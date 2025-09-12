Furnisquare, An Online Furniture Start-Up, Announces Free Shipping All Over India

Funisquare has joined the league of online furniture spaces of India, and as a start-up, it has turned out to be the fastest-growing brand. It recently announced a free shipping initiative for customers across India to boost people's orders of furniture without spending an additional cost on shipping.

Talking about the same, CTO of Furnisquare said, “Our Free Shipping Initiative is introduced with the intention of driving customers to order furniture online to decorate their home and not settling for any less.”

By combining the aesthetics of modern furniture, the convenience of delivery, and reasonably priced pieces at one place, FurniSquare.com has already made its name in the digital furniture space. The idea of the start-up was conceived some 5 years ago, and it was done with the vision of offering high-quality, modern aesthetic, and solid wood furniture online to everyone who wants to spend on making their home look its best.

FurniSquare.com, with its thoughtfully designed furniture pieces, has become a preferred name for purchasing furniture for those who seek an online space for shopping. With their own manufacturing unit in Ratangarh, Rajasthan, spread over an area of 10,000 sq. ft., they design and manufacture their own furniture, ensuring the best quality.

The start-up aims to take the collection to the next level by expanding from solid wood to space-dining table sets, sleek sofas, smart storage solutions, and minimalist bedroom furniture. Another quality of Furnisquare is that they use durable materials and design contemporary styles that work in every setup, such as homes, workspaces, apartments, and others.

About the designs of the furniture, the Founder and the CEO of the company, Mr. Manoj Jangid, said, “Our main motive in Furnisquare is to design and create practical furniture while taking care of the aesthetics. We wanted to keep the experience of furniture shopping simple and affordable and create a space where people can find every piece they require to design their home and workspace.”

Every single piece they have in store is designed keeping the functionality in mind and how it will complement the modern-day interiors and aesthetics. With their free shipping initiative, they also have transparent costing, a 3-year warranty, and an easy return policy. By adding a section of customer reviews, guides, and room inspiration galleries, they have made things even easier for the customers.

Mr. Manoj Jangid added that “We are catering to the needs of the customers, same as the boutique services, but on an online space, and with additional sections like guides and inspiration galleries, we are helping them to design their space.”

Furnisquare also stands apart with its environmentally conscious practice of sourcing and designing. Most of their collection is designed with the idea of multi-functional use that fits the small spaces of urban living. They are also in the process of bringing the green packaging and ecological manufacturing collaboration, reflecting their awareness of the environment.

Since the day of their operations, Furnisquare has gained many satisfied customers by constantly taking care of the growing demands. Their easy shopping experience is helping many to design their homes and workspace on a budget, and seeing their dedication, they will continue to grow.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.