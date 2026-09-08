What happens when a successful technology career makes way for a lifelong passion?

For Sudhir R. Nambiar, the answer has been a remarkable journey into science fiction, thrillers and storytelling.

With 27 years of experience in the technology industry and professional associations with global organisations including General Electric (GE) and Hewlett Packard (HP Inc/HPE), Nambiar built a successful career that took him into senior leadership roles. However, a career sabbatical taken to focus on family commitments opened the door to a new chapter — one that had been waiting in his imagination for years.

A voracious reader since childhood, Nambiar grew up reading authors such as Dan Brown, Isaac Asimov, Amish Tripathi, Agatha Christie, Erle Stanley Gardner and Stephen King. His fascination with space exploration further shaped his imagination.

During his sabbatical, he began turning those years of reading, imagining and observing into stories of his own.

His son, who shares his love for books, became his first reader and most honest critic. His encouragement helped Nambiar refine his manuscripts and eventually take the step from writing for himself to becoming a published author.

Building A World Beyond Earth

That journey resulted in the Mission Mars Trilogy — The Mangalyaan Protocol, The Crimson Divide and The Jezero Cipher.

The trilogy takes readers from an ambitious Indian mission to Mars to a conflict that could determine the future of an entire planet.

The Mangalyaan Protocol places India at the centre of a high-stakes race against global superpowers, bringing together space exploration, technology and geopolitical intrigue.

The Crimson Divide moves the story beyond reaching Mars, exploring the challenges of humanity’s first colony as scarcity, political conflict and internal divisions begin to threaten its survival.

The trilogy reaches its most expansive stage with The Jezero Cipher, where an ancient intelligence beneath the Martian surface and an intergalactic conflict raise the stakes from survival to the fate of an entire world.

Nambiar’s storytelling, however, is not limited to the future.

His standalone thriller The Ashtadasa Code takes readers into India’s ancient mysteries, combining cybersecurity, mythology, archaeology and history. The story follows Maya Rao as she investigates her father’s mysterious murder and uncovers a trail connected to the Bhagavad Gita, ancient Indian sites and a powerful relic.

Recognition For A New Literary Voice

Nambiar’s transition from technology professional to author has already brought recognition.

He has been recognised as India’s First Sci-Fi Thriller Author, while The Mangalyaan Protocol has achieved a #2 bestseller ranking on Amazon in the Sci-Fi category. He has also received the Bharat Excellence Award by Bharat Guild.

His literary presence has continued to grow in 2026. He was featured as an author by The Literature Today in June 2026, featured at BookBrew Literature Fest 2026, and rated among the Top Influential Authors in August 2026 by The Literature Today. He has also been named among India’s Most Influential Authors & Thought Leaders by Forbes India.

A Second Chapter With A Different Kind Of Ambition

After spending decades working with technology, he has turned his attention towards questions that are much larger: What happens when humanity reaches another planet? Can humans build a new civilisation without repeating the mistakes of Earth? What might lie beneath the surface of worlds we barely understand? And what secrets might still remain hidden within India’s ancient past?

Today, Nambiar lives in Thiruvananthapuram with his spouse and son and continues to develop stories that bring together science, technology, mystery and imagination.

His journey is a reminder that a career, however successful, does not have to define the limits of a person’s ambition. Sometimes, the most unexpected chapter begins when there is finally time to pursue the dream that has been waiting in the background.

From technology leadership to science-fiction storytelling, Sudhir R. Nambiar has built an unusual second act, one that takes readers from the mysteries of ancient India to the farthest reaches of Mars.

His books are currently available through Amazon and White Falcon Publishing (WPS Store).

Connect with Sudhir R. Nambiar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sudhir.r.nambiar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sudhirr/

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