Woman Alive ranking a reflection of how far Turkish drama's reach now extends.
01 Ilsu Demirci — Titleholder
02 Cemre Arda
03 Yağmur Yüksel
04 Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun
05 Cemre Gümeli
06 Özge Törer
07 Sıla Türkoğlu
08 Hazal Subaşı
09 Demet Özdemir
10 Özge Yağız
JAPAN
Most Handsome Man In Japan 2026
Sho Hirano · Inaugural titleholder
Sho Hirano takes Japan's first title, a homecoming for the performer who held the global crown in 2025 and who remains among the ten most handsome men alive this year. The result doubles as a statement about Number_i: three of the group's members occupy the top four places of the inaugural ranking, with Yuta Kishi second and Yuta Jinguji fourth.
01 Sho Hirano — Titleholder
02 Yuta Kishi
03 Kento Yamazaki
04 Yuta Jinguji
05 Takeru Satoh
06 Ren Meguro
07 Riku
08 Kyoya Honda
09 Yushi
10 Mackenyu Arata
Netizens Choice Magazine publishes editorial rankings in entertainment and culture, decided by the votes of its readers and audiences worldwide, and presents its titleholders publicly each year most visibly through its annual New York promotion. Global and national titles are awarded as separate honours. The awards were previously published under the title The Netizens Report, and results from that era remain part of the magazine's official record.
The Mid-Year 2026 Edition is available in print in two covers, the Beauty Edition and the General Edition. Full titleholder features, complete rankings and the Times Square gallery are published at netizenschoice.com.
Media contact:
Netizens Choice Magazine
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