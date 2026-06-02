Marking a historic milestone for the Indian jewellery industry, Gleestar Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. triumphed at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026, securing the coveted award for 'India’s Most Reliable Jewellery Brand for Purity & Trust' Organised by Brand Empower, this illustrious gathering of national talent was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where the most influential corporate leaders and innovators gathered to celebrate excellence. The event was elevated by the presence of Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Member of the Lok Sabha and renowned Actor, who attended as the Chief Guest. Her participation shone a bright light on the dedication and integrity of achievers like Gleestar, whose contributions continue to reshape the dynamic landscape of Indian business and consumer trust. Watch the Award Video Here!

Gleestar Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. took centre stage as the winner amidst thunderous applause, with Abu Said Mondal (CMD) and Manas Roy (CEO) receiving the certificate of excellence on behalf of the organisation. Over the recent years, the firm has established itself as a premier destination for those seeking unmatched quality and artistic design. Their mission, "Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life," is reflected in an exquisite inventory of gold and imitation ornaments that balance timeless heritage with modern trends. Beyond the products, their robust franchise model has enabled them to cultivate a vast consumer base across India. By maintaining the highest standards of quality control and a focus on 100% customer satisfaction, Gleestar has become synonymous with trust and reliability in one of the world's most competitive jewellery markets.

Reflecting on the title of India’s Most Reliable Jewellery Brand for Purity & Trust, the leadership duo expressed their deep appreciation for the recognition. "Accepting this award at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is a proud moment for our entire family," remarked Abu Said Mondal and Manas Roy. "Authenticity is the foundation of our business, and being named the most reliable brand validates every effort we make toward transparency. This honour belongs to our dedicated team and our expanding network of partners who work with us to set new benchmarks. This recognition at such a grand level inspires us to keep innovating and ensuring that our customers always receive the very best in terms of both purity and service."

The monumental impact of the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is a credit to the leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, whose commitment to celebrating brilliance has made these awards a premier corporate event. The awards have a rich history, previously graced by celebrities like Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The grand success was supported by a prestigious network of partners. The event was Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. and Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. The digital footprint was expanded by Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, alongside community efforts from CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation. Industry synergy was enabled by B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com (Indian Manufacturers Directory), with Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan completing the partnership ecosystem.

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