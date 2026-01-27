Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 27: GAP Group, one of western India’s fastest-growing infrastructure and real estate developers, has appointed German architectural firm Blocher Partners as the architectural design consultant for its flagship integrated township project, Akhilam, at Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR). The move marks a significant milestone in the creation of global-standard urban development within India’s first greenfield smart industrial city.

The engagement is the first instance of an international architectural design firm being appointed for a project in Dholera SIR, introducing global design thinking, sustainability benchmarks and future-ready urban planning practices to one of India’s most ambitious industrial and urban corridors.

Spread across over 40 million sq. ft. of planned construction, Akhilam is envisioned as a large-scale mixed-use township integrating commercial spaces, residential developments, hotels and supporting social infrastructure. The Rs. 2,000 crore project will be developed in phases. Phase I includes Avant, a 9 lakh sq. ft. studio apartment development comprising 1,000 units, which is already under construction. The phase under Blocher Partners will cover approximately 6 lakh sq. ft. of development. It is scheduled to commence this year, with overall project completion targeted by 2029.

Blocher Partners is internationally recognised for its work in sustainable architecture and large-scale urban developments across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Through this collaboration, GAP Group aims to deliver globally benchmarked infrastructure, optimised land-use planning and high-quality built environments aligned with international best practices.

Commenting on the development, Ambrish Parajiya, Managing Director of GAP Group, said, “Dholera SIR represents India’s vision for next-generation urban and industrial centres. With Akhilam, we are developing a project that is not only commercially robust but also globally competitive in terms of design, sustainability and long-term liveability. Blocher Partners brings deep international experience that aligns perfectly with our vision for Dholera.”

Gopal Goswami, Chairman of GAP Group, said, “We are fully aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for globally competitive, greenfield smart cities. This collaboration with Blocher Partners reflects our commitment to delivering world-class developments that contribute to India’s growth story.”

Strategically located along the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Dholera SIR is India’s first planned smart industrial city, offering multimodal connectivity, plug-and-play infrastructure and policy-led incentives for investors. Key infrastructure projects, including an upcoming international airport, expressway connectivity with Ahmedabad and advanced utility networks, are progressing rapidly, positioning Dholera as a preferred destination for industrial, commercial and residential investments.

Among the major projects underway in Dholera is Tata Group’s semiconductor fabrication plant, being developed in collaboration with Taiwan’s PSMC at an investment of Rs. 90,000 crore. Projects by ReNew Energy, INOX Air, Polycab and Linde, along with GAP Group’s 5 GW solar cell manufacturing unit, are also taking shape. The region is projected to generate over 1.5 lakh jobs by 2030.

Akhilam is expected to play a critical role in strengthening Dholera’s evolving urban ecosystem by providing integrated commercial hubs, modern residential neighbourhoods and essential social infrastructure to support the growing workforce and businesses expected to anchor in the region.

With this association with Blocher Partners, GAP Group further reinforces its positioning as a forward-looking developer focused on global collaborations, long-term value creation and nation-building through infrastructure-led growth.

