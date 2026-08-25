What if Shri Krishna were to appear before us today? Would we recognise Him, not merely through religious symbols and traditional narratives, but through the values, consciousness, and wisdom He represents? This thought-provoking question forms the heart of the DJJS Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav 2026, set to present a new-age celebration of Sanatan Dharma at the DDA Ground, Dwarka Sector 10, New Delhi, on September 3 and 4, 2026.

Inspired by the teachings of Divya Guru Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, founder of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS), the Mahotsav marks the 36th edition of the celebration. Continuing its legacy, this year's event goes beyond traditional religious festivities, creating an immersive platform where spirituality, technology, art, youth engagement, and contemporary social concerns converge.

The central theme, “Krishna Janm Lein Yadi Aaj, Toh Pahachanoge Kaise Aap?” (If Krishna were born today, how would you recognise Him?), invites audiences to look beyond the "gross hardware" of spirituality—rituals, customs, symbols, and external forms—and explore its "eternal software": the inner science and direct experience of the Divine within.

Spread across an impressive 3.75 lakh square feet, the venue is being transformed into a grand “Krishna Nagari.” The Mahotsav is expected to welcome more than 50,000 devotees and spiritual seekers over two days, including a significant turnout of Gen Z, corporate professionals, doctors, and lawyers. Simultaneously, the celebration will reach a global audience digitally through the official DJJS YouTube channel on September 4.

One of the most distinctive attractions this year will be the AI Experience Pavilion, where visitors can engage with stories of Shri Krishna through holographic installations, Augmented Reality (AR), interactive digital booths, anamorphic visuals, and futuristic gaming setups. For instance, the AI Hologram will allow visitors to select questions and view a 3D representation of Krishna addressing modern-day concerns.

As per Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti, Spokesperson of DJJS, 'In addition to the AI Experience Pavilion, the celebration will also feature 15 grand cultural productions involving over 250 artists - all volunteers and disciples of Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj Ji—combining dance, theatre, and music across traditional and contemporary forms. From Braj’s Holi traditions to the Govardhan Leela, alongside Odissi, Chhau, Bengali, and Rajasthani art forms, the stage will present a vibrant cultural tapestry of India'.

Adding another modern dimension, the Mahotsav will feature a first-of-its-kind Live Bhajan Clubbing Experience, blending devotional music with rock fusion, youthful energy, and live performance

Furthermore, the event bridges spirituality with intellectual inquiry through practical, science-backed discourses led by highly qualified Sadhvis and Swamis of DJJS, many of whom hold backgrounds in science, engineering, technology, research, and management. These sessions will analyse Krishna’s teachings alongside pressing contemporary issues and social challenges.

With its fusion of devotion, technology, culture, and contemporary thought, the DJJS Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav 2026 demonstrates that ancient wisdom need not remain confined to history—it can become a living, relevant experience for the modern generation.

Ultimately, the celebration is not simply about commemorating the birth of Shri Krishna; it is an invitation to discover what Krishna’s consciousness, wisdom, and values mean in today's world.

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