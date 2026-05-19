New Delhi [India], May 19: As Indian organisations brace for a decade of unprecedented workforce complexity, HR Anexi Pvt. Ltd. is making a quiet but powerful argument: the companies that will scale sustainably are the ones brave enough to truly listen to their own people.

Something odd is happening inside Indian boardrooms. Engagement scores are going up. Senior employees are walking out anyway. The strategy is sound, the dashboards are green, and the exit interviews still don’t add up.

HR Anexi Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s most established HR consulting firms, has spent the last eighteen years working inside that gap. Its argument is straightforward. Most organisations are sitting on their most valuable source of intelligence and barely using it: what their own employees think.

That argument now has a product behind it. Its name is BOL - Your Voice.

More Than a Survey

In most Indian companies, employee voice still lives inside the annual engagement survey. Once a year, a questionnaire goes out, a report comes back, a few action items get logged, and very little changes by the time the next cycle begins.

BOL is built to do something different. HR Anexi positions it as a strategic intelligence platform, not just a survey instrument. It draws on more than fifty years of behavioural research and is designed to give leadership teams a clear view of the things that quietly shape business outcomes but rarely show up on a dashboard.

That includes the relationship between engagement and performance, gaps in strategic alignment, levels of trust in leadership, early signals of attrition risk, and the cultural drivers behind sustained growth. Each engagement is paired with actionable insights aimed at shaping a forward-looking people strategy.

Benchmarks & Insights that Make the Numbers Mean Something

One of BOL’s defining features is how it benchmarks. Every engagement produces diagnostics at three levels: global, national, and industry. The point is to turn raw employee data into something a leadership team can compare, contextualise, and act on.

BOL is built as a leadership instrument, and the model is curated by design. The intent is to bring structured, comparative insight into the conversations that decide where the business goes next.

Plenty of platforms can produce charts. The harder problem, and the one HR Anexi has been working on for nearly two decades, is what to do once you have them.

Each BOL engagement is built around diagnostics that leadership teams can use, rather than the kind of metrics that end up in an HR compliance file. Engagement, trust, alignment, retention, culture: subjects that usually sit at the edges of a boardroom conversation get pulled into the middle of one.

“In most organisations, the most important voices are not in the meeting room. BOL is designed to bring those voices to the table, a structured insight that can reshape how leadership teams make decisions,” says Dr. Yogish Arora, CEO of HR Anexi Pvt. Ltd.

That, HR Anexi argues, is what separates BOL from the wider engagement tools market. Most of those platforms are good at measuring. Fewer are built to help senior leaders decide what to do next.

Eighteen Years with Indian Organisations

BOL is the product of HR Anexi’s eighteen-year history of working with Indian companies, especially the country’s family-owned and promoter-led businesses. The firm has long argued that these businesses deserve the same depth of people strategy as global enterprises receive elsewhere in the world.

Founded in 2007 by the late Dr. Ashish Arora and now led by Dr. Yogish Arora, HR Anexi has worked with over 700 organisations across more than 60 industries, reached more than 4,35,000 individuals, delivered upwards of 20,000 days of learning interventions, and served over 400 clients. The team of 100-plus consultants, facilitators, and coaches operates out of Mumbai and Bengaluru, with a strategic alliance with Psytech International supporting its assessment work.

The patterns BOL is built to detect, across leadership, culture, and performance, were first observed, tested, and refined inside those client engagements. In a sense, the platform is what happens when eighteen years of consulting fieldwork get turned into a repeatable model.

Why Now?

India is at an unusual moment. The workforce is young, business is expanding fast, and the operational environment is more complex than it has been in years. At the same time, the gaps that show up in engagement, alignment, and leadership trust have not gone away. If anything, they are widening.

In that environment, the difference between companies that scale sustainably and those that stall increasingly comes down to one capability: the ability to listen, interpret, and act. BOL is HR Anexi’s response to that gap. The firm’s view is that this kind of capability should not be reserved for large multinationals with deep consulting budgets. It should be available to any Indian business willing to invest in understanding its own people.

Transformation Begins with Listening!

Beneath all the talk of AI, automation, and the future of work, HR Anexi’s underlying argument is a simple one. The organisations that win the next decade in India will not necessarily be the ones with the cleverest strategies. They will be the ones who genuinely understand the people inside them and have the systems to act on that understanding before anyone else does.

That is what BOL - Your Voice has been built to deliver. As Indian enterprises navigate a far more complicated decade than the last one, the firm’s message is unambiguous. Transformation does not begin in a strategy room or with a consultant’s deck. It begins the moment leadership chooses to listen and builds the systems to translate what it hears into action.

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