India's jewellery industry is undergoing a significant transformation. Today's buyers are no longer choosing jewellery based solely on appearance; they are prioritising certified quality, transparency, craftsmanship, customisation, and long-term value. As engagement rings and bridal jewellery become deeply personal investments, consumers are increasingly looking for jewellers they can trust.

Reflecting this shift in consumer expectations, Gandaram Jewellers, one of North India's heritage jewellery brands with a legacy dating back to 1932, has announced the opening of its new flagship showroom in Sector 18, Noida. The new store brings together nearly a century of jewellery craftsmanship with contemporary design, offering an extensive collection of certified natural diamond engagement rings, 22K BIS Hallmark gold jewellery, bridal collections, and bespoke wedding jewellery for customers across Noida and the Delhi NCR region.

Strategically located in one of Noida's busiest retail destinations, the showroom aims to provide a premium jewellery-buying experience built on quality, transparency, and personalised service.

A Growing Demand for Diamond Engagement Rings in Noida

The engagement ring has evolved from being a traditional symbol of commitment into a deeply personal expression of love and individuality. Modern couples are investing more time in understanding diamonds, comparing designs, and selecting rings that reflect their unique stories.

Industry experts observe that buyers today pay close attention to the 4Cs of diamonds- Cut, Colour, Clarity, and Carat Weight- along with certification, craftsmanship, and ethical sourcing before making a purchase. This growing awareness has increased demand for jewellers who offer both product expertise and complete transparency.

Recognizing this trend, Gandaram Jewellers has curated a comprehensive engagement ring collection featuring:

Certified Natural Diamond Engagement Rings

● Solitaire Diamond Rings

● Hidden Halo Engagement Rings

● Halo Engagement Rings

● Three-Stone Diamond Rings

● Vintage-Inspired Designs

● Oval, Pear, Emerald, Cushion, and Round Cut Diamonds

● Platinum Engagement Rings

● Wedding Bands

● Custom-Designed Engagement Rings for Men

Every natural diamond is accompanied by an internationally recognised certification, enabling customers to purchase with confidence and peace of mind.

A New Jewellery Destination in the Heart of Sector 18

Sector 18 has long been recognised as one of Noida's most vibrant commercial and shopping districts. The opening of Gandaram Jewellers' flagship showroom adds another premium destination for customers searching for luxury jewellery in the region.

Designed to offer a welcoming and comfortable shopping experience, the showroom features elegant displays, dedicated consultation areas, and experienced jewellery professionals who assist customers throughout their buying journey.

The store serves customers from Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and other parts of the National Capital Region, making it a convenient destination for engagement, wedding, and festive jewellery shopping.

Bridal Jewellery That Celebrates Indian Traditions

While jewellery trends continue to evolve, bridal jewellery remains one of the most significant purchases for Indian families. Weddings represent not only celebration but also heritage, culture, and lasting memories, making jewellery an emotional as well as financial investment.

To cater to diverse regional preferences, Gandaram Jewellers offers an extensive bridal collection that includes:

22K BIS Hallmark Gold Necklace Sets

● Kundan Jewellery

● Polki Bridal Jewellery

● Temple Jewellery

● Antique Gold Jewellery

● Designer Wedding Chokers

● Bridal Earrings

● Gold Bangles

● Gold Kada

● Bridal Maang Tikka

● Lightweight Bridal Jewellery

● Bespoke Bridal Jewellery Sets

Each collection is crafted by skilled artisans, combining traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics to create timeless wedding jewellery.

Transparency Is Reshaping Jewellery Buying Decisions

Consumer awareness has changed the way people purchase jewellery. Buyers now seek detailed information before making a decision, asking questions about gold purity, diamond certification, making charges, hallmarking, and after-sales services.

At Gandaram Jewellers, transparency forms an integral part of the customer experience. Every purchase is supported by clear product information, helping customers understand exactly what they are buying.

Customers are encouraged to learn about:

BIS Hallmark certification for gold

● International diamond certification

● Natural diamonds and their characteristics

● Gold purity standards

● Diamond grading

● Jewellery weight

● Making charges

● Buyback and exchange policies

The showroom also features advanced in-store testing facilities that allow customers to verify the authenticity of both gold and diamonds before completing their purchase.

Custom Jewellery Reflects Modern Lifestyles

Personalisation has become one of the strongest trends in the luxury jewellery market. Rather than selecting ready-made pieces, many couples now prefer jewellery designed exclusively for them.

Gandaram Jewellers offers personalised design consultations where customers collaborate with experienced jewellery designers to create jewellery that reflects their personality and preferences.

Customisation services include:

Solitaire Engagement Rings

● Diamond Wedding Bands

● Couple Rings

● Anniversary Rings

● Heirloom Jewellery Restoration

● Bespoke Bridal Collections

● Customised Gold Jewellery

From selecting diamond shapes to choosing ring settings and metal finishes, customers have the flexibility to create jewellery that is both meaningful and distinctive.

