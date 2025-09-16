Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: The much-awaited Global Excellence Awards 2025 (GEA), presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., lit up a prestigious venue in Maharashtra on 17th August 2025, celebrating excellence across industries, arts, and innovation. The evening was graced by none other than Mrs. Kajol Devgan, who attended as the Chief Guest, adding glamour and inspiration to the occasion.

Among the shining stars of the evening, Dr. Akanksha Baheti emerged as a true achiever, being honoured with the prestigious title of Excellence in Esthetic Dentistry for her remarkable contribution to modern dentistry and patient-focused care. The award ceremony brought together an eclectic mix of industry leaders, entertainment personalities, and brands, making it one of the most celebrated nights of the year.

Honouring Dr. Akanksha Baheti

At the heart of this recognition stands Dr. Akanksha Baheti, a highly skilled and internationally trained dental professional whose career reflects innovation and commitment to perfection. Having trained at the prestigious University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and practiced in Chicago, USA, Dr. Baheti has brought world-class expertise to India in the field of esthetic dentistry.

Her focus on smile makeovers, cosmetic dental solutions, and advanced patient care has positioned her as one of the most trusted names in her domain.

Accepting the award, she said: “This honour at the Global Excellence Awards 2025 motivates me to continue redefining smiles with passion, precision, and empathy. Dentistry, for me, is not just about treatment—it’s about giving people the confidence to live and smile freely.”

Her recognition at the awards marks a milestone for professionals in the healthcare and dental industry.

Celebrating Stars & Brands

The evening sparkled with remarkable achievements across the entertainment and brand segments:

Roshni Walia – Best Debutant

– Best Debutant Mohit Malik – Best Actor in Negative Role (Azaad)

– Best Actor in Negative Role (Azaad) Aanchal Singh – Promising Face (Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein)

– Promising Face (Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein) Varun Sood – Breakthrough Performer (Call Me Bae)

– Breakthrough Performer (Call Me Bae) Lauren Gottlieb – Best Performance Dance (The Royals)

– Best Performance Dance (The Royals) Sudhir Yaduvanshi – Powerhouse Singer Award (Son of Sardaar 2 – Title Track)

– Powerhouse Singer Award (Son of Sardaar 2 – Title Track) Varinder Chawla – Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year

– Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year Viral Bhayani – Trendsetter Behind the Lens

– Trendsetter Behind the Lens Ankita Bhattacharyya – Excellence in Singing & Performing

– Excellence in Singing & Performing Campus Beats Season 4 – Most Popular Youth Show (celebrated by Shruti Sinha & Tanvi Gadkari)

– Most Popular Youth Show (celebrated by Shruti Sinha & Tanvi Gadkari) Darshan Kumaar – Outstanding Performance (Aashram)

Among the reputed brands honoured:

LG Electronics India Limited – Most Trusted Brand (Electronics Segment), received by Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing

– Most Trusted Brand (Electronics Segment), received by Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing GIVA – Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India

Legacy of the Global Excellence Awards

The Global Excellence Awards, conceptualised by CEO Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, continue to build on a glorious legacy, celebrating its 6th edition this year. Over the years, the platform has been graced by iconic personalities such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, solidifying its reputation as one of India’s most respected award ceremonies.

The evening not only honoured achievers like Dr. Akanksha Baheti but also reinforced the spirit of excellence that drives professionals, artists, and brands to reach greater heights.

