‘Star Light Annonya Samman 2026‘ is not merely the most popular event in Bengal; in a word, it is a true celebration for the people of Bengal. Just as there is a traditional saying about having “thirteen festivals in twelve months” in Bengali culture, ‘Star Light Annonya Samman’ has become an integral part of this festive spirit.

The nomination process for this event spans the entire state of Bengal. This year, on Saturday, October 31st, the ‘Star Light Annonya Samman 2026‘ ceremony was held at the Rabindra Tirtha Auditorium in Rajarhat New Town, Kolkata.

The event featured a spectacular highlight: the presence of a true icon of the Indian film industry—the legendary ‘Disco Dancer’ himself, Mithun Chakraborty. Arriving in a vintage car alongside actress and producer Payel Mithai Sarkar, Mithun Chakraborty made a grand, royal entrance.

His arrival added a magical touch to the evening, which was further graced by the presence of several high-ranking ministers and legislators from Bengal, as well as top-tier officials, including the Police Commissioner.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Maharaj Shri Kartik Maharaj of Bharat Sevashram Sangha as the Chief Guest, and the renowned Mithun Chakraborty as a Special Guest.

Other notable attendees included Dudh Kumar Mondal (Minister of Agriculture, Government of West Bengal), Kalyan Chakraborty (a senior official in the Department of Science Awareness), social worker Rinku Majumdar, Bhaskar Bhattacharya (a senior official in the Department of Labour), Dibakar Gharami (a senior official in the Department of Forests), former Indian cricketer and Minister for the MSME

Department, Ashok Dinda, Malati Rabha Roy (a senior official in the Department of Women Empowerment), Rajesh Mahato (Minister for the Department of Animal Resources and Fisheries), Kaustav Bagchi (MLA, Barrackpore), Debashish Dhar (MLA, Sonarpur), Amlan Bhaduri (Chief Secretary of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly), Rathindra Bose (Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly), Arijit Bakshi (popular MLA, Dum Dum), IPS officer Shanti Das, Rekha Patra (MLA, Hingalganj), Piyush Kanodia (MLA, New Town), and Kalita Maji (a prominent Minister in the West Bengal Government), among many other eminent personalities.

The entire festival was organised under the management of the beloved actress and gold medalist, Dr. Payel Mithai Sarkar (Payel Sarkar Organisation Private Limited), who—much like Goddess Durga—single-handedly managed every aspect of the event.

Dr. Payel Mithai Sarkar is not merely an actress by profession; the way she has expanded her production house—PSO Group (Payel Sarkar Organisation Private Limited)—to reach people across Bengal is truly remarkable.

Payel Mithai Sarkar is currently a much-discussed name in Bengal; she has not only steered her company to the pinnacle of success through her own efforts but has also succeeded in bringing together high-ranking government officials and the entire Bengali film industry under one roof.

The event was graced by many prominent figures from the silver screen—including Srabanti Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Biswanath Basu, Paran Bandyopadhyay, and Ritabhari Chakraborty—along with various singers and other notable personalities.

In short, we witnessed a truly magnificent, golden, and dazzling evening. A grand salute and heartfelt congratulations go out to Payel—someone who is dear to us all—as she looks toward the future.

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