Hitesh Ahuja Says Cybersecurity Is No Longer Optional, It Is A Business Necessity In The AI Era

New Delhi [India], August 29: Securexocean, the Indian cybersecurity firm founded by Hitesh Ahuja, is calling on technology companies, startups, SaaS platforms, fintechs, healthcare providers, and enterprises to treat cybersecurity as a business priority rather than just an IT function, as AI-powered threats reshape the risk landscape.

"In the era of Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity is no longer optional; it is mandatory. Every technology company, startup, SaaS platform, fintech, healthcare provider, and enterprise building digital products must treat cybersecurity as a business priority rather than just an IT function," said Hitesh Ahuja, Founder and CEO of Securexocean.

Artificial Intelligence is transforming every industry. Businesses are deploying AI to automate operations, improve customer experiences, and build smarter products. However, the same technology is simultaneously empowering a new generation of cybercriminals.

Just a few years ago, launching a targeted cyberattack required significant technical expertise, expensive infrastructure, and weeks of manual reconnaissance. Today, advanced AI models can automate many of those same tasks in minutes.

Modern AI enables threat actors to rapidly scan internet-facing applications, identify security misconfigurations, detect vulnerable APIs, generate sophisticated phishing emails, automate reconnaissance, assist in writing malicious code, and discover weak points in cloud environments. What once demanded highly experienced hackers can now be accelerated and scaled using widely accessible AI-assisted tools.

As AI continues to evolve, cyberattacks are becoming faster, more scalable, and increasingly difficult to detect, placing organisations of every size in the crosshairs.

"The speed at which cyber threats are evolving has increased dramatically. Organisations are investing millions in AI, cloud infrastructure, and digital transformation, but many still underestimate the importance of cybersecurity. Innovation without security creates risk," added Ahuja.

Recent global incidents demonstrate how cyberattacks can disrupt even the world's most established organisations, and underscore that no sector is immune. In 2025, Jaguar Land Rover, part of the Tata Group, experienced a significant cyberattack that disrupted manufacturing operations across its UK facilities for several weeks. The incident affected production schedules, disrupted supply chains, and reportedly resulted in losses worth hundreds of millions of pounds. It served as a stark reminder that cybersecurity incidents are no longer limited to data theft; they can directly impact manufacturing, operations, customer trust, and business continuity.

In a separate incident, Tata Electronics faced claims by threat actors who alleged access to and leakage of a large volume of confidential engineering documents and internal files. While the company stated that operations continued without disruption, the incident highlighted a growing reality: every organisation, regardless of size, industry, or reputation, is a potential target.

These incidents reinforce a simple but critical truth: cyberattacks are no longer a matter of if, but when.

At Securexocean, the mission is to help organisations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats by embedding security into every stage of digital transformation, not treating it as an afterthought. The company provides comprehensive cybersecurity services for startups, enterprises, and technology-driven businesses, including Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Web Application Security Testing, Mobile Application Security Testing, API Security Testing, Cloud Security Assessment, Network Security Audits, Infrastructure Security Reviews, Secure Code Review, Security Compliance Consulting, Incident Response Planning, Continuous Security Monitoring, and Security Awareness and Employee Training.

"Every new feature, every cloud deployment, every API, and every AI integration expands an organization's attack surface. Security should be embedded from day one, not added after a breach occurs," said Ahuja.

Securexocean believes cybersecurity should never be treated as a one-time audit or a checkbox compliance requirement. Instead, it must become an ongoing business strategy integrated into software development lifecycles, cloud infrastructure design, AI implementation, and day-to-day operational processes.

With India's rapidly growing digital economy, accelerating cloud adoption, and expanding AI innovation, organisations face greater cyber risks than ever before. Businesses that prioritise cybersecurity today will be better positioned to earn customer trust, protect valuable data, maintain regulatory compliance, and ensure uninterrupted operations.

As India moves toward becoming a global technology powerhouse, cybersecurity will be one of the defining pillars of sustainable digital growth. Because in 2026, cybersecurity is no longer just an IT investment; it is a business investment. It protects innovation, safeguards reputation, ensures business continuity, and builds the trust that every digital-first organisation depends on.

About Securexocean

Securexocean is an Indian cybersecurity company focused on helping startups, enterprises, and technology-driven organisations strengthen their digital security posture. The company specializes in Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), cloud security, application security, API security, network security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance readiness, and continuous security monitoring. With a proactive and prevention-first approach, Securexocean helps organisations build secure, scalable, and resilient digital infrastructure for the AI era.

Website: www.securexocean.com

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