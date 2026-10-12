How Psychicare Is Expanding Online Child Mental Healthcare For Indian Families

PsychiCare was founded in 2021 by Aakanksha Kapoor, a licensed child psychologist with more than a decade of professional experience and an M.Phil in Psychology from Jawaharlal Nehru University. Her work with children and parents shaped an important part of the platform’s development: making experienced psychological support easier for Indian families to reach.

Children rarely explain emotional difficulty in direct clinical terms. Parents are more likely to first notice changes in behaviour, school participation, sleep, confidence or communication. PsychiCare was developed with an understanding that such changes require careful professional attention rather than quick labels or general parenting advice.

The organisation has since expanded its work across child, adolescent, adult and family mental healthcare. Its wider online counselling platform in India also supports couples because a child’s emotional environment can be affected by parental conflict, separation, relocation and other changes within the family.

PsychiCare reports having completed more than 2 lakh counselling sessions across its services and receiving over 1,000 positive client reviews. These figures represent work across different age groups, concerns, languages and family circumstances.

Support That Considers the Child and the Family

PsychiCare provides online child and adolescent counselling for concerns including anxiety, school stress, behavioural changes, bullying, low confidence, social withdrawal, separation anxiety, excessive screen use, grief, trauma, attention-related difficulties and challenges during adolescence.

Its approach does not assume that every child displaying difficult behaviour has a psychological disorder. Similar behaviour can arise for different reasons. A child avoiding school, for instance, may be experiencing academic pressure, bullying, separation anxiety, social difficulty or a recent change at home.

Through online child counselling, families can consult psychologists who consider the child’s age, development, behaviour, school environment and family circumstances before deciding how the concern should be approached.

The process may involve sessions with the child, consultations with parents or a combination of both. Younger children often require greater parental participation, while adolescents may need appropriate privacy to speak openly. Parents remain involved without being expected to perform the psychologist’s role themselves.

This balance also helps families understand that counselling is not limited to “correcting” a child’s behaviour. In some situations, changes in communication, routines, expectations or responses at home may form an important part of supporting the child.

Aakanksha Kapoor’s experience in child psychology has influenced this parent-inclusive direction. Instead of viewing the child in isolation, PsychiCare considers the wider environment in which emotional and behavioural concerns appear.

Building a Team With Visible Professional Backgrounds

PsychiCare’s network includes clinical psychologists, child psychologists, counselling psychologists, psychiatrists and professionals working with couples and families. Its team includes RCI-licensed and PhD-trained psychologists with professional experience ranging from seven years to more than two decades.

The PsychiCare team of psychologists displays each professional’s qualifications, experience, languages and areas of practice. This allows parents to review who may be working with their child before arranging a consultation.

While platforms such as LeapHope have also established expertise in online child mental health counselling, PsychiCare’s work in this area has been shaped by Aakanksha Kapoor’s decade-long background in child psychology and its experienced team of psychologists.

The network supports consultations in English, Hindi, and several Indian regional languages. This can be particularly valuable when a child or parent finds it easier to explain emotional situations in the language commonly spoken at home.

Online delivery also helps families look beyond the professionals available in their immediate locality. Parents in smaller cities can consult psychologists based elsewhere without repeated travel, while appointments can be arranged around school, work and caregiving responsibilities.

PsychiCare does not present online counselling as suitable for every situation. Some children may require an in-person developmental assessment, medical examination, emergency intervention or coordination with local services. The purpose of online access is to widen the available options while keeping professional judgement central to the process.

Responding to the Realities Facing Indian Children

Academic pressure remains one of the most visible concerns for Indian families, but it is not the only one. PsychiCare also works with children affected by friendship difficulties, social anxiety, family conflict, parental separation, relocation, grief, identity concerns and changing relationships during adolescence.

Digital habits have added another layer. Excessive gaming, late-night phone use and social-media pressure may affect sleep, concentration and family communication. PsychiCare’s work in such cases can include sessions with the child alongside guidance for parents on routines, boundaries and communication.

Family circumstances also matter. A child’s distress may be connected to frequent conflict between parents, the loss of a family member, adjustment within a joint family or moving to a different city or country. Addressing only the visible behaviour may miss the experience behind it.

PsychiCare’s broader mental-health network allows child-related concerns to be considered alongside parental, relationship or clinical difficulties where necessary. These services retain separate professional roles rather than treating child counselling, family counselling and psychiatric care as interchangeable.

The organisation also recognises that seeking counselling for a child can be emotionally difficult for parents. Some worry that they will be blamed, while others fear that arranging psychological support will place a permanent label on the child. PsychiCare’s position is that an initial consultation is intended to understand the concern, not to assume a diagnosis before assessment.

The Direction Ahead

PsychiCare’s continued development reflects a growing change in how Indian families approach child mental health. Parents are becoming more attentive to anxiety, school refusal, behavioural changes and emotional withdrawal, but they also need reliable ways to distinguish professional psychological care from generic online advice.

For PsychiCare, expanding access means more than making appointments available online. It involves presenting professional credentials clearly, maintaining appropriate parental involvement, offering consultations in familiar languages and recognising when online support may not be sufficient.

Aakanksha Kapoor’s child-psychology background continues to guide this area of the organisation. Her experience has helped shape a platform where children are considered within the context of their age, family, school environment and individual circumstances.

With more than 2 lakh sessions completed across its services, an experienced team and online access across India, PsychiCare is working to make qualified child and adolescent mental-health support easier for families to find when concerns first begin to affect everyday life.

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