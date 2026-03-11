In Rajasthan’s smaller towns and rural belts, dental care was once seen as a last resort, sought only when unbearable pain set in. Preventive check-ups were rare, awareness about oral cancer was limited, and access to advanced dental procedures was almost non-existent.

Eighteen years ago, when most advanced dental facilities were concentrated in metro cities, Bishnoi Dental Care began a different journey, not by waiting for patients to travel to cities, but by taking dentistry directly to communities that had never experienced structured oral healthcare.

When the network first started expanding across Rajasthan, rural awareness about dentistry was minimal. Many people had never undergone a full-mouth examination. Tobacco-related oral conditions were common, yet largely undiagnosed.

Instead of focusing only on clinic expansion, the team prioritised awareness.

Over the years, Bishnoi Dental Care has conducted over 1,000 dental camps, primarily in rural and semi-urban regions. Through these camps, the team has screened approximately 40,000 individuals in rural areas alone, identifying early-stage dental issues, oral infections, and potential cancer risks.

These outreach efforts have been conducted in collaboration with organisations such as the Lions Club, Rotary Club, Bharat Vikas Parishad, and Mahaveer International, reaching schools, prisons, police facilities, industrial zones and remote villages.

Beyond screening, the camps include:

Oral cancer awareness drives

Tobacco de-addiction counselling

Nicotine replacement therapy guidance

Preventive dental education sessions

This sustained outreach has contributed significantly to improving dental awareness across several districts in Rajasthan.

While awareness was the first step, accessibility followed closely.

Over 18 years, the group has established a decentralised network of 12 dental care centres across Rajasthan, reducing the need for rural patients to travel to metros for specialised treatments.

Each centre operates with an in-house specialist model, ensuring that complex procedures such as:

Dental implants

Microscopic root canal treatments

Laser dentistry

Full-mouth diagnostics

are performed locally by MDS specialists.

The clinics are equipped with OPG full-mouth X-ray imaging systems and dental lasers infrastructure, typically unavailable in smaller towns.

The organisation has also integrated AI-based dental screening technology, including a digital scanning system that generates instant oral health reports, helping patients visually understand their condition before treatment.

Speaking about the initiative, founder Dr. R.R. Bishnoi (Raju Bishnoi) said: “Our aim has always been to remove geography as a barrier in healthcare. A patient in a small town should receive the same level of technology and expertise as someone in a big city. Quality treatment should not depend on pin code.”

Co-founder Dr. Sharda Bishnoi added, “We focus equally on prevention and treatment. Many severe dental diseases arise simply from a lack of awareness. When patients understand their oral health early, they avoid pain, cost and complications later. That is why camps and education programmes are as important to us as clinical care.”

Having treated over 10 lakh patients, completed thousands of implant procedures, and conducted more than 1,000 rural dental camps, Bishnoi Dental Care’s impact extends beyond clinical numbers.

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