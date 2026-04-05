Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh): Galgotias University, in collaboration with Salesforce, the world’s leading AI CRM platform, has established the Salesforce Centre of Excellence – Tableau AI Data Lab on its campus. The initiative marks a significant step towards embedding Artificial Intelligence-driven data analytics and visualisation capabilities into mainstream academic learning, preparing students for the evolving demands of the data-driven economy.

The Tableau AI Data Lab is designed to provide students with hands-on exposure to advanced analytics, business intelligence, and AI-enabled data interpretation. With a strong focus on real-world application, the lab will enable learners to move beyond traditional dashboards towards intelligent, insight-driven decision making using next generation Tableau and Salesforce technologies.

Through this collaboration, students will gain access to industry-aligned curriculum, practical learning modules, and exposure to enterprise-grade analytics platforms. The initiative also integrates faculty development, workshops, and guided learning pathways to ensure effective adoption within academic programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said:

"At Galgotias University, our focus has always been on creating meaningful, industry-integrated learning experiences for our students. The Salesforce Centre of Excellence – Tableau AI Data Lab is a step in that direction, where students will not just learn tools but develop the ability to work with data, derive insights, and apply them in real-world contexts. As AI continues to reshape industries, building strong data and analytics capabilities becomes essential, and this collaboration will play a key role in preparing our students for that future."

The Centre of Excellence will be accessible to students across disciplines, enabling interdisciplinary learning in areas such as data analytics, business intelligence, AI-driven insights, and digital decision making. It is expected to support a wide range of use cases across domains, including technology, business, healthcare, finance, and public systems.

This initiative further strengthens Galgotias University’s commitment to industry integration, experiential learning, and future-ready education, while reinforcing its position as a leading institution driving innovation at the intersection of academia and industry.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is among the world’s leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias’ unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with an NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university’s growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions highlight Galgotias University’s strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalisation, industry integration, and innovation-driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. N K Gaur

Registrar

Galgotias University registrar@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in

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