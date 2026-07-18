Monkey Troopers, the Ahmedabad-based lifestyle and carry accessories brand, has announced its plans to soon raise a Series A funding round as it prepares for the next phase of its international growth journey. The company is set to expand its wings across various parts of the globe, accelerating its expansion into key European markets while further strengthening its presence in India and the United Arab Emirates.

Founded with the belief that modern consumers expect more than just stylish accessories, Monkey Troopers has positioned itself as a utility-first brand that combines intelligent design with contemporary street culture. Rather than creating products that simply look fashionable, the company focuses on solving everyday challenges through functional design, organised storage, durability and user-centric innovation.

Today, the brand has evolved from a student-led design concept into a growing international business with live operations across two countries and a structured roadmap for European expansion.

From a Design School Project to an Emerging International Brand

Monkey Troopers traces its origins to Ahmedabad, where founders Suvid Sinha, Bhupendra Singh and Jash Solanki began working on a design project centred around improving the functionality of everyday carry products. Their research highlighted a gap in the market: many bags focused either on aesthetics or durability, but very few successfully balanced both.

This insight laid the foundation for Monkey Troopers. Instead of following conventional trends, the founders set out to create products that offered practical utility without compromising on style. The company's philosophy has remained consistent since its inception: every product should make everyday mobility easier while reflecting the evolving preferences of young urban consumers.

As the business expanded, experienced professionals joined the leadership team to strengthen corporate governance, financial planning, international trade and operational strategy, helping transform the venture into a structured and scalable organisation prepared for global growth.

Building a Lifestyle Ecosystem Instead of Individual Products

Monkey Troopers has steadily expanded beyond backpacks to build an integrated lifestyle ecosystem designed around urban mobility and everyday convenience.

Its product portfolio today includes commuter backpacks, laptop bags, gym and travel duffels, crossbody bags, waist packs, lifestyle apparel and body mists. While each category serves a different consumer need, all products follow the same design philosophy: smart compartmentalisation, weather-resistant materials, ergonomic construction and contemporary styling.

The company believes this ecosystem approach enables stronger customer engagement by encouraging repeat purchases across multiple categories while creating a consistent brand identity among Gen Z and young working professionals.

Rather than competing solely on price, Monkey Troopers positions itself within the accessible premium segment, targeting consumers looking for quality, functionality and design in equal measure.

Strategic Partnerships Driving an Asset-Light Growth Model

One of the defining aspects of Monkey Troopers' business strategy is its asset-light operating model.

Instead of investing heavily in retail infrastructure across every market, the company retains control over product development, brand positioning, marketing strategy and digital channels while collaborating with established partners for local distribution, logistics and retail operations.

In India, the company's retail and marketplace presence is supported through India Brand Concepts Ltd., while Rachna General Trading LLC manages operations across the Middle East and will play a central role in the brand's expansion into Europe. This partnership-led model enables Monkey Troopers to enter new markets more efficiently while reducing operational complexity and capital expenditure.

The company believes this approach allows it to remain agile, focus on innovation and scale internationally through experienced regional partners.

Series A Capital to Accelerate European Expansion

The proposed Series A investment, expected soon, will play a key role in supporting Monkey Troopers' next phase of growth. The company intends to utilise the funds to strengthen inventory, establish operations across Europe, build retail visibility, invest in technology infrastructure and enhance marketing initiatives.

Its European expansion roadmap begins with Spain before extending into France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom over the coming years. Alongside localised e-commerce platforms, the company also plans to strengthen its presence through major online marketplaces and carefully selected retail locations across key cities.

By combining digital-first distribution with selective offline retail, Monkey Troopers aims to build a sustainable omnichannel presence while adapting to regional consumer preferences.

Looking Ahead

As consumer preferences continue shifting towards products that combine design, functionality and lifestyle appeal, Monkey Troopers believes it is well positioned to address this evolving demand.

With a growing international footprint, a diversified product portfolio, strategic partnerships and a structured expansion roadmap, the company is now entering a new phase focused on scaling its operations across global markets. Through its planned Series A fundraise, expected soon, Monkey Troopers aims to strengthen its international presence and is set to expand its wings across various parts of the globe, continuing to build an Indian lifestyle brand with global aspirations.

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