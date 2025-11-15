Delhi, November 15, 2025 – Integrated Industries Limited (BSE: 531889), a company engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products, bakery items, has announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights





Management Perspective

Commenting on the results, Mr. Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director of Integrated Industries Limited, said:

“We delivered a strong performance this quarter with revenue growing by 54% year-on-year to ₹286.9 crore, EBITDA rising over 109% to ₹30.7 crore, and net profit increasing by 104% to ₹29.9 crore. The consistent growth reflects robust consumer demand, operational excellence, and the successful integration of Nurture Well Foods, which continues to drive our biscuit and bakery portfolio.

During the period, we strengthened our distribution network across North India, expanded our export footprint, and introduced new product variants catering to evolving consumer preferences. We are also progressing well on our capacity expansion plan, aimed at supporting higher volumes and fulfilling growing international orders from Africa and the Middle East.

With a strong brand portfolio, scalable operations, and improving margins, we are well positioned to sustain our growth momentum and enhance value for all stakeholders.”

About Integrated Industries Limited

Incorporated in 1995, Integrated Industries Limited (IIL) a company engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products, bakery items. With a strong legacy in the FMCG sector, IIL has progressively expanded its footprint in high-growth food categories with a focus on quality, innovation, and scale.

As part of its strategic growth initiative, IIL has been successfully a running biscuit manufacturing facility through its subsidiary, M/s Nurture Well Foods Limited.

Nurture Well Foods Ltd.

Established in 2023, Nurture Well Foods Ltd. manufactures premium biscuits and cookies for domestic and international markets under the brands RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CRAZY CRUNCH.

Its Neemrana (Rajasthan) facility, with a capacity of 3,400 MT per month, features modern automated technology and adheres to strict quality standards. Using premium ingredients, the company offers butter-rich cookies, center-filled biscuits, and Indian-inspired flavors that combine nutrition with indulgence.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

