As modern travellers continue to prefer personalised and flexible holidays, Etripto has introduced a customised Himachal Pradesh tour package designed for solo travelers, couples, families, honeymooners, and adventure travellers. Himachal Pradesh is one of the most popular travel destinations in India, known for its beautiful valleys, peaceful valleys, adventure activities, and pleasant weather. The newly introduced customised package focuses on providing a flexible travel experience based on different travel preferences, budgets, and trip durations.

Explore Himachal Pradesh with Customised Tour Packages

Himachal Pradesh remains one of the most visited tourist destinations in India. Because of its beautiful mountains, snow-covered valleys, adventure activities, peaceful environment, and weather throughout the year. Travellers can now explore Himachal Pradesh according to their own preferences with Etripto's customizable tour packages. Each package is designed to provide a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.

The company offers flexible travel plans for:

Solo travelers

Family vacations

Honeymoon couples

Adventure lovers

Group tours

Corporate trips

Click here to explore the most affordable Himachal Pradesh Tour Package

Family Tour Packages Focus on Comfort & Safety

Family vacations require comfort, safety, and proper planning for travel experiences. Especially when visiting hill destinations like Himachal Pradesh. From comfortable stays and convenient transportation to sightseeing and family-friendly activities, travellers are looking for stress-free holiday planning that allows them to spend quality time with their loved ones.

Popular family destinations include the following:

Shimla

Manali

Dharamshala

Dalhousie

Kufri

Family Tour Packages Focus on Comfort & Safety

Solo travel is becoming very popular among travellers who want freedom and are looking for a peaceful mountain escape. Himachal Pradesh is one of the best destinations in India for solo travellers. Solo travellers can enjoy trekking, camping, local cafes, and nature. Etripto's customised Himachal tour package allows solo travellers to plan trips according to their budget and interests.

Solo travellers can explore the following:

Kasol

Tosh

Spiti Valley

Bir Billing

Dharamshala

Manali

Adventure Tour Packages in Himachal Pradesh

Adventure tourism in Himachal Pradesh attracts thousands of travellers every year. Himachal Pradesh is known for its mountains, forests, rivers, and trekking trails. Making it one of the best destinations in India for adventure travel. Travellers can also customise adventure activities according to their comfort and experience level.

Adventure lovers can enjoy:

River rafting in Kullu

Paragliding in Bir Billing

Skiing in Solang Valley

Camping in Kasol

Trekking in Triund

Snow adventures in Kufri

Mountain biking and hiking

Top Himachal Pradesh Destinations for Every Traveller

Manali

Manali is a beautiful hill station in Himachal Pradesh that is famous for its green valleys, adventure sports, and snowy mountains. It attracts thousands of tourists throughout the year for sightseeing, snowfall, and outdoor activities.

Solang Valley

Rohtang Pass

Hidimba Temple

Snow activities

Trekking & camping

Shimla

Shimla is known for its cool climate, colonial architecture, beautiful hills, and lively markets. Shimla is a popular destination for families and honeymooners.

Mall Road

Kufri sightseeing

The Ridge

Jakhoo Temple

Christ Church

Click here to explore the most affordable Shimla Manali Tour Package

Dharamshala

Dharamshala is a peaceful mountain place surrounded by forests and hills; it is famous for monasteries, beautiful scenery, Tibetan culture, and a relaxing atmosphere.

Dalai Lama Temple

Bhagsu Waterfall

McLeodganj

Tibetan monasteries

Mountain cafes

Dalhousie

Dalhousie is a beautiful, scenic hill town that is known for its pine forests, peaceful environment, colonial buildings, and mountain views. It is a perfect destination for nature lovers and family vacations.

Khajjiar

Panchpula

Satdhara Falls

Nature walks

Mountain viewpoints

Spiti Valley

Himachal Pradesh is a popular destination for the Spiti Valley, which is known for its cold desert mountains, scenic roads, monasteries, and beautiful Himalayan landscapes.

Monasteries

High mountain passes

Camping

Scenic road trips

Trekking adventures

Kasol

Kasol is located in the Parvati Valley, a beautiful place that is known for its river view, cafes, camping, and peaceful atmosphere. It is a favourite place among backpackers and nature lovers.

Parvati River

Riverside camping

Trekking trails

Local cafes

Nature sightseeing

Best Time to Visit Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh can be visited throughout the year, depending on travel preferences.

Season Duration Best For Summer Season March to June Perfect for sightseeing, family vacations, adventure activities, and pleasant weather. Monsoon Season July to September Ideal for greenery, peaceful travel experiences, and scenic mountain views. Winter Season October to February Best for snowfall, skiing, snow adventures, and winter tourism in Shimla, Kufri, and Manali.

Etripto – Making Travel Simple and Flexible

Etripto is a growing tour and travel company that offers customised holiday packages across popular destinations in India. The company has achieved strong growth in the industry with 95,558+ happy customers. The company focuses on providing flexible, comfortable travel experiences for solo travellers, families, couples, and honeymooners. The company also offers access to 2,500+ tour destinations and gives the travellers a wide range of options to explore. Etripto has completed 52,243+ tours across different destinations to ensure a memorable travel experience for travellers.

24/7 travel assistance

325+ Travel Experts

Customized travel packages

Hassle-free booking experience

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