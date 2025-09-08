New Delhi, India, September 08, 2025: The journey of one of India’s fastest-growing apparel labels has taken a bold new turn. Aero Armour, known for its patriotic designs and defence -inspired collections, has officially rebranded as Deployed, a name that reflects a deeper mission of celebrating Indian pride, resilience, and adventure through clothing.

In just three years, Deployed (erstwhile Aero Armour) has built a loyal community of more than 500,000 customers worldwide, making it one of the most prominent direct-to-consumer brands in India’s fashion space. Its milestones speak to the heart of India’s patriotic spirit: designing a commemorative cap for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, being part of the Ministry of Defence expedition that unfurled the world’s largest Indian flag atop Mount Kilimanjaro, and unveiling the Kargil Collection at the War Memorial in Drass. Beyond symbolic moments, Deployed continues to supply apparel and uniforms to regiments of the Indian Army, squadrons of the Air Force, and units of the Navy.

Founder Anish Agarwal, a licensed commercial pilot, said the rebrand reflects the community’s wider spirit. “The shift to Deployed is not just about a new name, it is about evolution,” he said. “Our roots are in aviation and military life, but our mission is broader. Deployed celebrates resilience and courage in every Indian whether in defence, on expeditions, or in everyday life. It is about being ready for any mission.”

The brand has also become part of popular culture, with its apparel worn by celebrities including MS Dhoni and Akshay Kumar, and its collaborations with the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) and Wildlife SOS reinforcing its authenticity in the worlds of adventure and conservation. This blend of patriotism, credibility, and lifestyle positioning has set it apart from other apparel brands.

Recognition has followed quickly. Deployed has been honoured with accolades such as Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year (Fashion and Lifestyle Menswear), Emerging Brand of the Year, and Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year (Activewear X Casualwear). Along the way, it recorded one of the highest benchmarks in its segment ₹5.5 crore in sales within just 20 days cementing its reputation as a brand that is both emotionally resonant and commercially successful.

Now valued at over ₹125 crores (approximately $15 million), Deployed is preparing for its next phase: scaling internationally while continuing to build on its identity as India’s leading military- and adventure-inspired lifestyle brand. “Deployed is more than apparel,” Agarwal added. “It is a mission for those who carry the spirit of India in their hearts, and a reminder that resilience and courage define us all.”

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.