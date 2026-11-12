The Delhi-based fintech brings personal loans and mutual fund investments together on one digital platform, with insurance, fixed deposits and digital gold planned for the next phase.

Managing money often means moving between multiple apps—one for a personal loan, another to start an investment and yet another to explore financial protection. Cashpey wants to make that experience simpler. The Delhi-based, technology-driven financial services company is bringing key financial needs together in one digital destination, helping customers navigate credit and investments with greater convenience and clarity.

Customers can currently access personal loans and mutual fund investments through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and lump-sum options on Cashpey. The company is also preparing to expand its offering with insurance, fixed deposits (FDs) and digital gold, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and partner terms. The broader ambition is to create a connected platform where customers can borrow when they need credit, invest towards long-term goals and, over time, explore ways to protect and diversify their finances.

Leadership Driving the Vision: Avisekh Sharma's Role in Shaping Cashpey's Fintech Journey

Under the leadership of Avisekh Sharma, Cashpey is advancing its vision of building a more connected and accessible financial ecosystem in India's rapidly evolving fintech landscape. With a strong focus on technology, innovation and customer-centric solutions, his approach centres on simplifying access to financial services while bringing greater convenience, transparency and informed decision-making to everyday financial experiences.

Driven by a forward-looking perspective on digital financial innovation, Avisekh Sharma is steering Cashpey's ambition beyond conventional, standalone financial offerings towards an integrated digital platform that addresses diverse customer needs. By bringing personal loans and mutual fund investments together, alongside plans to introduce fixed deposits (FDs), digital gold and insurance, Cashpey is working towards creating a unified financial destination that connects borrowing, investing, savings and financial protection.

This vision extends beyond product expansion. It reflects a broader commitment to leveraging technology to simplify financial journeys, improve accessibility and create a seamless experience that empowers customers to manage their present financial needs while working towards their long-term financial goals.

A more connected approach to everyday finances

For many consumers, financial decisions do not happen in isolation. A loan repayment can affect monthly savings; an investment decision depends on income, goals and risk appetite; and financial protection can play an important role in preserving long-term plans. Cashpey’s approach is built around bringing these needs into a more cohesive digital experience rather than treating each product as a separate transaction.

The platform’s proposition is shaped around five priorities:

Convenience across financial needs: Personal loans and mutual fund investments are available through one platform, with additional financial products planned.

Clarity in borrowing: The lending journey is designed to provide key loan information, including the Key Fact Statement (KFS) and applicable Annual Percentage Rate (APR), before a customer proceeds.

A customer-aware experience: Cashpey aims to make product discovery more relevant by taking a customer’s financial profile and circumstances into account, while keeping suitability and risk in focus.

A broader view of financial wellness: The platform’s longer-term vision connects borrowing, investing and financial protection as parts of an individual’s overall financial journey.

Continuity and familiarity: Customers who already use Cashpey for credit can explore investment options within a platform they know.

Personal loans designed around transparency

Personal loans can help people meet a range of legitimate financial needs, from medical expenses and education to travel or essential home repairs. Cashpey offers a digital application journey that includes online onboarding, verification, technology-led credit assessment, digital documentation and repayment support.

A key part of the experience is helping borrowers understand the cost of credit before taking a decision. Loan details, including applicable charges and the APR, are presented through the Key Fact Statement and other relevant disclosures. Loan applications remain subject to credit assessment, eligibility criteria and the terms of the lending partner.

Making mutual fund investing easier to approach

Investing can feel intimidating for people who are new to financial markets. Mutual funds offer a way to invest in a diversified portfolio of securities through professionally managed schemes. Depending on the scheme, a mutual fund may invest in equities, debt instruments or other permitted assets. The value of investments can rise or fall with market conditions.

Cashpey currently provides two routes for customers to invest in mutual funds:

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP): Invest a chosen amount at regular intervals. A SIP can help build investing discipline over time and spread purchases across different market levels; it does not assure profits or protect against losses.

Lump-sum investment: Invest a larger amount in one transaction, where appropriate to the investor’s financial goals, time horizon and risk tolerance.

A digital journey focused on informed decisions

Cashpey aims to make the investment journey easier to navigate through digital onboarding and KYC, accessible information about fund categories and risk levels, and tools to review investments alongside loan-related information. The platform’s stated approach is to help customers consider options in the context of their financial profile and risk appetite, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all view.

For investors, the starting point should remain clear: define the goal, understand the time horizon, assess the level of risk that can be taken and review scheme-related documents before investing. Regular investing may support long-term financial discipline, but returns are market-linked and are never guaranteed.

What’s next: expanding the financial toolkit

Cashpey plans to broaden its platform with additional products intended to address more stages of a customer’s financial life:

Insurance: Options intended to help customers explore financial protection for themselves and their families.

Fixed deposits: A savings avenue for customers looking for deposit-based products, with rates, tenure and terms determined by the relevant bank or financial institution.

Digital gold: A digital route to buying and holding gold, subject to the product structure, provider terms and applicable safeguards.

These offerings are planned for a future phase and will be introduced subject to applicable regulatory approvals, partner arrangements and product terms. As the portfolio develops, Cashpey’s aim is to give customers a more joined-up view of borrowing, saving, investing and protection—all through a single digital experience.

Building financial confidence through simplicity and transparency

As digital financial services become an increasingly familiar part of everyday life, customers are looking for experiences that are not only convenient but also understandable and responsible. Cashpey is positioning its next phase of growth around that expectation: bringing more financial choices into one place while keeping transparency, customer awareness and informed decision-making central to the journey.

About Cashpey

Cashpey is a Delhi-based, technology-driven financial services company. Its platform currently enables customers to access personal loans and mutual fund investments through SIP and lump-sum options. The company plans to expand its offering to include insurance, fixed deposits and digital gold, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and partner terms.

Media Contact

Cashpey | New Delhi

Email: info@cashpey.com

Website: www.cashpey.com

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