Rocket Reels, India’s first original stories vertical OTT app revolutionizing the way audiences consume entertainment, recently hosted its grand Rocket Reels Success Party, celebrating the phenomenal achievement of completing nine impactful months in the industry. The milestone event was spearheaded by Kranti Shanbhag, Founder of Rocket Reels, who has been the driving force behind the platform’s rapid rise and innovative vision.

Since its launch, Rocket Reels has captivated viewers with a wide spectrum of stories across genres- thrillers, romance, crime, mystery, sci-fi, horror, and comedy. Presented in quick, gripping, and emotionally immersive episodes, the platform has redefined “snackable content” for today’s fast-paced digital lifestyle.

Rocket Reels offers content in six Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati, ensuring resonance across India’s diverse audience base. Its global footprint has also expanded rapidly, with Rocket Reels now available not just in India but across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and South Africa.

Reflecting on the journey, Kranti Shanbhag expressed gratitude and pride, "Rocket Reels was born out of a desire to change the way people watch content. Seeing the overwhelming love we’ve received in just nine months is incredibly humbling. This celebration is for our creators, partners, team, and, most importantly, our audiences across the world who have embraced our vision"

Vikram Bhatt, renowned filmmaker says, "Every few years, there comes a platform that challenges the grammar of storytelling, Rocket Reels is that disruptor today. Its vertical-first format forces creators to rethink composition, pacing, and emotion. As a filmmaker, I find this shift exciting because it opens up an entirely new canvas for visual narrative.”

Pratyush Bhartiya adds, "Today’s audiences live on mobile, scroll fast, and consume faster. By designing storytelling natively for the vertical screen, Rocket Reels has aligned perfectly with modern user psychology. That’s why the platform’s growth feels organic, inevitable, and future-ready."

Attendees at the success party including Sajid Nadiadwala, Gauahar Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Poonam Pandey, Eijaz Khan, Akanksha Puri, Divya Agarwal, Rohit Roy, Arya Babbar, Rajiv Thakur, Sharad Malhotra, Sajid Wajid, Abdul Aziz Zee, Hema Sharma, Victoria Larsen, Ajaz Khan, Zakir Hussain Khan, Kangna Sharma, Tannaz Irani, Gulfam khan, Bakhtyar m Irani, Puneet Issar, Karanveer Sharma, Sudhir Pande, Pooja Banerjee, Aditi Shetty, Kunal Verma, Vikas Verma, Ameeta Nangia, Shibani.A.Kashyap, Lekha Prajapati, Suresh Menon, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Imran Nazir Khan, Navina Bole, Rajnish Duggal, Soumita Das, Paras Madaan, Raja Chanda, Ritesh Kumar, Rizwann Sikander, Kaanak Pandey, Nivedita Basu, Sneha Namanandi, Raj Abhinandan, Jeet Raidutt, Haanif Shaikh, Saafi kaur, Rasha Kirmani, Sahaarsh Shuklaa, Namit Das, Anastasiia Dymchenko, Siddhant Issar, Joy Sengupta, Sajan Agarwal, Barkha Bisht, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Reyaansh Vir Chadha, Lavinaa lsrani, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Parree Pande, Ansshu Varshney, Palash Dutta, Azam ansari, Selina Sood, Shahwar Ali khan, Sadia Solkar, RJ Anurag Pandey, Navpreet Kaur, RJ Devanggna, Abhilash Chaudhary, Prishita Singh Kharbanda, Shadab Khan, Haanif Shaikh, Ameeta Nangia, Ashmit Patel & Many More witnessed the energy, glamour, and passion that define the Rocket Reels journey.

The success party truly highlighted Rocket Reels’ evolution from a disruptive idea to a powerful vertical OTT ecosystem that is reshaping the future of digital storytelling.

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