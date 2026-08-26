The Russian Export Center (REC) has officially inaugurated India's first permanent "Made in Russia" national pavilion on August 21, 2026. Located in the Belapur Central Business District of Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), the new showroom serves as a comprehensive B2B hub designed to provide Indian businesses with direct access to high-quality Russian products.

The opening of this strategic venue marks the eighth global pavilion established under the REC's national program, joining successful networks already operating in China, Vietnam, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, and Egypt. Operated by local Indian partner RAI FAMILY CORP LLP, the platform offers a turnkey infrastructure covering everything from customs clearance and logistics to marketing and product placement within major Indian retail chains.

Bridging the Trade Gap: A Shift to Consumer Goods

While New Delhi and Moscow have maintained a robust strategic partnership for decades, historical trade has been heavily dominated by industrial commodities, crude oil, and defense equipment. Non-resource and non-energy goods currently make up only a fraction of Russian exports to India. The Navi Mumbai pavilion is specifically designed to change this dynamic by introducing Indian distributors, retailers, and everyday consumers to premium Russian agricultural goods, food products, cosmetics, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

The official program was divided into three main blocks. The event began with the ribbon-cutting ceremony and introductory statements by key officials. Mamed Akhmedov, Head of the REC Representative Office in India kicked off the official part with a welcome speech highlighting the importance of today’s opening for Russia and India bilaterial relations:

“We understand that in foreign markets, especially such complex and multifaceted markets as India, requires tremendous resources, time and expertise from manufacturers. The pavilion in India is an important part of the international network of Russian National Pavilions. That is why REC is implementing its flagship program, creating a network of permanent Russian National Pavilions under the unified umbrella brands “Made in Russia” and Russian National Pavilion”.

Following the official speeches, guests entered the demonstration zone to view the inaugural permanent exhibition of Russian brands:

Food and Beverage Sampling: A large-scale tasting session showcased pasta, confectionery, meat products, and beverages to Indian buyers.

Key Brands Present: Products from major Russian companies were displayed, including Makfa, Miratorg, United Confectioners, Afanasy Brewery, Wild Siberia, and others.

Non-Food Sector: Dedicated display zones showcased Russian cosmetics, consumer goods, and high-tech solutions.

The practical segment of the opening was dedicated to establishing commercial ties. Indian retailers, importers, and distributors held first-hand meetings with representatives of Russian manufacturers without needing to travel to Russia. Rai Family, the international logistics and trading company serving as the pavilion’s official operator, hosted consultation sessions on structured logistics, customs clearance routines, certification steps, and strategies for entering Indian e-commerce marketplaces.

What the Speakers Said

The grand opening brought together top diplomatic and corporate leaders, who highlighted the critical role the pavilion will play in achieving the ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $100 billion by 2030.

Ivan Fetisov, Consul General of Russia in Mumbai, hailed the event as a monumental milestone:

" Indian partners have deep historical trust in Russia and show great interest in our high-quality goods. The launch of a pavilion under the unified brand "Made in Russia" will further strengthen the reputation of domestic products as reliable and safe. This will allow our companies to overcome brand awareness barriers more quickly and secure strong niches in the local market.."

Mamed Akhmedov, Head of the REC Representative Office in India, highlighted the role of the pavilion as a central location for physical B2B negotiations, allowing local buyers to personally verify the premium quality of products.

August 21, 2026, marks a landmark date for Russian-Indian economic cooperation. We are opening the Russian national pavilion under the "Made in Russia" brand — a modern space that brings together under a single trademark the finest examples of Russian products: from food and cosmetics to high-tech solutions.

This pavilion is a logical continuation of the Russian Export Center's strategy to diversify Russian exports. We are consistently building a network of national pavilions in key partner countries around the world, and India holds a special place in this effort. Bilateral trade turnover is showing steady growth, and our task is to fill it with new, non-commodity positions.."

Rajiv Thakur, CEO of Rai Family Corp LLP spoke about various categories that could be of a specific interest for the Indian market.

"Food is definitely a very big category where there are very interesting products. Some of them are already available in India but because Russian products are different, they have an opportunity," said Rajiv Thakur, CEO of Rai Family Corp LLP. "There is a drink called mors in Russia. It is made from natural fruit pulps. We do not have anything similar to that in India. It's a very healthy drink, all-natural without any preservatives, and that kind of product has an immense market in India. The other market is also meat. If we are talking about non-food, there is one product under the umbrella of REC, which is additives for construction. "

Strengthening the Strategic Indo-Russian Relationship

The pavilion acts as a vital tool to facilitate direct B2B interaction, addressing logistical challenges and regulatory compliance through a local operator. By offering a physical space in Navi Mumbai, the initiative strengthens economic ties and provides Indian businesses with a consistent supply of Russian products.

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