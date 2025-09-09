KOLKATAWOOD 2025: Powering Growth For Eastern India’s Wood, Furniture & Mattress Sector

KOLKATAWOOD extends the INDIAWOOD legacy, fuelling Eastern India’s rising markets

Live demos, B2B matchmaking & skilling sessions to connect innovation with local growth

150+ Leading Brands to Showcase the Latest in Machinery & Materials

From 12–14 September 2025, KOLKATAWOOD 2025 will be held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan - Eastern India’s first large-scale exhibition dedicated entirely to woodworking, furniture, and mattress manufacturing.

Organised by NuernbergMesse India, KOLKATAWOOD is the latest chapter in the INDIAWOOD story - a platform that has, for decades, connected India’s woodworking and furniture manufacturing sectors with the latest in global technology, machinery, and materials.

Building on the success of INDIAWOOD in Bengaluru & Delhi, and MUMBAIWOOD in Western India, this move east is a strategic step to bring industry access closer to emerging growth hubs.

A Market on the Move

The real estate market of East India is seeing growing demand for residential, commercial, and retail spaces, which is largely driven by rapid urbanization and disposable income, particularly in markets like Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Sikkim and Patna that have seen significant demand in recent years.

The residential sector in Kolkata is supported by extensive infrastructure developments like the expansion of metro lines and road networks, which improve connectivity and accessibility.

West Bengal is emerging as a major investment hub, with the Ambuja Neotia Group committing over ₹15,000 crore in the next five years, Reliance Industries pledging ₹1 lakh+ crore by 2030 across data centres, green energy, retail, and connectivity, and the JSW Group investing ₹16,000 crore to further boost the state’s industrial growth.

These developments are fuelling demand not just for more housing - but for well-made furniture, modern kitchens, ergonomic workspaces, and high-quality sleep solutions.

National Tailwinds, Regional Opportunities

The Indian furniture market - worth USD 23.9 billion in 2023 - is expected to more than double by 2032. Post-pandemic, the mattress sector has also been on an upward curve, driven by demand for orthopaedic, ergonomic, and smart mattresses, as well as a growing appetite for sustainable materials.

Eastern India’s share in these growth stories is only set to rise, with major players already committing to the region. Godrej Interio is strengthening its B2B operations in Kolkata, with a focus on the office, healthcare, and education sectors. Furlenco has made its entry into the market, offering flexible rental furniture solutions tailored to the needs of urban consumers. Meanwhile, OMACME has announced an investment of ₹100 crore to expand manufacturing capacity and reinforce supply chains in West Bengal, signalling long-term confidence in the region’s potential.

A Platform with Purpose

KOLKATAWOOD will bring together industry professionals including furniture and mattress manufacturers, saw millers, architects, designers, and suppliers - to discover the latest in woodworking machinery, mattress manufacturing technologies, upholstery supplies, tools, fittings, and products.

Live demonstrations, B2B matchmaking, and skilling sessions will make it a hands-on, business-focused event, aiming to bridge traditional craftsmanship with modern manufacturing techniques.

“Eastern India is no longer a peripheral market - it’s an emerging industrial hub with the potential to compete nationally,” says Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India, “KOLKATAWOOD will be the region’s dedicated platform to accelerate that transition.”

With real estate expansion, rising incomes, and a booming e-commerce ecosystem for home and lifestyle products, Kolkata is entering a new chapter in its industrial story.

KOLKATAWOOD is positioning itself not just as an exhibition, but as a catalyst for that growth.

For more information, visit www.indiawood.com/kolkatawood

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.