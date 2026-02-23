Chandni Chowk, New Delhi: Carrying forward a rich legacy of trust, craftsmanship, and ethnic excellence spanning decades, Arun Vastra Bhandar, one of Chandni Chowk’s most respected heritage fashion houses, proudly announces the grand refill of its high-demand Eid Collection along with the launch of its expansive Wedding Collection, attracting massive footfall from across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jaipur, Alwar, Dehradun etc.

Established as a household name in North India’s ethnic wear market, Arun Vastra Bhandar has long been known for its deep-rooted commitment to quality fabrics, traditional craftsmanship, fair pricing, and trend-forward designs. Over generations, the brand has evolved into a complete family fashion destination, catering to both women’s and men’s ethnic wear needs, while preserving the soul of Indian heritage fashion.

Due to overwhelming festive demand, the Eid Collection has been officially refilled, allowing customers and retailers once again to benefit from the season’s most sought-after styles. Simultaneously, the brand’s Wedding Collection 2026 has been introduced on a large scale, offering everything from nikah outfits to grand bridal and groom ensembles - all under one roof.

COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTS:

Men’s Collection:

Eid Kurtas, Pathani Suits, Bandhni Sets

Groom Sherwanis, Indo-Western Wedding Wear

Festive Kurta Pyjama Sets & Occasion Wear

Women’s Collection:

Straight Suits, Anarkalis, Sharara-Gharara Sets

Festive Sarees, Lehengas & Bridal Ensembles

Wedding Wear for Brides, Bridesmaids & Family

From daily festive dressing to large wedding functions, Arun Vastra Bhandar continues to be the preferred destination for families and bulk buyers visiting from Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and so on, making it one of the most crowded and trusted ethnic shopping hubs in Chandni Chowk this festive season.

Founder Mr Sachin Jain (popularly known as Bhola Bhaiya) shared:

“Our journey has always been about preserving heritage while evolving with fashion. The love we’ve received for our Eid Collection led to a massive refill, and our Wedding Collection has been expanded to serve families and retailers across North India with complete men’s and women’s ethnic wardrobes.”

Long-standing customers echoed similar sentiments, praising Arun Vastra Bhandar for being a one-stop ethnic solution where tradition, affordability, and variety come together - whether for Eid celebrations, weddings, festivals, or family occasions.

With festive shopping at its peak and wedding season in full swing, Arun Vastra Bhandar once again reinforces its position as a heritage ethnic fashion leader of Delhi NCR, delivering both legacy craftsmanship and modern elegance to a growing customer base.

Address: Shop No 4158, Nai Sarak, Jogiwara, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi, 110006

For inquiries, contact: 062929 29295

