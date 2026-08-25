Etripto Launches Customized Himachal Pradesh Tour Packages For Solo, Family & Adventure Travelers
Etripto introduces customised Himachal Pradesh tour packages for solo travellers, families, couples and adventure seekers, offering flexible itineraries, destinations and travel experiences.
As modern travellers continue to prefer personalised and flexible holidays, Etripto has introduced a customised Himachal Pradesh tour package designed for solo travelers, couples, families, honeymooners, and adventure travellers. Himachal Pradesh is one of the most popular travel destinations in India, known for its beautiful valleys, peaceful valleys, adventure activities, and pleasant weather. The newly introduced customised package focuses on providing a flexible travel experience based on different travel preferences, budgets, and trip durations.
Explore Himachal Pradesh with Customised Tour Packages
Himachal Pradesh remains one of the most visited tourist destinations in India. Because of its beautiful mountains, snow-covered valleys, adventure activities, peaceful environment, and weather throughout the year. Travellers can now explore Himachal Pradesh according to their own preferences with Etripto's customizable tour packages. Each package is designed to provide a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.
The company offers flexible travel plans for:
- Solo travelers
- Family vacations
- Honeymoon couples
- Adventure lovers
- Group tours
- Corporate trips
Click here to explore the most affordable Himachal Pradesh Tour Package
Family Tour Packages Focus on Comfort & Safety
Family vacations require comfort, safety, and proper planning for travel experiences. Especially when visiting hill destinations like Himachal Pradesh. From comfortable stays and convenient transportation to sightseeing and family-friendly activities, travellers are looking for stress-free holiday planning that allows them to spend quality time with their loved ones.
Popular family destinations include the following:
- Shimla
- Manali
- Dharamshala
- Dalhousie
- Kufri
Family Tour Packages Focus on Comfort & Safety
Solo travel is becoming very popular among travellers who want freedom and are looking for a peaceful mountain escape. Himachal Pradesh is one of the best destinations in India for solo travellers. Solo travellers can enjoy trekking, camping, local cafes, and nature. Etripto's customised Himachal tour package allows solo travellers to plan trips according to their budget and interests.
Solo travellers can explore the following:
- Kasol
- Tosh
- Spiti Valley
- Bir Billing
- Dharamshala
- Manali
Adventure Tour Packages in Himachal Pradesh
Adventure tourism in Himachal Pradesh attracts thousands of travellers every year. Himachal Pradesh is known for its mountains, forests, rivers, and trekking trails. Making it one of the best destinations in India for adventure travel. Travellers can also customise adventure activities according to their comfort and experience level.
Adventure lovers can enjoy:
- River rafting in Kullu
- Paragliding in Bir Billing
- Skiing in Solang Valley
- Camping in Kasol
- Trekking in Triund
- Snow adventures in Kufri
- Mountain biking and hiking
Top Himachal Pradesh Destinations for Every Traveller
Manali
Manali is a beautiful hill station in Himachal Pradesh that is famous for its green valleys, adventure sports, and snowy mountains. It attracts thousands of tourists throughout the year for sightseeing, snowfall, and outdoor activities.
- Solang Valley
- Rohtang Pass
- Hidimba Temple
- Snow activities
- Trekking & camping
Shimla
Shimla is known for its cool climate, colonial architecture, beautiful hills, and lively markets. Shimla is a popular destination for families and honeymooners.
- Mall Road
- Kufri sightseeing
- The Ridge
- Jakhoo Temple
- Christ Church
Click here to explore the most affordable Shimla Manali Tour Package
Dharamshala
Dharamshala is a peaceful mountain place surrounded by forests and hills; it is famous for monasteries, beautiful scenery, Tibetan culture, and a relaxing atmosphere.
- Dalai Lama Temple
- Bhagsu Waterfall
- McLeodganj
- Tibetan monasteries
- Mountain cafes
Dalhousie
Dalhousie is a beautiful, scenic hill town that is known for its pine forests, peaceful environment, colonial buildings, and mountain views. It is a perfect destination for nature lovers and family vacations.
- Khajjiar
- Panchpula
- Satdhara Falls
- Nature walks
- Mountain viewpoints
Spiti Valley
Himachal Pradesh is a popular destination for the Spiti Valley, which is known for its cold desert mountains, scenic roads, monasteries, and beautiful Himalayan landscapes.
- Monasteries
- High mountain passes
- Camping
- Scenic road trips
- Trekking adventures
Kasol
Kasol is located in the Parvati Valley, a beautiful place that is known for its river view, cafes, camping, and peaceful atmosphere. It is a favourite place among backpackers and nature lovers.
- Parvati River
- Riverside camping
- Trekking trails
- Local cafes
- Nature sightseeing
Best Time to Visit Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh can be visited throughout the year, depending on travel preferences.
|
Season
|
Duration
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Best For
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Summer Season
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March to June
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Perfect for sightseeing, family vacations, adventure activities, and pleasant weather.
|
Monsoon Season
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July to September
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Ideal for greenery, peaceful travel experiences, and scenic mountain views.
|
Winter Season
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October to February
|
Best for snowfall, skiing, snow adventures, and winter tourism in Shimla, Kufri, and Manali.
Etripto – Making Travel Simple and Flexible
Etripto is a growing tour and travel company that offers customised holiday packages across popular destinations in India. The company has achieved strong growth in the industry with 95,558+ happy customers. The company focuses on providing flexible, comfortable travel experiences for solo travellers, families, couples, and honeymooners. The company also offers access to 2,500+ tour destinations and gives the travellers a wide range of options to explore. Etripto has completed 52,243+ tours across different destinations to ensure a memorable travel experience for travellers.
- 24/7 travel assistance
- 325+ Travel Experts
- Customized travel packages
- Hassle-free booking experience
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