Make This Festive Season More Rewarding With Poonawalla Fincorp’s Loan Offerings

The festive season often coincides with increased household spending, purchases of consumer durables and business-related expenditure. For consumers evaluating financing options during this period, Poonawalla Fincorp offers four loan categories catering to different requirements, from purchasing household appliances and accessing funds against gold to meeting personal expenses and financing commercial vehicles.

The company’s festive offer runs from 10 October to 15 November 2026, with rewards linked to participation in the respective loan programmes. The offers and rewards vary by category.

Festive offers by loan category:

Consumer Durable Loans

With a wide network of partner retail outlets and brands and a simple application process, customers can bring home appliances and electronics through easy instalments.

The associated festive offer includes:

Bumper prizes: A car worth ₹7.5 lakh, a bike worth ₹1.5 lakh and a travel voucher worth ₹50,000.

Daily rewards: Vouchers worth ₹1,000 and ₹2,000.

Special-day rewards: Vouchers worth ₹3,000.

Gold Loans

With 400+ branches across India, and a strong presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, customers can avail a gold loan through a simple, hassle-free process, with their jewellery stored securely.

The associated festive offer includes:

Daily rewards: Amazon vouchers worth ₹1,000.

Special-day rewards: Vouchers worth ₹3,000.

Bumper prize: A bike worth ₹1.5 lakh.

Branch-level reward: ₹10,000 for one winner per participating branch.

Personal Loans

With a fully digital, paperless application and quick approvals, eligible customers can avail a collateral-free personal loan with flexible repayment tenures.

The associated festive offer includes:

Daily rewards: Amazon vouchers worth ₹1,000.

Bumper prizes: A Smart TV worth ₹30,000, a mobile phone worth ₹20,000 and an Amazon voucher worth ₹10,000.

Commercial Vehicle Loans

With financing for new and used small, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and a wide network across the country, Poonawalla Fincorp helps transporters and fleet owners expand or replace their fleets.

The associated festive offer allows customers to participate in a lucky draw & win vouchers scheduled during the offer period. Further details on the rewards and participation criteria are available through the company’s official campaign information.

What customers should know

The festive offer runs for 37 days, from 10 October to 15 November 2026. The rewards and participation arrangements differ across the four loan categories. Customers should review the applicable eligibility criteria, participation process and terms and conditions before participating.

Further information is available at Festive Rewards Hub | Exclusive Offers, Rewards, Games & Loan Benefits

Terms and conditions apply. Loan approval and participation in the festive offer are subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and terms and conditions.

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