India has given a major boost to the bilateral trade relationship with Mexico by officially kickstarting talks for a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). The development will provide new opportunities for Indian exporters, manufacturers, and businesses to enter international markets.

The two countries officially started negotiations on Terms of Reference (ToR) on 28 October 2026, which outline and lay the foundations of the proposed agreement. The talks are to promote market access, support trade, boost investment and foster relationships between supply-chain partners.

For Indian companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), the proposed deal could open up new opportunities to access the Mexican market and further enhance their presence in global markets.

India-Mexico trade relations create new business possibilities

India has been becoming a significant market for Mexico's businesses, in part due to the connection between the two nations' manufacturing and supply chains.

According to the reported data, bilateral merchandise trade between India and Mexico was around USD 7.83 billion during FY 2025-26. The value of India's exports to Mexico was approximately USD 5.72 billion and imported exports from Mexico were approximately USD 2.1 billion.

Indian companies are already exporting automobiles and auto components to Mexico, as well as pharmaceuticals, engineering goods and chemicals. Other areas where there may be greater opportunity for enhanced cooperation are in textiles, electronics, medical devices, agricultural products, and advanced manufacturing.

Opportunities for Indian exporters and manufacturers

The talks fall during a period when Indian exporters are eager to explore and find new business opportunities in other markets.

Mexico's presence in global supply chains makes it an attractive market for Indian manufacturers and suppliers to tap into international buyers. An improvement in the trade environment might provide an opportunity for enterprises capable of meeting international quality standards and regulatory requirements.

It isn't enough to just identify the potential buyers when entering a new market. When exporting to the local market, it is important to know what is on offer, the prices that people anticipate, the rules of importation and the competition.

ExportersIndia.com supports businesses exploring global trade

Digital B2B platforms are valuable tools for manufacturers, exporters, suppliers and buyers in finding business connections as the world of international trade continues to evolve.

One of the leading online B2B platforms in India, ExportersIndia.com has been facilitating manufacturers, exporters, suppliers and buyers since 1997. Owned & managed by Weblink.In Pvt. Ltd., the platform provides businesses with an online space to showcase products, improve visibility and discover potential domestic and international trade connections.

It includes the following features: product listings, business profiles, supplier directories, buyer needs postings and business inquiry facilities. These services allow businesses to promote their products or services to a wider audience and discover business opportunities.

India is enhancing its international business connections, particularly with nations in Latin America, and tools such as ExportersIndia.com can assist companies build their online visibility and discovering opportunities for international trade. With India's efforts to boost trade ties with nations around the globe, including Latin America, platforms like ExportersIndia.com can help companies establish their online presence and explore cross-border opportunities.

What the proposed agreement could mean for MSMEs?

Often, small and medium-sized companies struggle in foreign countries that they do not know. It can be challenging to expand due to the lack of access to international customers, regulations and restrictions, freight costs, and competition from established suppliers.

Some market access problems may be overcome by having negotiated tariff concessions for certain products through a preferential trade agreement. These benefits (and their extent) will be dependent upon the final agreement and implementation thereof.

The negotiation process is an opportunity for Indian MSMEs to think about Mexico as an export market and also to learn what is demanded in the market and how they can enter into the market for exporting their products.

Strengthening India's international trade presence

The PTA negotiations between India and Mexico are part of India's broader strategy to diversify its export markets, promote partnerships with other nations, and enhance the competitiveness of its businesses.

Both nations are interested in pursuing more collaboration in the fields of automobiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, energy, agricultural products, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing.

The opportunity of conducting a Mexican business mission to India during the first quarter of 2027 was also discussed. This could generate additional networking and commercial opportunities in the business world.

As conversations continue, Indian businesses will have to keep track of developments in tariff arrangements, eligibility for products, customs processes and market entry.

About ExportersIndia.com

Established in 1997, ExportersIndia.com is an online B2B marketplace, owned and operated by Weblink.It is a platform that brings together manufacturers, exporters, suppliers, service providers and buyers from across various industries in Pvt. Ltd.

The platform allows businesses to have an online presence and provide information about the products they offer through product listings, supplier directories, buyer requirement postings and business inquiry facilities, and also helps them identify new trade opportunities in the country and abroad.

For more information, visit: https://www.exportersindia.com/

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