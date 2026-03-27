From Deal Closers To Portfolio Architects: Investx’s Bets On A Smarter Way Of Real Estate

New Delhi [India], March 27: InvestX and Skyward merge to become BFI Infra LLP, a real estate advisory firm that is a bet on the next generation of real estate advisors and a bet on a smarter way to do real estate advisory. The merger is a statement that the most ambitious advisory firms in Gurgaon are thinking bigger.

Gurgaon's real estate corridor is full of advisory firms that do things the same old way: find the buyer, help you sell, and then go look for another deal. BFI Infra LLP, the new company, is trying to create a case for a different type of model.

BFI infra does not view itself as a mere channel partner; BFI infra views itself as a real estate portfolio platform that underwrites projects, provides risk management services across all asset classes and creates an exit strategy logic into every client recommendation from Day One. This is a huge difference in a market where speed of completion typically trumps structure.

InvestX, one of the two firms that became BFI infra through the merger, was the first channel partner to reach over Rs 200 crore in sales at 4S The Aurrum. As such, reaching this milestone is a testament to the quality of the client relationships that were built and the discipline used to build each transaction, rather than the sheer volume of transactions themselves. Additionally, InvestX booked double-digit numbers in Tulip Crimson and Tulip Monsella, two of the top-of-the-line luxury residential projects in Gurgaon, and helped provide multiple high-ROI exits to investors who bought those properties based on timely and research-driven recommendations.

Skyward, the second component of the merger, brings a different type of ability to the table, one that augments the abilities of InvestX, namely, large-scale project underwriting and the analysis needed to evaluate the feasibility of potential opportunities at the developer/project level vs. the unit level. Together, the two firms represent a "performance-driven real estate platform", one that can analyse plotted developments, builder floors, commercial properties and large-scale project underwriting with the same degree of thoroughness.

The formation of BFI infra comes at a time when India's real estate market has considerable structural momentum. India's real estate market closed 2025 with total institutional investments totalling a record $8.1 billion, a 19% increase over the prior year, as reported by Vestian. Gross office leasing across India's major markets exceeded 70 million sq ft, as reported by Colliers. Luxury housing absorbed a record number of units, primarily due to HNI and NRI investors shifting their wealth allocations towards domestic hard assets. Gurgaon, with its developing infrastructure (expressways, metro corridors and burgeoning commercial ecosystem), accounted for a disproportionate amount of that demand. Other newer corridors, such as Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway, are also experiencing rapid growth as a result of improved connectivity and lifestyle infrastructure that have completely transformed how value is generated and sustained in these markets.

It is at precisely this juncture that the distinction between transactional brokerage and a true portfolio advisory becomes critical, in markets like these, fast moving, information asymmetry and punishing of poor timing. BFI Infra's stated method of operation will be to base each decision on research, underwriting discipline and risk assessment, treating real estate not as a series of separate deals, but as a managed asset class with allocation logic, yield objectives and defined exit strategies.

This is the framework, the company says, that separates sustainable advisory from transaction-dependent advisory.

When you ask BFI Infra about 2026, they give you a similar picture - bigger deals, better underwriting, reduced concentration risk for their customers. The merger gave them some serious substance to support it, a combined platform that will allow BFI Infra to provide coverage for both residential and commercial transactions, new and resale, without limiting themselves to one lane and staying there. Range matters in this industry, where most firms lack.

At a time when most firms are organised to focus on the next launch, the desire to create something more structurally cohesive is, at a bare minimum, a viable form of differentiation, and, based upon existing data, one that is gaining significant traction.

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