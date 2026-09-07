Indian Food Professionals To Visit European Apple And Kiwi Producers In Greece And Poland

October study visit will focus on production, food safety, quality control and preparation of European fruit for export

Four Indian food-sector professionals are expected to travel to Greece and Poland in October 2026 as part of a “Garden of Europe” study visit focused on European apple and kiwi production. During the visit, participants will learn more about European kiwis originating in Greece and European apples originating in Poland, gaining insight into the production process behind the two fruits.

India represents a significant import market for both apples and kiwi fruit. Recent data published by the Government of India show that the country imports around 520,000 tonnes of apples from international markets, valued at approximately USD 425 million, while kiwi fruit imports amount to around 49,000 tonnes, worth more than USD 61million. Exports of European apples to India in the 2025/2026 season totaled over 96,000 metric tons, compared to over 51,000 metric tons in the 2024/2025 season—an increase of 86%. Against this backdrop, the upcoming study visit will give Indian food-sector professionals an opportunity to gain first-hand insight into the European production system and the standards and practices behind the products.

European fruit production places strong emphasis on food safety, traceability and quality throughout the supply chain. The visit will also provide a platform for dialogue between Indian food-sector professionals and European producers on market needs, consumer preferences and the requirements of the Indian fresh fruit sector.

“The visit is designed as a two-way exchange. Indian professionals will be able to see European production first-hand, while producers will gain a better understanding of the expectations and requirements of the Indian market,” says Piotr Janota, President of the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors “FRUIT UNION” and representative of the campaign.

The programme will include meetings with European fruit producers and visits to production and packing facilities in Greece and Poland, allowing participants to learn more about cultivation, harvesting, sorting, storage and preparation of fruit for international markets. The meetings will also provide an opportunity to discuss market expectations, distribution requirements and possibilities for further cooperation.

The study visit forms part of the third year of Garden of Europe activities in India. Throughout the year, the campaign will continue to engage with Indian consumers and food-sector professionals through media activities, business meetings, promotional events and digital communication, providing information about European apples and kiwis and the standards behind their production.

The “Garden of Europe” campaign is a three-year project (2024–2027), co-funded by the European Union, promoting European kiwis originating in Greece and European apples originating in Poland in India. The campaign aims to strengthen their market presence and increase consumer awareness, while highlighting European production standards related to quality, food safety, traceability and responsible production, as well as the nutritional value of fresh fruit. Garden of Europe is implemented by the Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio – AS Neapolis in Greece and the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors “FRUIT UNION” in Poland.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

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