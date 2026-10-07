A healthcare initiative held in Jalna gave more than 200 patients access to medical examination, consultation, and treatment guidance. The camp was organised by Agarwal Samaj Jalna and Agr Madhavi Group, Jalna, under the guidance of Dr. Surabhi Dhanawala.

The programme was designed to create awareness about the importance of timely medical consultation. Patients were examined and encouraged to discuss their health problems in detail. They were then provided with guidance about suitable treatment options and the next steps they could take for better health.

A major achievement of the camp was that nearly 100 patients were able to avoid surgery after receiving proper medical guidance. Instead of proceeding directly with surgical treatment, these patients were advised about suitable non-surgical or treatment-based options wherever medically appropriate. The outcome showed how an informed consultation can help patients make better decisions about their healthcare.

The initiative was conducted as part of the activities associated with Agrasen Jayanti. It also reflected the commitment of Agarwal Samaj Jalna and Agr Madhavi Group, Jalna, to supporting public welfare and health awareness in the community.

Many patients delay## Article 2: Dr. Surabhi Dhanawala’s Jalna Health Camp Promotes Timely Treatment and Better Awareness

A health camp organised by Agarwal Samaj Jalna and Agr Madhavi Group, Jalna, brought medical consultation and health awareness closer to the community. Conducted under the guidance of Dr. Surabhi Dhanawala, the programme benefited more than 200 patients and focused on proper examination, timely advice, and suitable treatment planning.

Patients attending the camp were examined and given an opportunity to discuss their health-related concerns. The medical guidance provided during the programme helped them understand their conditions and the treatment options available to them. The emphasis remained on making informed decisions instead of immediately turning to surgical procedures.

Nearly 100 patients in Jalna were able to avoid surgery after receiving medical advice and treatment guidance at the camp. Their cases were assessed carefully, and they were advised to consider appropriate treatment options under medical supervision. This outcome highlighted the importance of consulting a qualified medical professional before deciding on surgery.

The initiative was organised in connection with Agrasen Jayanti and was aimed at increasing awareness about preventive healthcare. Regular check-ups and early consultation can help identify health concerns before they become more serious. They also allow patients to understand whether a condition can be managed through medicines, therapy, lifestyle changes, or other suitable treatments.

Dr. Surabhi Dhanawala has emphasised the importance of proper diagnosis and responsible healthcare decisions. Her interaction with the patients helped create a supportive environment in which people could openly discuss their concerns and receive guidance suited to their needs.

The programme was supported by Sangita Mukesh Gupta, Sonal Sunil Mittal, Preeti Pawar Garg, Anita Sunil Goyal, Neeta Narender Bansal, and Dr. Nishant Goyal. Their support helped the organisers reach more residents and conduct the camp successfully.

The organisers expressed their gratitude to the medical team, volunteers, supporters, and people of Jalna for their participation. The cooperation of the community played an important role in making the initiative successful.

The health camp demonstrated that community-based medical programmes can create a direct and positive impact. Apart from offering check-ups, the initiative encouraged people to give greater importance to preventive care and timely medical advice.

With over 200 patients examined and nearly 100 surgeries avoided through proper consultation, the programme became a significant effort in the field of community healthcare. The initiative by Agarwal Samaj Jalna and Agr Madhavi Group, Jalna, under the guidance of Dr. Surabhi Dhanawala, reflected a commitment to accessible, compassionate, and responsible healthcare.

---https://dhanwala.com/

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