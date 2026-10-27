Hotcoin Puts TradFi Strategy in the Spotlight at TOKEN2049 Singapore

TOKEN2049 Singapore was held at Marina Bay Sands on October 7–8, bringing together more than 250 speakers from the crypto, finance, and technology sectors, over 25,000 attendees, and more than 500 exhibitors. Hotcoin joined the event as an exhibitor, with booths PB5-5 and PB5-6 on Level 5.

Throughout the two-day conference, Hotcoin welcomed visitors to its booths for interactive games and face-to-face conversations with the team. The activities concluded on October 8, bringing Hotcoin's participation in TOKEN2049 Singapore to a successful close.

TOKEN2049 Singapore marked another milestone in Hotcoin's journey. Nine years of dedication to trading, with more to come.

Explores Cross-Industry Collaboration with Ronaldinho

During TOKEN2049 Singapore, Hotcoin shared plans for a cross-industry collaboration with Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho. Centred on the concept of "Free Football × Diverse Trading," the initiative aims to combine the spirit of football with Hotcoin's multi-asset trading experience.

Hotcoin views this collaboration as an important step in strengthening its global brand presence. Further details will be announced in due course.

Spotlight on Hotcoin's TradFi Products

In 2026, Hotcoin launched TradFi Spot and TradFi Futures, offering access to U.S., Hong Kong, Japanese, and South Korean stocks, precious metals, commodities, ETFs, indices, and forex. All products are quoted and settled in USDT, allowing users to trade directly on Hotcoin without opening a separate traditional brokerage account. This development follows the launch of Hotcoin's xStocks U.S. Stock Futures section in August 2025, which laid the groundwork for its broader TradFi offerings. For more information, visit the Hotcoin TradFi section.

Institutional DeFi and on-chain market infrastructure were among the key themes at TOKEN2049 Singapore, with executives from BlackRock, Nasdaq, and Franklin Templeton taking the stage. The convergence of traditional finance and crypto has evolved from a niche discussion into a major focus of the industry.

Marks Nine Years with Continued Security and Product Upgrades

2026 marks Hotcoin's ninth anniversary. During TOKEN2049 Singapore, Hotcoin reflected on its growth since 2017 and looked ahead to its tenth anniversary. The platform also highlighted its plans to invest further in TradFi and product innovation, with a focus on expanding its multi-asset trading ecosystem across crypto and traditional financial markets.

On the security front, Hotcoin continues to publish Proof of Reserves reports and make its user protection fund wallet addresses publicly available. On the product side, Hotcoin has introduced a Risk-Based Position Sizing feature that allows futures traders to set their maximum acceptable loss for each trade. Based on the entry price and stop-loss price, the feature calculates a suggested position size, helping users manage risk before opening a position.

Tokenisation and Traditional Finance Take Centre Stage at TOKEN2049

In an interview with CNBC at TOKEN2049 Singapore, Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman discussed how tokenising assets such as U.S. Treasuries, stocks, and money market funds, along with related capital flows, could unlock tens of billions of dollars in capital currently tied up as collateral across the global financial system. She also noted that retail investors have been seeking 24/7 trading access for nearly a decade, while institutional interest has grown significantly over the past year.

From an industry perspective, Hotcoin's product strategy aligns with these broader trends. By enabling users to trade traditional financial assets through a crypto-native platform, Hotcoin offers an alternative to conventional brokerage services, with USDT settlement, T+0 trading, and lower barriers to entry. The long-term viability of this approach will depend on product depth, market liquidity, and the ability to meet regulatory requirements across different jurisdictions.

About Hotcoin

Founded in 2017, Hotcoin is a global Crypto + TradFi multi-asset trading platform serving over 8.1 million users across more than 120 countries and regions. It is expanding beyond digital asset trading, integrating Crypto and TradFi to offer users a diverse range of trading and risk management tools. Compliance is a priority at Hotcoin. The company has established operating entities in multiple countries and regions and conducts business in accordance with applicable local laws and regulatory requirements.

Availability Notice: The availability of Hotcoin products and services varies by country and region. Please refer to the Hotcoin platform for details on availability in your location. Crypto and TradFi trading involve market risks, and leveraged trading can amplify both potential gains and losses. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

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