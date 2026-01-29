FAAB Invest announced the launch of AlphaOne, India’s first portfolio led platform for pre-launch residential real estate, bringing institutional portfolio construction, structured risk management, and research-led selection to a segment long dominated by standalone, project-by-project decisions.

Pre-launch residential investing has long been a preferred strategy among experienced high net worth individuals (HNIs) and non resident Indians (NRIs). Early entry into residential developments, prior to public launches, has historically enabled investors to capture returns typically 1.5x to 2x over a three to four year period. This has been underpinned by early stage pricing advantages, construction phase appreciation, rising end user demand, and the credibility premium of established developers, often amplified by infrastructure led location upgrades and neighbourhood maturation.

As India’s residential markets mature and investor participation broadens, structured access to early stage real estate opportunities is increasingly gaining relevance.

However, participation in pre launch residential opportunities has traditionally required significant capital commitments and has remained fragmented and concentrated, often exposing participants to single project and single location risks. AlphaOne addresses this gap by formalising access through a structured allocation framework, enabling participation across multiple projects, cities, and demand themes through a single allocation.

Through AlphaOne, investors gain fractional exposure to curated residential portfolios spanning Grade ‘A’ developers and structurally strong urban growth corridors. These portfolios are aligned with long term demand drivers such as airport and expressway led development zones, metro corridors, IT and Special Economic Zones, industrial clusters, and expanding central business districts.

A typical AlphaOne portfolio may include exposure to three to five residential projects across key urban markets such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and NCR, diversified across developers, micro markets, and infrastructure themes.

At the core of AlphaOne is FAAB Invest’s proprietary Alpha Engine, a disciplined research and underwriting framework that combines top down macro assessment with bottom up micro market intelligence. Each opportunity is evaluated through a multi layer scoring architecture encompassing macro conditions, micro market analysis, demand dynamics, developer capability, project fundamentals, financial structuring, and exit feasibility. More than 40 evaluation parameters and over 120 data points are applied to ensure consistency, objectivity, and risk aware portfolio construction across geographies.

AlphaOne follows a defined investment horizon aligned with residential development and price discovery cycles, focusing on value capture during early and mid construction phases, supported by infrastructure execution, improving market liquidity, and sustained end user demand.

The platform is designed for mass affluent investors, HNIs, family offices, and NRIs seeking professionally managed residential real estate exposure without the operational complexity of direct ownership. It also resonates with entrepreneurs and younger professionals who prefer data led participation over fragmented property investments.

With AlphaOne now open for participation, FAAB Invest continues to expand its alternative asset ecosystem by institutionalising access to high quality residential real estate opportunities. As India enters a multi decade phase of urbanisation and infrastructure driven growth, AlphaOne provides a structured and research led approach to accessing residential real estate opportunities in India.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.