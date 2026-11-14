Influential Business Leaders In India Shaping The Future Of Innovation

India’s business landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by leaders who combine strategic vision, innovation, and a strong understanding of emerging opportunities. Across industries, a new generation of business minds is transforming traditional approaches, embracing technology, and creating solutions that respond to changing market needs. Their ability to adapt, build resilient organisations, and turn ideas into meaningful outcomes is shaping the direction of modern Indian enterprise. From pioneering new business models to advancing digital transformation and sustainable growth, these influential professionals are making a lasting impact. Their journeys reflect the ambition, creativity, and leadership that continue to strengthen India’s position in the global business ecosystem.



Dr. Arvind Lal

Dr Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman of Dr Lal PathLabs, has spent over four decades modernising India’s diagnostics industry, building on the lab his father founded in 1949. He also warns that heart attacks increasingly strike Indians in their 40s, roughly a decade earlier than in Western countries. He links the trend to poor diet, sedentary habits, stress and rising diabetes, compounding a genetic predisposition. His message is clear: more proactive screening, including full body checkups, is essential to catch risk factors before they turn fatal. It reflects the preventive, technology-led approach that defines his leadership and the future of innovation in Indian healthcare.

Sreeman Murthy

METRO GSC India is on a strong growth path, playing a key role in advancing METRO AG’s core ambitions through innovative solutions. Guided by CEO Sreeman Murthy’s leadership, the organisation has achieved significant milestones and continues to broaden its impact. Sreeman believes that lasting success stems from an open mindset, resilience, integrity, and consistent effort rather than a singular focus on outcomes. This values-driven approach has been instrumental in shaping METRO GSC India’s transformation. As the organisation strengthens its capabilities and expands into new areas under Sreeman’s expert leadership, it continues to unlock exciting opportunities for current and future talent.



Abhineesh Das



Abhineesh Das, an IIT Delhi and ISB alumnus with 17+ years of experience, is building Cosmo First’s consumer vertical into the go-to name for advanced surface protection. Cosmo Sunshield window films block heat and UV in cars and homes. Its safety films hold shattered glass together, and its privacy films keep interiors discreet. Cosmo PPF and Cosmo Guard together give cars complete care: a near-invisible film shields paint from scratches and stone chips, while ceramic coatings keep surfaces glossy. As India faces hotter summers, these products reduce AC use and energy consumption, extend vehicle life, and cut the need for repainting, making comfort and safety more sustainable.

Anupam Kumar Pandey

Founded in 2020, Akivna Technologies is an AI-ready data transformation and technology consulting company helping enterprises modernise digital foundations and unlock measurable value from data.

Led by Founder & CEO Anupam Kumar Pandey, Akivna combines deep technical expertise with a business-first approach across data modernisation, cloud and data engineering, analytics, business intelligence, automation, and enterprise AI.

As a bootstrapped and profitable company, Akivna is building reusable accelerators and scalable digital solutions that enable faster innovation, smarter decisions, and operational efficiency. With a growing presence across industries, the company is working toward becoming a leading trusted global partner for future-ready enterprises.

Jitendra Somani

Jitendra Somani, Co-founder of Pocket HRMS and an IIM Lucknow alumnus, is a technology-driven leader who helped establish Pocket HRMS as a leading AI-powered HRMS platform in India. Under his guidance, the company has earned recognition across leading technology platforms for innovation in HR tech. The cloud-based software automates HR processes for SMEs to enterprises using AGI, Agentic AI and ML, covering the employee lifecycle from hire to retirement. Modules include the AI chatbot smHRty® and smHRt Payroll®. Backed by Microsoft Azure security, biometric and GPS attendance, a mobile app and real-time analytics, it improves HR efficiency and employee engagement.

Venkatachalam P.K.

Venkatachalam P.K., Co-founder and CEO of FinAlyzer, believes that meaningful innovation begins with solving complex business problems. Since founding BeyondSquare Solutions in 2010, he has led the development of FinAlyzer, a financial reporting platform trusted by over 130 corporations across 45 countries. His vision has been to transform financial consolidation, compliance and reporting from cumbersome processes into reliable, technology-driven capabilities. Combining deep domain understanding with a strong focus on product innovation, Venkat champions technology that delivers transparency, control and measurable business value. His leadership reflects a conviction that lasting innovation comes not from chasing trends, but from addressing real business needs.

Deepak Chhabra

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India, is leading the company through a phase of business transformation, portfolio expansion, and strategic growth. With over three decades of experience across retail, brand management, business planning and P&L leadership, his approach to growth is rooted in understanding changing consumers’ appetite and translating those insights into business opportunities.

At Timex, he has driven a sharper multi-channel strategy, portfolio diversification, premiumisation and stronger consumer experiences. His earlier leadership at Tupperware and Crocs also involved significant business transformation and expansion. For Chhabra, innovation is not limited to products or technology; it is about rethinking how a business creates relevance, access and long-term value.

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