Lightweight Gold Jewellery Gains Popularity

Changing lifestyles have also influenced jewellery preferences. Young professionals increasingly seek elegant jewellery that can be worn comfortably every day rather than reserved for special occasions.

Responding to this trend, Gandaram Jewellers has expanded its lightweight jewellery collection featuring:

Gold Pendants

● Daily Wear Earrings

● Bracelets

● Bangles

● Office Wear Jewellery

● Chains

● Necklaces

● Minimalist Gold Designs

These collections combine refined craftsmanship with contemporary styling, offering versatility without compromising quality.

Expert Guidance Makes Jewellery Buying Easier

Purchasing a diamond or bridal jewellery often involves significant emotional and financial considerations. First-time buyers, in particular, may find the process overwhelming due to the technical aspects of diamonds and precious metals.

One of the distinguishing features of Gandaram Jewellers is its emphasis on customer education. Rather than focusing solely on sales, the showroom's experienced jewellery consultants guide buyers through every stage of the decision-making process.

Customers receive detailed information about:

Understanding the 4Cs of diamonds

● Selecting the right diamond shape

● Choosing ring settings

● Gold purity standards

● Jewellery maintenance

● Diamond certification

● Long-term value

● Investment considerations

This educational approach empowers buyers to make informed decisions based on knowledge rather than impulse.

Heritage Meets Modern Innovation

Beyond its heritage, Gandaram Jewellers has earned recognition for maintaining high professional and industry standards. The company is an IGI Certified Jeweller and an IAGES-Accredited Jeweller, reinforcing its commitment to quality, authenticity, and ethical jewellery practices. It has also been recognised by the Platinum Guild International (PGI) as the Best Independent Retail Platinum Retailer for eight consecutive years, reflecting its expertise in platinum jewellery and continued focus on customer trust, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Why Buyers Are Choosing Gandaram Jewellers

Several factors have contributed to the growing preference for Gandaram Jewellers among customers in Noida and Delhi NCR:

Heritage dating back to 1932

● Certified Natural Diamonds

● 22K BIS Hallmark Gold Jewellery

● Personalised Jewellery Design Services

● Transparent Pricing

● In-Store Diamond and Gold Verification

● Extensive Bridal Jewellery Collections

● Experienced Jewellery Consultants

● Modern Retail Experience

● Trusted Customer Relationships Across Generations

As the jewellery market continues to evolve, customers increasingly value brands that combine craftsmanship, authenticity, transparency, and personalised service.

Looking Ahead

India's wedding jewellery market is expected to continue its strong growth as consumer awareness, disposable incomes, and demand for premium jewellery rise across urban centres.

The opening of Gandaram Jewellers' flagship showroom in Sector 18, Noida, represents more than a retail expansion. It reflects the brand's continued commitment to serving modern jewellery buyers through certified quality, trusted expertise, and nearly a century of craftsmanship.

With an extensive collection of diamond engagement rings, certified natural diamonds, 22K BIS Hallmark gold jewellery, Polki, Kundan, bridal jewellery, lightweight collections, and customised designs, the new showroom aims to become a preferred destination for customers seeking premium jewellery in Noida and across Delhi NCR.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Gandaram Jewellers' new showroom located?

The flagship showroom is located at P-10, Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301, opposite GIP Mall, serving customers from Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and the wider NCR region.

Does Gandaram Jewellers offer certified natural diamonds?

Yes. Every natural diamond is accompanied by internationally recognised IGI certification, ensuring authenticity and quality.

Can customers customise engagement rings?

Yes. The showroom offers bespoke jewellery design services, allowing customers to create personalised engagement rings, wedding bands, bridal jewellery, and anniversary collections.

What bridal jewellery collections are available?

Customers can explore 22K and 18K BIS Hallmark gold jewellery, Kundan jewellery, Polki jewellery, temple jewellery, bridal necklace sets, wedding bangles, designer chokers, earrings, maang tikka, and customised bridal collections.

Why is BIS Hallmark certification important?

BIS Hallmark certification verifies the purity of gold jewellery, providing customers with assurance regarding quality and authenticity.

About Gandaram Jewellers

Established in 1932, Gandaram Jewellers is one of North India's leading heritage jewellery brands, specialising in certified natural diamond engagement rings, solitaire diamonds, bridal jewellery, platinum jewellery, 22K BIS Hallmark gold jewellery, Polki jewellery, Kundan jewellery, bespoke wedding jewellery, and luxury customisation services. The company is an IGI Certified Jeweller and an IAGES-Accredited Jeweller, recognised for maintaining high standards of quality, transparency, and customer service. Gandaram Jewellers has also been honoured by Platinum Guild International (PGI) as the Best Independent Retail Platinum Retailer for eight consecutive years, reflecting its leadership in premium platinum jewellery retailing. With nearly a century of craftsmanship, transparent pricing, advanced in-store diamond and gold verification technology, and personalised jewellery consultations, the brand serves customers across Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and the wider NCR region.

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