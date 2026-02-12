A 30-day, cross-country initiative is engaging women from diverse communities to build financial awareness and encourage informed savings and investment decisions.

Franklin Templeton India has rolled out a nationwide investor awareness initiative aimed at bringing women into the centre of financial decision-making. Flagged off on January 20, 2026, the campaign titled ChangeTheSoch is a 30-day on-ground journey that spans the length of the country, from Kanyakumari in the south to Kashmir in the north. The initiative focuses on encouraging women from varied social and professional backgrounds to actively participate in conversations around savings, investments, and long-term financial planning.

A Nationwide Effort to Build Financial Confidence

The ChangeTheSoch drive is designed as an extensive outreach programme that cuts across regions, cultures, and occupations. Over the course of a month, the initiative plans to cover 21 cities and travel more than 4,000 kilometres. The core objective is to help women understand money matters better, feel confident asking questions, and take ownership of their financial choices.

Women from diverse communities are being engaged through structured awareness sessions. These include farmers, fisherwomen, students, educators, members of self-help groups, entrepreneurs, and women associated with the armed forces. By addressing financial literacy at the grassroots level, the initiative aims to challenge long-standing perceptions that often exclude women from financial discussions.

Leadership Driving the Message on the Ground

At the forefront of the initiative is Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton India. He is personally leading the drive, travelling across states to interact with participants and facilitate conversations around informed saving and investing. The on-ground presence of senior leadership underscores the importance the organisation places on financial inclusion and investor education.

The sessions focus on simplifying financial concepts and making them relatable to everyday life. By creating an open environment for discussion, the programme seeks to remove hesitation and build trust among participants who may have had limited exposure to formal financial planning earlier.

Progress So Far Across Cities and Communities

Midway through the journey, the campaign has already covered significant ground. More than 2,000 kilometres have been travelled, with 12 cities visited so far. These include Kanyakumari, Madurai, Trichy, Erode, Salem, Bangalore, Tumkur, Ballari, Raichur, Gulbarga, Nanded, and Nagpur.

Approximately 2,500 women have participated in the awareness sessions to date, spanning farmers, fisherwomen, and girl students, among others. A total of 12 structured sessions have been conducted, each tailored to address the specific needs and realities of the local audience.

As the ChangeTheSoch journey continues towards northern India, Franklin Templeton India aims to deepen its engagement and expand its reach. The initiative reflects a broader push to foster financial independence among women by equipping them with knowledge, confidence, and the ability to make informed financial decisions.

