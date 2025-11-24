Gurugram’s premier lifestyle and entertainment destination, Entertainland by Orris Group, is set to add a spectacular new chapter to its experiential legacy with the Fam Fest Creator’s Edition - Gurugram’s biggest creator-led family festival where creators and fans compete, bond, and celebrate together. Scheduled for November 29-30, 2025, this two-day extravaganza brings the digital world offline in a vibrant celebration of community and entertainment.

Beyond Shopping and Dining: Entertainland as Gurugram’s Entertainment Epicenter

Entertainland has already made a mark as a pioneering lifestyle hub with its one-roof offering of virtual reality gaming zones, go-karting circuit, bowling, sports bar, brewery and gourmet dining options. Now, it raises the bar further by hosting Fam Fest, a unique festival designed to engage families through creator-fan interaction, thrilling competitions, and exclusive offers across shopping, food, and entertainment.

Fam Fest Creator’s Edition: The Ultimate Family Bonding Experience

The festival will host 40 prominent content creators divided over two days (20 creators each day), who will form teams with fans to compete for exciting prizes. Fans are expected to flood the venue, with an estimated attendance of over 2500 people, making it a massive community event.

Highlights include:

Social Media Influencers: Roadies Fame - Manmeet Singh & Valence Kundra, Niharika Jain, Ishika Chaudhary, Khyati Sahdev, Awanish Singh & many more.

Team battles featuring creator-fan groups competing on stage.

Meet-and-greet sessions on a dedicated event stage with public engagement in the evening

Special curated offers for fans on food, shopping, and leisure activities at Entertainland.

Extensive event branding throughout the mall to create an immersive festival atmosphere.

Strategic Marketing and Influencer Outreach

The event features an intensive pre-hype campaign driven by influencer marketing and performance ads to maximize participation and brand visibility. With a goal of generating over 25 million views, this campaign will also create a rich pipeline of user-generated content, establishing Entertainland as the go-to entertainment hub in Gurugram for the months ahead.

A Visionary Destination for All Ages

Orris Group’s Entertainland combines technology-driven fun, retail therapy, and gourmet dining to redefine leisure. The Fam Fest Creator’s Edition exemplifies this vision by turning the mall into a vibrant cultural hub where every visit promises excitement and meaningful social connection beyond traditional shopping experiences.

Event Details at a Glance:

Date: November 29-30, 2025

Time: 11AM – 8PM

Location: Entertainland Mall, Sector -83, Gurugram

Participants: 40 content creators and over 2500 fans

Features: Creator vs fan team competitions, meet-and-greet, exclusive offers, live Emcee engagement, and lot of fun.

Families and digital community enthusiasts in NCR have a new reason to flock to Entertainland for a weekend of unparalleled entertainment, bonding, and celebration. The future of fun is here, and it’s at Entertainland — where entertainment never ends.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.