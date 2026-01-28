From The Vedas To Ram Charita Manas, Morari Bapu’s Message Resonates In Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 28: Renowned spiritual leader and foremost voice of Sanatana Dharma, Morari Bapu, conducted a nine-day Ram Katha in the national capital from January 17 to January 25 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Katha, titled Manas Sanatana Dharma, concluded symbolically a day ahead of Republic Day.

Elaborating on the timeless nature of Sanatana Dharma through diverse perspectives and drawing from its foundational scriptures, beginning with the Vedas, Morari Bapu explained that Sanatana Dharma is the only perennial religion, beyond the confines of historical dating, and one that harmoniously links the essence of all spiritual traditions. He stated that its core values are Truth, Love, Compassion, and Non-Violence.

Morari Bapu cautioned that although several attempts have been made to undermine Sanatana Dharma over the centuries, the greatest threat today arises from internal divisions. He expressed concern over sects that seek to promote their own deities and propagate false narratives by making unauthorised interpolations into sacred texts and circulating them as authentic.

Bapu warned that while such sects may find support from other “gaadis” (powerful seats), they will never receive legitimacy from the Vyas Gaadi, which has remained, since time immemorial, steadfastly aligned with the authentic values, scriptures, and deities of Sanatana Dharma—namely Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Durga.

From Vedas to Ram Charita Manas - Morari Bapu Defines the Canon of Sanatana Dharma

The celebrated Ram Katha exponent reiterated that the sacred textual tradition of Sanatana Dharma begins with the Vedas, followed by the Upanishads, the established Puranas, and the Bhagavad Gita. He further stated that Goswami Tulsidas’ Ram Charita Manas is the final scripture in this continuum, and that no text written thereafter can be regarded as part of the canonical Sanatana Dharma corpus. This, he emphasised, is conclusively accepted by its adherents.

Morari Bapu also poetically described the spiritual symbolism of Sanatana Dharma: its pravah (flow) is the Ganga, its sacred mountain is Kailasa, its holy tree is the Akshay Vat, its granth is the Vedas, its chakra is the Sudarshan Chakra, its cooling serenity is the Moon, and its illumination is Surya Bhagwan.

The Katha was inaugurated by Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, while the inaugural and valedictory address was delivered by former President Ram Nath Kovind. During the week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the Katha and made a solemn commitment to Morari Bapu to clean the River Yamuna fully.

On the very first day, Morari Bapu visited Raj Ghat and offered prayers at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

The Ram Katha was hosted by Acharya Lokesh Muni, noted Jain spiritual leader and founder of the World Peace Centre. The event was financially supported by devotees of Morari Bapu. Bapu also generously assisted Acharya Lokesh Muni in raising funds for the World Peace Centre through his personal contribution and by inspiring his followers—whom he affectionately calls “flowers”—to contribute.

On Day 8, Acharya Lokesh Muni invited leaders of various faiths, who praised India’s largesse of Sanatana Dharma and the inclusive spirit of its great democracy.

Manas Sanatana Dharma marked Morari Bapu’s 971st Ram Katha and was open to all, irrespective of background or belief.

It is noteworthy that Morari Bapu never accepts any remuneration for conducting Ram Katha. The discourses, as well as the meals served to attendees, are entirely free of charge.

Rooted in the eternal values of Satya (Truth), Prem (Love), and Karuna (Compassion), the Ram Yatra continues to reaffirm Morari Bapu’s lifelong mission to spread the light of the Ram Charita Manas and to strengthen Sanatana Dharma across the nation.

About Morari Bapu

Morari Bapu was born on Mahashivratri of 1946. He has been reciting Ram Kathas for over sixty-five years, beginning his spiritual journey at the age of 14 under a village tree in Gujarat. He was initiated into the Ramcharitamanas by his grandfather and guru, Tribhuvana Das ji. Drawing from Vedic Sanatana Dharma, popularly known as Hindu Sanatana Dharma, Bapu’s narrations emphasise universal peace, truth, love, and compassion. Those attending his kathas belong to all regions, castes and creeds.

Over the decades, Morari Bapu has conducted over 970 Ram Kathas in numerous cities and pilgrimage sites across India and around the world, including Sri Lanka, South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Israel, and Japan, attracting millions of followers.

Morari Bapu has conducted Kathas at all 12 Jyotirlingas in India as well as in all places associated with Ram Yatra during Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile, travelling by train. He has organised landmark events at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and at the University of Cambridge. He has also performed Kathas on a ship and on a plane during a circumnavigation of the globe.

Beyond traditional venues, Bapu has also conducted Ram Kathas for marginalised communities, including sex workers and transgender individuals, and has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts in disaster-hit areas globally, including war-torn Ukraine and Israel.

As a regular practice, free vegetarian meals are served as prasad for all those who come to the Katha.

Official Website:https://chitrakutdhamtalgajarda.org

Watch the live telecast of the event here: ChitrakutdhamTalgajarda

https://youtube.com/@MorariBapu

OfficialLinktree: https://linktr.ee/ChitrakutdhamTalgajarda

Official Social Media Channels

Instagram: @ChitrakutdhamTalgajarda https://www.instagram.com/chitrakutdhamtalgajarda/

Facebook: @ChitrakutdhamTalgajarda - https://www.facebook.com/ChitrakutdhamTalgajardaMorariBapu/

Twitter: @MorariBapu_ - https://twitter.com/MorariBapu_

Telegram: @ChitrakutdhamTalgajarda-https://t.me/ramkathaclips

