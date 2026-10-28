Greenwick, a proprietary trading firm built exclusively for the Indian stock market, today announced the acquisition of FundedStock, one of India's early prop trading challenge platforms. The deal takes effect on 29 October 2026 and brings FundedStock's community of over 25,000 registered traders under the Greenwick brand. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition positions Greenwick as one of the largest India-focused prop firms, offering funded trading accounts from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh across NSE equity, BSE, futures and options (F&O) and MCX commodities. Unlike most prop trading firms operating in India, which are built around forex and crypto, Greenwick's funded trader program is designed for Indian market instruments only.

Existing FundedStock accounts unchanged

All existing FundedStock funded accounts, active prop trading challenges and pending payouts continue under their current terms, rules and payout schedules. Traders keep their login at app.fundedstock.io, and no action is required. From 29 October, Greenwick's management and support team operate the FundedStock platform, while all new prop trading challenges are issued through greenwickfunded.com."India has thousands of skilled traders who do not have the capital to trade at the size their skill deserves. That is the gap a prop firm exists to close, and FundedStock was one of the first in India to attempt it," said a Greenwick spokesperson. "Our first commitment is to honour every existing FundedStock account in full. Our second is to build the prop trading platform Indian traders have been asking for: NSE, BSE and MCX only, transparent rules, and funded accounts large enough to matter."

What Greenwick's funded trader program offers

India-only markets: NSE and BSE equities, index and stock F&O, and MCX commodities. No forex, no crypto.

Funded trading account sizes: Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

Two evaluation paths: a 2-Step prop trading challenge and a 1-Step challenge, with published profit targets and drawdown rules.

Simulated-capital evaluation: all challenges and funded accounts run on simulated capital, with performance-based rewards for traders who pass.

Founding-member pricing for the first 500 traders on the new platform.

The FundedStock team added: "We built FundedStock to give Indian traders a structured funded trader program at a time when almost every prop firm ignored the Indian stock market. Handing it to a team that is doubling down on exactly that focus is the right outcome for our traders."

The prop firm market in India

Proprietary trading firms, which evaluate traders through a challenge and then provide simulated capital with performance rewards, have grown rapidly worldwide. In India, most available prop firms are international platforms offering forex and crypto, leaving NSE, BSE and MCX traders underserved. Greenwick's acquisition of FundedStock is a direct bet on the domestic market: a prop firm in India, for Indian instruments, run under Indian market hours.

Greenwick plans to introduce additional funded trading account tiers, an Instant Funding path, and a trader education programme covering risk management and trading psychology over the coming months.

About Greenwick

Greenwick is a proprietary trading firm and funded trader program built exclusively for the Indian stock market. It offers prop trading challenges and funded trading accounts from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh across NSE, BSE and MCX, with transparent, published rules. All evaluations and funded accounts operate on simulated capital. Greenwick is based in India. Visit greenwickfunded.com or follow @greenwickfunded on Instagram.

About FundedStock

FundedStock is an Indian prop trading evaluation platform that has served over 25,000 registered traders with simulated-capital trading challenges and performance-based rewards. FundedStock is now part of Greenwick.

Media contact

Greenwick Media Relations · press@greenwickfunded.com

Disclaimer: Greenwick and FundedStock provide trading skill evaluations on simulated accounts with simulated capital. No real capital is deployed on behalf of traders, no investment advice is provided, and participation does not constitute securities trading. Rewards are performance-based and subject to program rules.

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