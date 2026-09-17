New Delhi, September 16, 2026: For a solopreneur, running a business can mean managing several roles at the same time. Marketing, customer conversations, lead follow-ups, content and support can compete for the same limited hours that a founder needs to spend on building the business.

Jio Haptik’s SOLO by Interakt recently brought this challenge into focus through its “You Bring the Idea, We Bring the Team” campaign in Delhi-NCR.

Instead of keeping the conversation around entrepreneurship inside conventional pitch rooms, the three-day activation took the concept to campuses, commercial centres and technology hubs. The Canter travelled through IIT Delhi, NSUT, Connaught Place and Cyber Park in Gurugram, where a glass-fronted Canter served as a mobile platform for entrepreneurs to present their ideas.

The response brought together more than 300 participants and resulted in over 185 business ideas being pitched. Across the three days, approximately 10,000 people engaged with the activation.

The pitches covered sectors including Healthtech, eCommerce, consumer technology, IoT and Edtech. Beyond presenting their concepts, participants had the opportunity to receive feedback from business and technology leaders.

Commenting on the initiative, Ahshad Jussawala, CEO, Jio Haptik, said, “India’s entrepreneurial energy is everywhere, and this activation allowed us to meet that ambition directly. What we saw across Delhi-NCR was a strong appetite to build, experiment, and solve real-world problems amongst today's young entrepreneurs. At SOLO, we want to complement that ambition by using AI to take some of the everyday work of running and growing a business off an entrepreneur’s plate, allowing them to focus on what matters most—building their business.”

The winning idea came from Akshit Arora, a final-year B.Tech student at IIT Delhi. His smart-glasses concept was designed to support people living with conditions including ALS, Parkinson’s disease and spinal cord injuries.

The concept focuses on communication and interaction with the surrounding environment, particularly for people whose ability to communicate or respond to their surroundings may be significantly affected by their condition.

Reflecting on the experience, Akshit said, “This has been an incredible opportunity to put my idea forward and receive feedback from people who understand what it takes to build a business. Jio Haptik and SOLO are creating a fantastic opportunity for solopreneurs and SMBs to pursue their ideas and build businesses of their own. The ₹1 lakh reward will help me take the next step towards turning my idea into reality.”

The jury, comprising Ahshad Jussawala and Rajan Luthra, Co-Founder and COO of Metvy, evaluated the ideas on problem statement, innovation, market potential, feasibility and scalability.

Reflecting on the pitches, Rajan Luthra, Co-Founder & COO of Metvy, said, “What stood out was the diversity of ideas and the conviction with which participants presented them. Many of the pitches addressed very real problems and demonstrated a strong understanding of their customers. The quality of participation made the selection challenging, but also reinforced the entrepreneurial potential we saw across the three days.”

While the winning idea demonstrated the potential of technology to address a specific social challenge, the broader campaign revealed another side of entrepreneurship: the operational challenges that arise when turning an idea into a business.

For many small-business owners, getting customers, creating content, managing marketing activity, and following up with leads can become time-consuming responsibilities. Customer support adds another layer to that workload.

Notably, 90% of its 300 participants said they would be more likely to start a business if marketing and customer support were taken care of. This response highlights why AI-based business tools are increasingly being positioned around practical day-to-day tasks rather than technology alone.

Jio Haptik’s new launch, SOLO by Interakt, supports areas such as content creation, customer conversations, lead follow-ups, marketing campaigns and customer support. Its AI assistants, Tara and Ved, are designed to help businesses manage marketing, sales and customer support.

The broader objective is to make AI easier for small businesses to use in their everyday operations. Rather than requiring entrepreneurs to manage multiple individual functions independently, the platform seeks to bring these activities into an AI-powered workflow.

The Delhi-NCR campaign therefore combined two conversations that are increasingly connected: the need to encourage new business ideas and the need to give entrepreneurs practical tools to execute them.

For emerging founders, the ability to focus on the product, customer, and long-term business while routine growth functions receive technological support could become an important part of how small businesses operate.

About SOLO by Interakt

SOLO by Interakt is an AI-powered business team built for solopreneurs and small businesses. With AI assistants Tara and Ved, SOLO helps businesses manage marketing, sales and customer support, enabling founders to spend less time managing day-to-day tasks and more time growing their business. SOLO is a product by Jio Haptik and Interakt.

About Jio Haptik

Haptik, a Reliance Jio company, is a global leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions. Since 2013, Haptik has pioneered conversational AI, powering over 25 billion interactions across 10+ channels in 135 languages for 500+ enterprises. A proud representative of India at the World Economic Forum’s AI Governance Alliance, Haptik is advancing responsible and ethical AI adoption on the global stage.

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