In 2011, the Puerto Princesa Underground River in the Philippines was named one of the New7Wonders of Nature, bringing a local heritage site to a global audience. Fifteen years on, New7Wonders has turned its attention to the cities of tomorrow. Vietnam has entered with Vinhomes Green Paradise, a project built on a different premise: people actively shaping the places they live, guided by nature, technology and sustainable development.

Hidden beneath the limestone mountains of Palawan, the Puerto Princesa river winds through caves before it meets the sea. Stalactites, tides and tropical forest create one of Southeast Asia’s signature landscapes. The site was voted onto the New7Wonders of Nature list in 2011, with the result officially confirmed in January 2012.

On October 31, 2026, the Philippines again became a meeting point for New7Wonders as New Clark City hosted the launch of the “7 Wonders of Future Cities” vote. Out of more than 260 candidates, Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, was recognized as the first Official Participant. Two milestones. One shared question. What gives a place global appeal, and what keeps that appeal alive over time?

Puerto Princesa and the connective power of a natural wonder

Inscribed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1999, the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park covers roughly 22,202 hectares, with an 8.2 km underground river, primary forest and limestone karst. According to UNESCO, the park’s outstanding value lies in its ecological continuity from mountain to sea, where forest, caves and estuary form one rich natural system.

Its reach also came from an ability to rally a nation. In June 2011, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III issued Proclamation No. 182, launching a domestic and international campaign to drive votes. Government, local authorities and business mobilized Filipinos at home and abroad. A heritage site in Palawan became a symbol embraced across the country.

The New7Wonders title helped lift the Philippines’ profile as an ecotourism destination. Fame, though, brings pressure. Park management applies a permit system and caps visitors at 900 per day to limit the impact on the cave environment and the species that live there. Enduring appeal rests on protection.

Recognition opens the door. Stewardship keeps it open.

As New7Wonders turns to future cities, that link between recognition and responsibility remains current. New Clark City is both the launch venue for the 2026 campaign and a candidate in its own right. This edition prizes sustainability, innovation, adaptability, connectivity and quality of life. A natural wonder moves people through discovery. A city earns attachment through transport, services, public space and the rhythm of daily life. A planning vision can spark early interest; quality of life and operational performance decide whether a city has the staying power to be remembered across generations.

Vinhomes Green Paradise and the chance to shape a new urban icon from Asia

Vinhomes Green Paradise offers a case study from coastal Can Gio, south of Ho Chi Minh City. Spanning 2,870 hectares, the project is planned as an integrated city of infrastructure, services and ecological space. According to Vinhomes, building density is projected at around 17%, with more than 930 hectares of greenery and water surface. The quality of that development will be tested once the city is in operation.

The site lies close to the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, recognized by UNESCO in 2000 and covering 75,740 hectares. As Vietnam’s first World Biosphere Reserve, it plays a central role in conserving coastal biodiversity. The location gives the project a remarkable setting. It also demands strict control of construction impacts and serious climate adaptation.

A study published in Scientific Reports in 2020 estimated that mangroves deliver more than USD 65 billion a year in protection against coastal flooding worldwide. For a city on the edge of a mangrove forest, the Vietnamese principle of “thuận thiên”, working in harmony with nature, has to show up in water management, ecosystem protection and environmental impact control. Green acreage alone will not settle the question.

Jean Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders and Chairman of 7 Wonders of Future Cities, frames the Can Gio setting in similar terms: “For me, this is where the idea of a future city becomes particularly meaningful: understanding the natural systems on which a place depends and explaining how they will be cared for.”

Vinhomes has introduced its ESG++ model, which extends the three pillars of Environment, Social and Governance with Regeneration & Resilience. The model aims to restore nature and strengthen climate resilience. The project plans to use wind and solar power paired with energy storage, zero emission internal transport, and systems to treat and reuse water.

In August 2026, the World Council on City Data (WCCD) awarded Vinhomes Green Paradise a Custom ISO 37122 Interim Certification for Smart Cities, recognizing progress in its design, planning and development strategy. The certification lays the groundwork for full certification once the city is operating; it does not yet confirm actual performance. The project plans to deploy the Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence to monitor energy, environment, security and infrastructure. The final verdict will come from data and from residents’ lived experience. In de la Fuente’s words, “Green Paradise has an opportunity to make its approach clear through evidence of progress and outcomes over time.”

On the social side, Vinhomes Green Paradise is planned as a multifunctional ecosystem spanning housing, education, healthcare, culture, retail and leisure. Planned amenities include the Vinmec healthcare system, Vinschool campuses, dedicated spaces for young people to grow and a model of care for older residents. The layout aims to reduce the need for long journeys and to bring generations together.

Delivery is its own test. According to company materials, as of March 2026 Vinhomes had a portfolio of 32 townships and roughly 650,000 residents across its projects nationwide. That track record gives Can Gio a foundation, yet coastal conditions and ecosystem protection bring challenges of their own. Construction pace, infrastructure quality, environmental management and responsiveness to community needs will be judged over the years ahead.

By entering New7Wonders, Vinhomes Green Paradise places Vietnam alongside models such as Masdar City in the UAE, Songdo in South Korea and New Clark City in the Philippines, each blending technology, infrastructure and sustainability differently. Under the campaign timeline, 77 candidates will be identified before 28 finalists are selected, with the 7 Wonders announced on October 31, 2027. First Official Participant status opens a door to a global audience. The title itself is still to be won.

Puerto Princesa is a reminder that international recognition always comes with a duty to sustain value. For a natural wonder, that duty is conservation. For a city still being built, it is the capacity to turn commitments into quality of life.

The public can vote at https://7wondersfc.com/voting. “The public will make its choices,” de la Fuente notes. The candidacy already marks a milestone. With Green Paradise, Vinhomes carries the living standards it has built for hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese families onto the world stage, standing among the developers shaping the urban fabric of Vietnam and the wider region. The true worth of an urban wonder will be measured for years after the votes are counted.

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