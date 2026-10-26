Fristam Pumps India to exhibit at Gulfood Manufacturing Trade Show at Dubai World Trade Centre from 3rd to 5th November, 2026. The exhibition brings together food and beverage manufacturers, equipment suppliers and processing specialists from different parts of the world.

At this year's event, Fristam will present its hygienic pumping technology with mixing and blending solutions used in dairy, beverage, food processing and related industries. The team will be available at Stall S1-A58, Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, India Pavilion, where visitors can discuss their applications and learn more about the equipment on display.

Why Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 Is an Important Industry Event

Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 is expected to bring together 2,500+ exhibitors from over 80 participating countries under the official theme, ‘Powering Food Security Through Manufacturing Innovation.’ The exhibition will cover everything from ingredients and food processing to packaging, automation and supply-chain technologies, at a time when the UAE is investing in local food production and strengthening its manufacturing capabilities.

The exhibition is expected to concentrate on several areas:

Food processing equipment: Machinery and systems used in the preparation, transfer and processing of various food products.

Machinery and systems used in the preparation, transfer and processing of various food products. Packaging and automation: Equipment that helps manufacturers control production, packaging and routine plant operations.

Equipment that helps manufacturers control production, packaging and routine plant operations. Ingredients & supply chain: Material handling, ingredient sourcing, storage and distribution solutions

Material handling, ingredient sourcing, storage and distribution solutions Industry exchanges: Face-to-face discussions between manufacturers and technology suppliers on equipment needs, plant growth and production problems.

For Fristam Pumps India, the event offers an opportunity to meet manufacturers working with different products and processing conditions.

What Fristam Pumps India Will Showcase at Gulfood Manufacturing 2026

Food and beverage processing involves liquids with very different characteristics. Milk and beverages, for example, require a different pumping approach from thick concentrates or products containing suspended particles.

Fristam will also be featuring three pump technologies, as well as its wider mixing and blending capabilities. Each addresses particular needs in hygienic processing.

1. FKL Circumferential Piston Pumps

The FKL circumferential piston pump is designed to transfer viscous products where careful handling and controlled product flow are necessary.

Uniform product transfer with thicker materials due to the circumferential piston design. It also makes Clean-in-Place (CIP) and Sterilisation-in-Place (SIP) processes easier.

What is its value for industrial applications?

Product Integrity: Careful handling of sensitive and viscous products to help maintain the original texture and consistency.

Careful handling of sensitive and viscous products to help maintain the original texture and consistency. Hygienic operation: It allows CIP and SIP processes so manufacturers can meet hygiene standards without complex cleaning arrangements.

It allows CIP and SIP processes so manufacturers can meet hygiene standards without complex cleaning arrangements. Less maintenance: Rugged design and dependability mean less maintenance and fewer production breaks.

The pump’s features make it suitable for demanding applications where product handling, hygiene and continuous production are important.

2. FDS Twin Screw Pump

The FDS Twin Screw Pump can handle products ranging from low-viscosity liquids to considerably thicker materials. Its operating principle allows smooth transfer with low pulsation, which is useful when changes in flow could affect the process.

Another advantage is its ability to handle cleaning liquids during CIP. In suitable installations, the same pump can therefore be used for product transfer and cleaning duties, making it useful for processing lines handling products with different consistencies.

What makes it useful for manufacturers?

Product flexibility: Handles different consistencies of product; therefore, it can be used for a wide range of food and beverage processing applications.

Handles different consistencies of product; therefore, it can be used for a wide range of food and beverage processing applications. Less cleaning effort: In suitable systems, product transfer and CIP are combined in one operation, thus avoiding the need for separate cleaning pumps.

In suitable systems, product transfer and CIP are combined in one operation, thus avoiding the need for separate cleaning pumps. Low-pulsation operation: Helps to keep the flow of product uniform. This is especially important in applications where it is necessary to have uniform treatment.

3. FP Centrifugal Pump

The Fristam FP centrifugal pump is designed for the transfer and circulation of low to medium-viscosity liquids in hygienic process systems.

The open impeller and flow-optimised design make it suitable for milk, beverages and other process liquids. They are also used in pasteurisation circuits, heat exchangers and CIP systems where a reliable circulation of liquids is important.

Some of the practical advantages are:

Smooth liquid transfer: Allows the flow and movement of process liquids through the various phases of production.

Allows the flow and movement of process liquids through the various phases of production. Multiple applications: Milk and beverage processing, heat exchangers and CIP circuits.

Milk and beverage processing, heat exchangers and CIP circuits. Reliable operation: Built for continuous operation, it enables manufacturers to keep production running smoothly.

4. Solutions Blending and Mixing

Fristam’s mixing and blending solutions meet processing requirements such as ingredient dispersion, uniform mixing and powder incorporation. These operations are especially important for manufacturers who need to ensure that results are consistent from one production batch to the next.

Main industrial benefits are:

Product uniformity: Ensures a smooth, homogeneous mixture, minimising lump formation and uneven distribution of ingredients.

Ensures a smooth, homogeneous mixture, minimising lump formation and uneven distribution of ingredients. Efficient ingredient addition: Enables efficient mixing of powders and liquids with less manual interaction and unnecessary reprocessing.

Enables efficient mixing of powders and liquids with less manual interaction and unnecessary reprocessing. Production flexibility: Well-implemented systems can work with automated processing systems to allow manufacturers to meet greater production requirements.

Together, the solutions help food and beverage manufacturers to increase mixing efficiency and maintain product quality and hygiene.

Processing Requirements: Discuss with Fristam Technical Team

The selection of a pump is not simply a matter of matching the pump capacity to the processing duty required. Product viscosity, operating temperature, cleaning arrangements and the surrounding piping system all influence equipment selection. Visitors can discuss these processing requirements directly with Fristam India's team at Gulfood Manufacturing.

Mr Mayur Shinde, Managing Director, and Mr Chandrakant Mane, National Sales Head, will be attending the exhibition and will bring their technical expertise and industry experience to discussions with customers and industry professionals. They will address current applications, equipment-related problems and suitable pumping, mixing or blending options.

Fristam India evaluates the operating conditions of each application before recommending equipment. The team takes hygiene requirements, maintenance needs and long-term reliability into account to help manufacturers choose pumps and processing solutions that work well within their existing systems.

Meet Fristam Pumps India at Gulfood Manufacturing 2026

Visitors looking for hygienic processing equipment, new production installations or improvements to existing systems are invited to meet the Fristam India team and discuss their requirements.

Fristam Pumps India will be at Stall S1-A58, Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, India Pavilion, Dubai World Trade Centre, from 3rd to 5th November 2026.

For further information, please visit www.fristam.in or write to sales@fristam.in.

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