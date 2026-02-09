Fine Acers Introduces Dolce Hotels & Resorts To India In Strategic Alliance With Wyndham

Udaipur | 6 February 2026

The Indian hospitality landscape is entering a new era, and Fine Acers is leading the way. Accelerating this transformation, Fine Acers has announced a strategic alliance with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, to introduce Dolce Hotels & Resorts to India for the first time.

Developed by Fine Acers Group under the leadership of Mr Dinesh Yadav, the collaboration brings two landmark properties to the country - Dolce by Wyndham Goa and Dolce by Wyndham Udaipur - marking a significant milestone in India’s premium lifestyle and destination-led hospitality segment.

The brand signing ceremony of both resorts also witnessed the grand launch of Wyndham Grand Jaipur Amer, further strengthening Fine Acers’ expanding portfolio of globally branded hospitality destinations.

The grand gala signing ceremony, held at the upcoming Dolce Resort Udaipur in Kodiyat, was attended by Senior Industry Leaders, Bollywood Celebrities, Global Investors, Key Stakeholders, Officials and Representatives from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. More than a ceremonial signing, the event reflected Fine Acers’ philosophy that hospitality goes beyond physical structures to create enduring experiences, emotional connections and lasting value.

At the core of this alliance is a shared belief that hospitality today must go beyond accommodation to create meaningful experiences, emotional connection, and enduring memories, while remaining operationally robust and commercially resilient.

Dolce by Wyndham is positioned within the upscale lifestyle and destination MICE segment, with a global portfolio of distinctive resorts and conference-led hotels across Europe, North America, and other international markets. The brand’s entry into Goa and Udaipur provides an ideal launchpad, supported by strong demand fundamentals, iconic destination appeal, and a rapidly evolving premium hospitality landscape.

Dolce Resort by Wyndham Goa is positioned to capitalise on Goa’s strong domestic and international leisure demand, along with its rapidly growing weddings and MICE segments. As India’s most visited international destination, Goa offers consistent year-round occupancy and robust revenue potential for premium branded hospitality.

Dolce Resort by Wyndham Udaipur, surrounded by the Aravalli landscape, is being developed as a distinctive retreat. Udaipur commands the highest ADRs in the country and is a leading destination for luxury weddings and international events, making it one of India’s most resilient and high-performing hospitality markets.

Located in Jaipur’s historic Amer region, Wyndham Grand Jaipur Amer blends modern global luxury with the city’s rich royal heritage. Designed for luxury travellers, destination weddings, large-scale events, and international conferences, the property is set to become a prestigious and memorable landmark in Rajasthan.

These resorts will be developed under a unit sales model, with approximately 70% of units sold to individual investors and fully leased back into a managed rental pool, ensuring professional operations and long-term value creation.

On this collaboration, Mr Dinesh Yadav, Founder & Managing Director of Fine Acers, said, “We are delighted to partner with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts once again on these prestigious developments, further strengthening our long-standing relationship. With India’s growing demand for premium leisure destinations and destination wedding venues, Dolce Goa and Dolce Udaipur will deliver world-class hospitality.

This partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a significant step toward our broader vision of achieving 5,000 keys across India’s hospitality landscape, combining international expertise with local understanding. This collaboration enables us to develop hospitality projects that are growth-oriented, brand-strong, and future-ready.

Our aim is to create destinations that meet today’s luxury expectations and continue to provide sustainable returns, consistent operations, and strong brand recognition in the years to come. For our investors and partners, this partnership exemplifies our commitment to transparency, trust, and long-term value creation.”

On this occasion, Mr Dimitris Manikis, President, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “The signing of Dolce Goa and Dolce Udaipur marks an exciting milestone for Wyndham as we bring the Dolce brand to India. Goa and Udaipur are two of the country’s most iconic destinations, and these resorts will perfectly reflect Dolce’s positioning as a destination brand for the convergence of business and leisure.”

Mr Rahool Macarius, Market Managing Director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, added: “We are thrilled to introduce our upscale lifestyle Dolce brand to India. With a focus on creating inspiring environments, Dolce properties combine elegant design, personalised service, and thoughtfully crafted experiences to elevate meetings, events, and vacations.”

