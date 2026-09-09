India’s Best Teachers’ Awards 2026 Honour 16 Outstanding School Teachers

The Oxford Saïd-Shiv Nadar Foundation India’s Best Teachers’ Awards 2026 has formally announced 16 school teachers as winners from across the country. The newly launched initiative has achieved wide reach, attracting over 9,400 applicants from across 32 States and Union Territories.

The selection process culminated in a national evaluation event on September 4th 2026, at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR. During the event, 79 shortlisted candidates delivered formal presentations to expert jury panels, detailing their best teaching techniques, classroom innovations, and documented metrics of student development.

The Awards recognise school teachers of Classes IX–XII across eight subject categories: Business Studies and Entrepreneurship, Computer Science, Economics, English, Environmental Science, Geography, Mathematics and Physics. In each subject, one public-school teacher and one private-school teacher were selected as national winners, for a total of 16 winners across the eight categories.

The 16 winners

Subject Public School Private School Business Studies and Entrepreneurship Aarti Bhoker, PM Shri KV No. 1 Gaya, Bihar Barkha Kaushik, N.K. Bagrodia Public School, Dwarka, New Delhi Computer Science Ishita Pandey, KV SECL Jhagrakhand, Chhattisgarh Jovitha Preethi, AECS Magnoloa Maaruti Public School, Bengaluru, Karnataka Economics Rekha Rajan Krishnakumari, PM Shri KV Patton Shift 1, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Vanita Kabra, Children’s Academy International School, Mumbai, Maharashtra English Sakshi Deshwal, PM Shri GIC Purkazi, Uttar Pradesh Suparna Misra, Delhi Public School, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Environmental Science Meera Rathore, Army Public School, Jodhpur, Rajasthan Vasundhara Yadav, Brighton International School, Raipur, Chhattisgarh Geography Vinayak Kohli, PM Shri KV Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh Meena Karuppiah S, Mahatma Global Gateway, Madurai, Tamil Nadu Mathematics Bhagwati Bisht, Army Public School, Noida, Uttar Pradesh S Krithika Ganesh, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Sr Sec School, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Physics Sriram S, Ilango Adigal Govt, Puducherry Vaishnavi Bhave, Somalwar School Nikalas, Nagpur, Maharashtra

The selection process prioritised the quality and impact of classroom practice rather than relying primarily on academic qualifications or length of service. Teachers were evaluated on parameters including conceptual accuracy, classroom methodology, assessment and feedback, inclusion, student engagement, evidence of learning outcomes, and the potential for effective teaching practices to be adapted across different educational settings.

At the national finale, the 79 shortlisted teachers were evaluated by subject-specific juries comprising academics from the University of Oxford, leading Indian academic institutions and experts from the wider education sector. Each teacher presented their approach and evidence of its impact on students, followed by questions from the jury as part of the final assessment.

Speaking on the occasion, Shikhar Malhotra, Chairman, Shiv Nadar Foundation, said, “Teachers shape far more than what students learn in a classroom. They influence how young people think, question, solve problems and understand the world around them. Through the India’s Best Teachers’ Awards, we wanted to recognise teachers for the quality of their practice and the difference they make to their students.”

“The response to the first edition, with more than 9,400 registrations from across the country, reflects the depth of teaching talent in India. These 16 teachers exemplify that talent, and we hope this recognition gives their work greater visibility while creating new opportunities for them to learn, grow and inspire other educators. As part of this journey, the winners will undertake a five-week professional development programme, followed by a fully funded residential learning programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, giving them an opportunity to deepen their practice and learn alongside peers,” he added.

Professional development is a central component of the Awards. The 16 winners will participate in a five-week hybrid professional development programme, designed to deepen their teaching practice and enable them to exchange ideas with educators working across different subjects and school environments.

Following the programme, the winners will receive a fully funded opportunity to attend a bespoke one-week residential learning and development programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. The programme will bring the teachers together for focused learning and peer exchange, while offering perspectives on pedagogy, leadership and educational practice.

Manos Kapterian, COO, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, said, “The influence of an exceptional teacher extends far beyond a single lesson or academic year. It shapes how young people think, how they approach difficult questions and, ultimately, how they understand their own potential. India’s Best Teachers’ Awards reflect a shared commitment between Oxford Saïd and the Shiv Nadar Foundation to recognise that influence and to invest in the people who create it every day. What is particularly important to us is that this recognition is connected to continued learning.”

Jo Fawkes, Director – Youth Education and Global Inclusion, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, said, “Recognition matters, but for us it cannot be the end of the journey. One of the most valuable things we can offer is the opportunity for outstanding educators to step outside the demands of the everyday classroom, reflect on their practice and learn alongside peers whose experiences may be very different from their own. Academic rigour gives these Awards credibility, while their wider value lies in celebrating excellent practice and creating opportunities for teachers to develop, exchange knowledge and learn from one another.”

About Shiv Nadar Foundation

Established in 1994 by Shiv Nadar, Founder of HCL – a US$14.8 billion leading global technology conglomerate – the Foundation is committed to creating a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education and bridging the socio-economic divide. Over the last 30 years, the Foundation has directly touched the lives of over 57,000 alumni and students through its marquee institutions in literacy, K12 and higher education. Today, the Foundation has a community of over 100,000 constituents, which includes not only globally dispersed alumni and students but also faculty members, corporate executives, and extended families.

The Foundation has invested over US$1.83 billion in its seven landmark institutions and initiatives across education and art. Currently, over 18,000 students and over 3,000 faculty and staff are part of the Foundation, along with more than 30,000-strong globally dispersed alumni community.

The Foundation’s students have gone to study at some of the best institutions globally, including the Ivy League in the US and top universities in other countries, including Australia, Singapore, China and UK. Students are also working in major corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Honda, HP, Schindler, and several others, both in India and across other geographies. Faculty across the Foundation institutions are drawn from the best Indian and international universities, with a strong focus on research and innovation.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation pursues the philosophy of ‘Creative Philanthropy’. It is a powerful model which envisages the creation of institutions that are built to last and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalised philanthropy for long-term, high-impact, socio-economic transformation.

About Saïd Business School, University of Oxford

Oxford Saïd offers a portfolio of accredited degrees and diplomas for undergraduates and postgraduates, a broad range of on-campus and online programmes for business executives, and more recently launched a transformative set of learning experiences and initiatives for pre-university students aged 15-18 years and teachers. Through the on-campus summer schools, global competitions, and super-curricular programmes, the School equips young people from around the world with the tools to become responsible future leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers in a rapidly changing world.

We develop future leaders who go into business with purpose and make real impact. This is mission-critical, because only then can business make meaningful impact on the world – the kind of impact that helps address the most pressing issues of our day, from the climate crisis to the AI revolution. This proposition – transforming individuals, who transform businesses, which transform the world – is what we mean by impact from within.” https://www.sbs.ox.ac.uk/

For more information, please contact

Anshul Sharma | anshul.sharma@sbs.ox.ac.uk

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.