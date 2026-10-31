Kesar Unity Hotel: A New Landmark in The Land Of Unity

Some landmarks are built to be admired. Others become part of a nation’s story.

In Ekta Nagar, where the world’s tallest statue honours the man who united India, a chapter unfolds today.

Kesar Unity Hotel, a landmark hospitality development brought to life through a Public-Private Partnership between the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Thar Camps Private Limited, is inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

For those who built it, this is more than an inauguration. It is the culmination of hours of dedication and the privilege of contributing to a vision than any one enterprise.

A Vision That Changed the Landscape

Not long ago, Ekta Nagar was a quiet region along the Narmada. Today, it welcomes the world.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, what began as a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has grown into a model of destination development. The Statue of Unity, a symbol of national pride, stands at the heart of a thriving ecosystem of tourism, connectivity, infrastructure and opportunity.

And perhaps that is the most beautiful part of this transformation. The vision was never simply to build the world’s tallest statue. It was to build a future around it.

A future where travellers discover India’s heritage, communities find opportunities, and development reaches places once far from the centre of progress.

Kesar Unity Hotel is a proud expression of that future. Its inauguration on Sardar Patel’s 151st birth anniversary holds special meaning: on land celebrating India’s unity, another dream has been realised through effort.

A Partnership That Built More Than a Hotel

Developed at a reported investment of approximately ₹52.50 crore, Kesar Unity Hotel stands on nearly two acres near Ekta Nagar Railway Station.

With 127 rooms across four categories, contemporary architecture, a restaurant, cafeteria, swimming pool, banquet and conference facilities, and landscaped surroundings, the property brings a dimension to the region’s hospitality landscape.

Yet its significance extends beyond its walls.

Built under the PPP model, the project unites IRCTC’s institutional strength with the expertise of Thar Camps Private Limited, supported by the vision of the Government of India, the Government of Gujarat and the authorities shaping Ekta Nagar.

It reminds us that achievements begin when institutions and individuals share a purpose. The hotel will strengthen infrastructure, encourage longer stays, create employment opportunities and contribute to the surrounding economy.

Because a truly successful development does not simply change a skyline. It changes what becomes possible for the people living beneath it.

A Soldier’s Journey. A Nation’s Pride.

Behind this milestone lies a personal story.

Captain Sandeep Shekhawat (Retd.), founder of Thar Camps Private Limited, began his journey serving the nation in the Indian Army. The discipline, courage and responsibility of those years would become the foundation of a different calling.

Driven by his passion for camping, travel and hospitality, he founded Thar Camps, which grew into a business conglomerate working across hospitality and construction, based in Rajasthan and Delhi.

For someone whose first profession was service to his country, building Kesar Unity Hotel carries a meaning few milestones could equal.

There is something fitting about a former Army officer helping build a landmark in the land dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the man who gave India its unity.

Once, he served the country in uniform. Today, he continues to serve it through the places he builds and the opportunities they create.

The Hands That Made a Dream Possible

Behind the grandeur of this inauguration are hundreds of hands whose contributions rarely make headlines.

The engineers who found solutions. The architects who imagined possibilities. The construction teams who worked through challenges. The hospitality professionals preparing to welcome the first guests.

And the institutions whose trust, guidance and cooperation made the journey possible.

Thar Camps extends heartfelt gratitude to IRCTC, the Government of India, the Government of Gujarat and every individual who contributed to this achievement.

Today, as the doors of Kesar Unity Hotel open, they open to more than travellers. They open to experiences, livelihoods, possibilities and memories yet to be made.

As India honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the hotel stands as a tribute to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision and the determination of a nation moving forward.

For some, this is the completion of a project. For those who dreamed it, built it, and whose lives it will touch, this is only the beginning.

KESAR UNITY HOTEL | EKTA NAGAR, GUJARAT — A celebration of unity. A lasting legacy of truly shared vision.

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