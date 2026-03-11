There is a particular kind of clarity that comes with watching a surgeon describe their work. Not the technical vocabulary, but the reasoning behind it. Sitting across from Dr. Shobhit Gupta at his clinic in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, what stands out first is not the list of credentials or the wall of awards. It is how directly he speaks about what surgery actually does for people.

"Plastic surgery is not about changing faces or bodies. It is about restoring confidence, dignity, and self-belief."

That framing matters in a field that is often discussed in purely aesthetic terms. Dr. Shobhit, a gold medalist MCh plastic surgeon with over 15 years of surgical practice and more than 20,000 procedures across specialities, has built his career and his clinic around a different premise. The goal, as he describes it, is not transformation for its own sake. It is function, proportion, and the kind of confidence that comes from feeling at ease in your own body.

The Academic Foundation

Dr. Shobhit Gupta completed his MBBS from North Bengal Medical College in Darjeeling, followed by an MS in General Surgery from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, one of the most rigorous surgical training institutions in the country. He then pursued his MCh in Burn, Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery at PGIMER and Dr. RML Hospital in New Delhi, a premier government institution in the capital.

In 2018, he was awarded the Anju Bala Singh Memorial Gold Medal in Plastic Surgery from PGIMER and RML Hospital, a recognition of academic excellence that marked not just a degree but a demonstrated standard of surgical thinking. The gold medal was not a ceremonial distinction. It reflected a competitive training environment where clinical judgment, operative skill, and academic contribution are evaluated together.

His training extended beyond India. Dr. Shobhit has attended programs and workshops at institutions in Sweden, Ganga Hospital, and Amrita Hospital, among others. He has also participated in cadaveric dissection courses at AIIMS New Delhi, operative workshops at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and international symposia, including ISAPS and AESURG programs, building a technical foundation that draws on both Indian and global surgical practice.

Building Shobhit Aesthetics

After completing his training, Dr. Shobhit founded Shobhit Aesthetics at 5A/165-166, WEA Karol Bagh, New Delhi. The clinic was built around three stated principles: patient safety above everything, ethical and transparent consultation, and results that are natural and long-lasting.

What started as a focused cosmetic surgery practice has grown into one of the more comprehensive aesthetic centres in Delhi NCR. The clinic is equipped with a fully modular operating theatre, strict sterilisation protocols, and a dedicated pre- and post-operative care team. Patients travel to Shobhit Aesthetics from across India and from international locations.

Beyond his own clinic, Dr. Shobhit serves as Head of Unit in the Department of Plastic Surgery at Saroj Superspeciality Hospital, Head of Department of Plastic Surgery at Jeewanmala Hospital, and as a visiting consultant at BLK Hospital, Apollo Spectra Hospital, NKS Hospital, and Kapoor Hospital. This range of hospital affiliations gives his patients access to a broader surgical infrastructure when cases require it.

The Numbers Behind the Practice

Dr. Shobhit’s procedure volume across specialities tells a specific story about where his clinical focus lies and the depth of experience he brings to each area. To date, his practice numbers include over 5,900 gynecomastia surgeries, over 3,900 blepharoplasty procedures, over 3,300 liposuction cases, over 2,700 hair transplant procedures, over 1,700 breast procedures, over 1,300 tummy tuck surgeries, and over 35,000 arteriovenous fistula procedures for dialysis patients.

These numbers span cosmetic, reconstructive, and vascular work, which reflects the breadth of an MCh plastic surgery training that covers the full spectrum of the speciality. For patients seeking cosmetic procedures, the depth of reconstructive and surgical experience matters in ways that are not always visible from the outside.

A Clinical Focus on Gynecomastia and Body Contouring

Among the procedures Dr. Shobhit is most widely known in Delhi NCR for gynecomastia surgery. With over 5,900 cases performed using liposuction-assisted and glandular excision techniques, Shobhit Aesthetics has developed a specific approach to male chest contouring that the clinic refers to as 360 HD gynecomastia treatment. The focus is on addressing not just the central chest but the overall torso contour, including the flanks and surrounding areas, in one coordinated plan.

The clinic has also introduced high-density hair transplant technique (HDHT) as part of its service range, alongside advanced liposuction and body sculpting technologies. Each new addition to the practice has followed the same logic: adopt techniques where the clinical evidence supports improved outcomes, and apply them within a framework of honest patient selection.

"Patient safety and honesty are non-negotiable. If a procedure isn't necessary, I advise against it."

That principle has a practical consequence. Consultations at Shobhit Aesthetics include a structured assessment of whether the patient's expectations are achievable and whether surgery is the right pathway at all. In cases where it is not, patients are told so directly.

Recognition and Professional Standing

Dr. Shobhit's work has been recognised across several categories over the years. In 2021, he received the Best Plastic Surgeon During the COVID-19 Pandemic award from Star Media Health Awards, acknowledged for maintaining ethical standards and uninterrupted care during a period of significant clinical pressure. In 2017, he received the Best Paper Award from NABI (National Academy of Burns India) for research on serum proteins and lipids as prognostic markers in acute burns.

Shobhit Aesthetics was ranked among the top cosmetic surgery centres in India by The Times of India, receiving Rank 3 in 2022 and Rank 7 in both 2023 and 2024. In 2024, Dr. Shobhit was also honoured with the Best Plastic Surgeon of the Year at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Achievement Award. In February 2026, his name appeared in The Hindu among the Best CEOs and Founders Driving India's Growth, positioning him within a broader conversation about healthcare entrepreneurship and medical innovation in India.

He is a member of the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India, the Indian Medical Association, the Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the National Academy of Burns India.

Research and Academic Contribution

Dr. Shobhit's work extends into published research. His contributions include studies on burn wound management, comparative surgical techniques, and prognostic markers in acute burns, published in peer-reviewed journals including the International Journal of Case Reports, the Indian Journal of Burns, and the Journal of Acute Disease. He has presented at national conferences, including APSICON and NABICON, and won best paper recognition at ASICON 2011 for a case report that was only the seventh documented globally at the time.

This academic thread running through his practice reflects a habit that is not always present in high-volume cosmetic surgery centres. Staying current with research, contributing to it, and presenting at conferences keeps clinical practice anchored to evidence rather than trends.

What the Practice Looks Like From the Patient's Side

For patients in Delhi NCR searching for a plastic surgeon, the landscape can feel difficult to navigate. Credentials vary widely, marketing claims are often difficult to verify, and the gap between what is promised and what is delivered is a documented concern in the broader industry.

What distinguishes practices like Shobhit Aesthetics in this environment is the combination of verifiable credentials, documented case volume, published research, hospital affiliations, and a consultation culture that prioritises informed consent. None of these individually guarantees any particular outcome. Together, they represent a clinical standard that patients can meaningfully evaluate.

Dr. Shobhit's vision for the practice going forward includes expanding to other metro cities, introducing minimally invasive treatments as evidence for them matures, and building structured educational programs for younger surgeons entering the field. The aim, as he describes it, is to make high-quality plastic and cosmetic surgery available to a wider population in India, not just those in major cities or with significant financial resources.

"Plastic surgery should not be a luxury anymore. It should be for the common man."

That is an ambitious goal for any speciality. But in the context of a practice built over 15 years of documented clinical work, academic contribution, and consistent professional recognition, it is at a minimum a credible one.

(Dr. Shobhit Gupta is a gold medalist MCh Plastic Surgeon, founder and director of Shobhit Aesthetics, 5A/165-166 WEA Karol Bagh, New Delhi. He is a board-certified plastic surgeon affiliated with the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India and the Indian Medical Association.)

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