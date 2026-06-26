Across India, conversations around women’s health and empowerment are evolving, but significant gaps still remain, especially when it comes to awareness, access, and safe spaces for dialogue.

While government programs and civil society organisations play an important role, healthcare institutions are uniquely positioned to lead such efforts. Hospitals already operate at the frontline of community health; they see the realities of women’s lives firsthand whether it is delayed medical care, stigma around reproductive health, or the silent burden of emotional labour.

This proximity gives hospitals both a responsibility and an opportunity: to move beyond treatment and actively shape awareness, education, and empowerment.

Initiatives that combine medical expertise with social engagement can help address the complex layers of women’s well-being:

physical,

emotional,

social,

economic

In a country where women constitute nearly half the population and play a crucial role in family health, education outcomes, and economic participation, empowering them is not just a social objective but a developmental imperative.

Recognising this need, the Artemis Health Sciences Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Artemis Hospitals, has launched Her Voice, an initiative dedicated to advancing women’s health, empowerment, and well-being.

The program places women at the centre of its mission, encouraging them to take ownership of their health, choices, and future.

Led by Shalini Kanwar Chand, Her Voice seeks to create a safe and inclusive platform where women can openly discuss issues that are often ignored or stigmatised.

The initiative addresses multiple dimensions of women’s lives, from healthcare awareness and mental well-being to skill development and financial literacy, ensuring that empowerment is approached holistically rather than through a purely medical lens.

One of the core pillars of Her Voice is community engagement. Through workshops, peer-sharing sessions, and educational programs, the initiative encourages open conversations around topics such as menstruation, menopause, reproductive health, and mental wellness. By replacing myths with accurate information and creating culturally sensitive spaces for dialogue, the program aims to normalise discussions that are often treated as taboo.

The initiative also recognises that empowerment must extend beyond health awareness.

By integrating vocational training, mentorship, and financial literacy programs alongside medical education, Her Voice aims to strengthen women’s confidence and economic independence especially in underserved communities. These programs are supported through collaborations with healthcare professionals, educators, and grassroots organisations, allowing the initiative to combine clinical expertise with community-driven engagement.

Explaining the philosophy behind the program, Shalini Kanwar Chand says: “The core vision behind Her Voice is to create a space where women feel seen, heard and supported. Too often, women’s health is reduced to medical terms, overlooking the emotional, social and cultural layers that shape their well-being. Through Her Voice, we want to break the silence around issues that are often brushed aside and empower women to make informed choices about their bodies and their lives.”

Her Voice also aligns with emerging trends in women’s healthcare across India, where there is increasing focus on preventive care, mental health awareness, and holistic wellness. By combining medical guidance with grassroots engagement, the initiative seeks to translate awareness into long-term behavioural change.

Ultimately, programs like Her Voice demonstrate how healthcare institutions can extend their role beyond hospitals and into the communities they serve. By amplifying women’s voices, addressing stigma, and creating pathways for education and opportunity, initiatives like these help build stronger families, healthier communities, and a more inclusive society one conversation at a time.

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