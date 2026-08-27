The Modern Wardrobe Shift

Dressing up in the morning should be quite easy. However, sometimes it turns out to be a real challenge. Trying to find matching separate pieces takes a lot of time and effort and the final result may not look good. On the other hand, stiff western formals are too formal and heavy ethnic suits are too bulky for daily wear.

That is why matching co-ords have become a trend among Indian women. Such a set allows you to have comfort, convenience and practicality all together. Also, when wearing such a linen co ord set for women you will easily change your look during the day, going from office to dinner.

Why Natural Fabrics Rule the Indian Climate

The fabric is as important as the colour and the design, especially in case of Indian climate. The synthetic materials may look great but will never feel comfortable in hot weather. Natural materials will help you feel cool and will allow good air circulation throughout the whole day.

A pure linen co ord set will be a perfect choice to wear in warm weather since it is naturally airy and breathable, absorbs moisture well and becomes even softer with each wash. At the same time, it provides enough structure for both office wear and casual outfits.

Mulmul and combed cotton are reliable fabrics for daily wear. Cotton co ord set for women will be soft, airy and lightweight. It will allow you to be comfortable during long working hours and travelling. Choosing natural fabric, you will be able to enjoy both style and comfort.

One Outfit, Three Ways: Styling Co-ords Across Occasions

A well-thought-out co-ord set will provide you with many more opportunities than just convenience. The right silhouette, the fabric and accessories will help you to use the same set for different situations. You will be able to use it for working, travelling and festive events. There are several examples of how you can dress up in one outfit in different ways.

Corporate Polish (Desk to Meeting)

When it comes to business dress codes, there are two types of dresses that come to mind. It is either a traditional office suit or an elegant skirt paired with a blazer. However, an Undyed Natural Linen Co-ord Set provides the same level of professionalism and comfort that can make any woman stand out in a professional setting. Neutral colours like undyed beige, navy or slate grey are always in vogue and go well with leather mules or formal loafers. Wide-leg trousers keep you comfortable during long work hours, while the top can be styled separately later with tailored trousers or denim. This is why investing in co-ord sets for office wear will be a good decision for all women who prefer to have fewer clothes but better wardrobe items.

Casual Travel & Weekend Brunches

For casual weekends when comfort and relaxation matter most, one needs clothes that look easy and comfortable to wear. This is where the Baby Blue and Off-White Check Print Linen Co-ord Set, with its minimalistic check and circle prints, comes in handy. Side gathers, blanket-stitch neckline and wide-leg bottom add personality without making the whole outfit look too overloaded. The outfit can be paired with white flats, a woven tote bag and oversized sunglasses to look perfect at the airport or while sightseeing and brunching. A loose fit will guarantee that comfort will not be neglected.

Evening & Semi-Festive Glamour

There is no need for the outfit to be excessively decorated to have a festive appearance. The soft silk co ord set for women or the graceful Dawn Grey Mul-Chanderi Festive Co-ord Set with fine embroidery and zari details looks stylish and light enough to be worn at various evening events. Add to that metallic juttis, a pair of statement earrings and a sleek clutch. Women who are passionate about ethnic fashion will appreciate the elegance and comfort that ethnic co ord sets for women provide. These dresses are suitable for all kinds of festive family gatherings and dinners.

Homegrown Craftsmanship: The Brand Spotlight

Modern Indian fashion tries to combine traditional craftsmanship with a modern way of life. Today you can see the works of many Indian brands that use heritage textiles in combination with modern cutting. As a result, you get clothes which are timeless, practical and elegant.

One such brand is Ganga Fashions. It produces premium co-ord sets made from pure linen, mulmul cotton and silk. All collections combine heritage fabric with clean cuts, long-lasting colours and practical features like pockets. This approach helps to create outfits that will be great for office wear, travelling and festive occasions. With twenty years of experience, Ganga Fashions continues to create elegant and comfortable clothing.

If you want to try the premium coordinated outfits, check out a linen co ord set for women by Ganga Fashions.

Buyer's Guide: 3 Rules for Picking the Right Set

Before purchasing a linen co ord set for women, take into account the following recommendations:

Fit : Choose relaxed, anti-fit or tailored silhouettes that allow you to move comfortably all day long.

: Choose relaxed, anti-fit or tailored silhouettes that allow you to move comfortably all day long. Fabric integrity : Check the fabric label carefully and choose clothes made of 100% natural fibres like linen, cotton or silk.

: Check the fabric label carefully and choose clothes made of 100% natural fibres like linen, cotton or silk. Versatility: Select styles where the shirt and trousers can be used separately with jeans, plain trousers or basic kurtas to create new outfit combinations.

Conclusion

Co-ords have become much more than just a trend. They help to simplify the process of daily dressing and to look elegant and comfortable all day long. No matter whether you go to work, travel or take part in a festive event, a thoughtfully designed linen co-ord set for women will always be a part of your wardrobe.

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