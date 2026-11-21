An evening steeped in the nazakat of the Lucknow gharana and the enduring legacy of Pandit Birju Maharaj unfolded at the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, as 10-year-old Aavya M Bhutoria marked her formal solo debut in Kathak at the Pratham Manch Pranam of Aarohan 2026.

Daughter of prominent cultural activist Sundeep Bhutoria, the young dancer held a packed auditorium of Delhi’s rasikas in thrall alongside her guru, Shinjini Kulkarni, and Bhajan Samrat Padma Shri Anup Jalota.

In her debut recital, Aavya navigated the subtle emotional terrain separating Meera’s ecstatic surrender from Radha’s intimate devotion to Lord Krishna, anchoring both in a shared spiritual core. Her poise and nuanced abhinaya drew praise from the seasoned connoisseurs and stalwarts in attendance, including Kathak veterans Shashwati Sen and Geetanjali Lal, and tabla virtuoso Ishan Ghosh.

Speaking on Aavya's debut, Shinjini Kulkarni, granddaughter of Pandit Birju Maharaj, said, "I think the most beautiful part about a Pratham Manjh Pranam is the fact that a child has shown interest, has worked hard, and is showing the confidence to be presented in front of an audience. This is different from an Arangetram, where a dancer debuts as a fully bloomed flower and mature skill set in front of an audience."

"This is their first step ever on stage in front of people. So, I think encouragement is the feeling with which the audience should approach this. It should also inspire other young children to be able to get onto the stage and present something like this themselves. I feel like for her, this today is a very special journey, because it will change her outlook towards the Atma," the ninth-generation exponent of the Kalka-Bindadin lineage said.

Watching Aavya’s first salutation to the stage, Anup Jalota reflected on the discipline behind such early grace. "My start was very similar to Aavya's debut. When gurus pour their hearts into training their students, the artists who emerge on stage display that exact same grace," he said. Paying tribute to Birju Maharaj, Jalota added, "Whenever I recall him, it feels like reminiscing about a god-like figure."

That sense of shared artistic inheritance resonated across the hall. Renowned Rajasthani Sufi vocalist Ustad Anwar Khan Manganiyar highlighted the unifying power of classical traditions: "Music dissolves borders and brings humanity together. Witnessing Aavya’s maiden Kathak recital fills me with immense pride—the daughters of India are the true wealth of Bharat."

Beyond the solo debut, the evening underscored a seamless dialogue between live percussion and classical footwork—shifting effortlessly from brisk rhythmic tatkar to quiet, expressive stillness. Shinjini Kulkarni, who began training at age three, later took centre stage with students of the Sai Shinjini Academy of Fine Arts & Culture in an immersive choreography exploring the creation of life through the elements of fire, water, and air.

The musical crescendo arrived when Jalota, who has recorded over 1,200 tracks, took the microphone. The auditorium turned into an unrehearsed chorus as the audience sang along to timeless favourites including Ram Ayenge, Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data, and Radha Rani Rooth Gayi.

Delighted by the strong youth turnout at Aarohan 2026, Jalota credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi—whom he has known for four decades—for encouraging young Indians to take pride in their cultural roots, pointing to the growing popularity of "bhajan clubbing" among Gen Z.

For the younger performers backstage, the night was equally formative. Nearly eight-year-old Renee Chopra, holding her mother Dolly Chopra’s hand while taking in the veteran artists around her, soaked in the atmosphere. "I wanted her to train under Shinjini Kulkarni so her classical foundation is rock-solid, no matter which dance forms she explores later," Dolly said.

Coupled with merit scholarships announced to encourage young Kathak learners, Aarohan 2026 stood out not merely as a star-studded Kathak event, but as a living bridge passing the torch of Kathak to its next generation.

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