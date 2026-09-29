SURAT, Gujarat: Every enduring entrepreneurial journey begins with an idea. For Rajeel Jangir, Founder and CMD of Mirrikh Group, that journey began in 2012 with a small office, 10 Bigha of land and a belief that the emerging landscape of Dholera could become an important part of India's future.

What began as a modest real estate venture has evolved into a growing business group with a portfolio spanning residential, industrial and villa developments. More importantly, the journey has been shaped by a larger purpose to make people more aware of emerging opportunities, encourage informed decision-making and build long-term value through real estate.

Today, the story of Mirrikh is closely associated with the evolving real estate landscape of Dholera Smart City.

The Beginning: Starting Small, Thinking Long Term

Jangir began his business journey in Dholera in 2012 under the name Shreeji Developers. The early days were defined by a hands-on entrepreneurial approach, working from a small office and starting with 10 Bigha of land.

In 2017, the business was incorporated as Mirrikh Infratech Pvt. Ltd., marking an important step in the evolution of the enterprise.

The transition from a small beginning to an established real estate group was driven by an approach that looked beyond individual transactions. Jangir's philosophy centred on understanding the location, its infrastructure, its development trajectory and the aspirations of the people who would ultimately become part of that growth story.

That perspective became one of the foundations of Mirrikh.

Understanding Dholera Before It Became Mainstream

One of the defining aspects of Jangir's entrepreneurial journey has been his long association with Dholera.

At a time when awareness about Dholera was still developing, Mirrikh focused on communicating the larger story behind the region its planned infrastructure, industrial ecosystem, connectivity and long-term development potential.

The company gradually expanded its outreach through awareness programmes, investor seminars, digital initiatives, educational campaigns and site visits, helping audiences understand the broader context behind Dholera rather than looking at real estate in isolation.

The philosophy was simple: understanding creates confidence, and informed people make more considered decisions.

From Real Estate Projects to an Investor Ecosystem

Over the years, Mirrikh's journey has expanded significantly.

According to company information, the group has launched more than 30 residential, industrial and villa projects across over 25 lakh square yards of land in Dholera. The company also states that its investor community includes more than 12,000 investors across 28 states and union territories in India and 15 countries.

The scale represents more than a collection of projects. It reflects the evolution of a business that has built relationships with families, professionals, entrepreneurs, NRIs and investors across India and overseas.

For Jangir, these numbers represent a larger responsibility to continue building a business where trust, information and long-term relationships remain central to the journey.

Expertise Built Through Experience

Real estate expertise is often built over years of understanding markets, locations, customer aspirations and changing economic conditions.

Jangir's experience in Dholera has given Mirrikh a focused understanding of the region's residential and industrial real estate landscape.

The group's portfolio has expanded across residential plots, industrial developments, luxury villas, commercial opportunities and hospitality-led initiatives, reflecting its effort to participate in multiple dimensions of Dholera's evolving ecosystem.

This experience has also shaped the group's emphasis on transparency and structured processes. Mirrikh has positioned its business philosophy around 'Invest with Integrity', with a focus on transparent transactions and documentation.

Creating Opportunities for the Common Investor

At the heart of Jangir's vision is a belief that the country's growth story should create opportunities for more people.

Mirrikh's awareness-led approach has sought to make emerging real estate opportunities easier for ordinary families, salaried professionals, small business owners and first-time investors to understand.

The company's awareness initiatives across India and overseas have focused on simplifying the larger Dholera story from infrastructure and connectivity to industrial development and urban planning.

In this sense, Jangir's entrepreneurial journey extends beyond developing real estate. It is also about creating awareness, building confidence and connecting people with emerging opportunities.

A Vision That Goes Beyond Today's Projects

Jangir's vision for Mirrikh extends beyond the development of individual properties.

As Dholera continues to evolve, Mirrikh is looking toward a broader ecosystem encompassing real estate, construction, hospitality, lifestyle and community development.

The group's future-oriented initiatives include expansion into premium construction, hospitality and experiential living, while Mirrikh Foundation represents a social and community-focused vision around education, awareness, skill development and social empowerment.

The objective is to gradually evolve Mirrikh from a real estate-focused enterprise into a diversified group that participates across different aspects of emerging urban and economic ecosystems.

For Jangir, the next chapter is therefore not simply about building more projects. It is about building an institution with a lasting identity and creating value that extends beyond individual transactions.

A Leadership Philosophy Rooted in Integrity

"Let goodness, fairness, and most importantly, love prevail in business. Profits will inevitably follow." — Rajeel Jangir

The philosophy places relationships and integrity alongside commercial performance. It also reflects the larger thinking behind Mirrikh — that sustainable businesses are built through consistency, transparency, customer relationships and a long-term commitment to the communities they serve.

The Numbers Behind the Journey

From its beginnings in 2012 to its current scale, Mirrikh's journey can be understood through a few milestones:

14+ years of entrepreneurial journey

• 30+ projects across residential, industrial and villa segments

• 25+ lakh square yards of project footprint, according to the company

• 12,000+ investors across India and international markets

• Presence among investors across 28 Indian states and union territories

• Investor community extending to 15 countries, according to company information

• Awareness initiatives conducted across India and overseas

Behind every number is a relationship, a project, a family or an individual who became part of the Mirrikh journey.

The Road Ahead

The entrepreneurial journey that began with 10 Bigha has now entered a much larger chapter.

For Rajeel Jangir, the future of Mirrikh is closely connected with the future of the communities and economic ecosystems around which the group operates.

The vision is to continue developing future-ready real estate, expanding lifestyle and hospitality offerings, creating awareness around emerging opportunities and building a diversified organisation with a long-term legacy.

As Dholera continues to develop as an important industrial and urban destination, Jangir's journey reflects a broader entrepreneurial idea: when vision is combined with persistence, knowledge and the willingness to think long term, a small beginning can become the foundation of something much larger.

From a small office and 10 Bigha of land to a growing portfolio, a nationwide investor community and a broader vision for the future, the journey of Mirrikh continues to be closely connected with the evolving story of Dholera.

And for Rajeel Jangir, perhaps the most important chapter is still being written.

About Mirrikh Group

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, Mirrikh Group operates through group entities including Mirrikh Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and Mirrikh Buildcon LLP.

The group focuses on residential, industrial, villa, construction and hospitality-led developments, with a strong presence in Dholera Smart City.

According to the company, Mirrikh has launched more than 30 projects across over 25 lakh square yards and built an investor community of more than 12,000 investors across India and international markets. Its approach combines real estate development with investor awareness, digital engagement, community initiatives and a long-term vision for emerging urban ecosystems.

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