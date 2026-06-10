In a memorable and emotionally significant moment, renowned astrologer, life coach, and spiritual mentor Dr. Sohini Sastri witnessed the launch of her fifth book, "The Seven Chakras & Mantras – Unlocking the Energy Within for Soul Healing and Life Balance," by revered spiritual leader Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj.

The launch, held on June 5, marked a major achievement in Dr. Sastri’s journey of spreading spiritual awareness and holistic healing practices. The book delves into the transformative power of chakras and mantras, offering readers a pathway toward emotional healing, inner balance, and spiritual awakening.

What makes this milestone even more special is that the book was recently presented to President Droupadi Murmu. The author described the appreciation she received as one of the most encouraging moments of her career.

During the launch ceremony, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj commended Dr. Sastri for her dedication to preserving and promoting ancient Vedic wisdom while making it relevant for contemporary audiences. He also appreciated her ongoing philanthropic and humanitarian contributions.

For Dr. Sastri, the occasion carried deep personal significance. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “This book comes from years of spiritual experiences and healing journeys. Receiving blessings from Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj ji and appreciation from the Hon’ble President of India is something I will cherish forever.”

Known internationally for her work in astrology, life coaching, and spiritual guidance, Dr. Sohini Sastri continues to inspire people through her writings and social initiatives. With growing interest in mindfulness and holistic wellness, The Seven Chakras & Mantras is expected to attract readers seeking deeper meaning, emotional well-being, and spiritual growth.

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